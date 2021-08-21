Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Catch up with this week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

By Lauren Jack
August 21, 2021, 6:00 am
We’re not sure Claire Davidson is going to get very far with this jigsaw... Smudge commandeers the puzzle box to enjoy a snooze in the sun in Aberdeen.
Do you think that your pet could rank among the cutest in the north and north-east?

Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery?

They could join the likes of Duchess the cat or Isla the Labrador.

Check out the Gallery:

Labrador Isla looked like queen of the castle when she stopped at Belskavie Tower during a walk with owner George Robb from Peterculter.
Carlyle, Reyna and Nala loving their morning trek in the woods with Tracy Duthie from Buckie.
Belle takes a well-earned rest on a handy haystack during her walk to Fetteresso Castle, Stonehaven, with Scott and Gill Jones.
Spectrum strikes a dramatic pose for owner Jane Leiper from Stonehaven.
Leafy Lennon the Lhasa Apso belongs to Jane Murray from Buckie.
Cute, me? Twelve-week-old Scruff turns on the charm for owners Anna and Peter Scott from Maud.
Butter wouldn’t melt… Stylish toy poodle Mischa is a picture perfect poser in this shot by Lainnie Mack from Aboyne.
Bonnie the Cavapoo seems to enjoy her car journeys with Emily Christie from Kemnay.
We’re not sure Claire Davidson is going to get very far with this jigsaw… Smudge commandeers the puzzle box to enjoy a snooze in the sun in Aberdeen.
See the pretty girl in that mirror there? Steven Gerrie from Blackburn caught his beautiful cat Duchess admiring her reflection!
Hugo and Alex look like they are living the good life out and about in Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, with Kerry Reid.

Could your pet challenge pampered pooches like Carlyle, Reyna and Nala? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

