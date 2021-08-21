Lifestyle Pet Portraits: Catch up with this week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east By Lauren Jack August 21, 2021, 6:00 am We’re not sure Claire Davidson is going to get very far with this jigsaw... Smudge commandeers the puzzle box to enjoy a snooze in the sun in Aberdeen. Do you think that your pet could rank among the cutest in the north and north-east? Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery? They could join the likes of Duchess the cat or Isla the Labrador. Check out the Gallery: Labrador Isla looked like queen of the castle when she stopped at Belskavie Tower during a walk with owner George Robb from Peterculter. Carlyle, Reyna and Nala loving their morning trek in the woods with Tracy Duthie from Buckie. Belle takes a well-earned rest on a handy haystack during her walk to Fetteresso Castle, Stonehaven, with Scott and Gill Jones. Spectrum strikes a dramatic pose for owner Jane Leiper from Stonehaven. Leafy Lennon the Lhasa Apso belongs to Jane Murray from Buckie. Cute, me? Twelve-week-old Scruff turns on the charm for owners Anna and Peter Scott from Maud. Butter wouldn’t melt… Stylish toy poodle Mischa is a picture perfect poser in this shot by Lainnie Mack from Aboyne. Bonnie the Cavapoo seems to enjoy her car journeys with Emily Christie from Kemnay. We’re not sure Claire Davidson is going to get very far with this jigsaw… Smudge commandeers the puzzle box to enjoy a snooze in the sun in Aberdeen. See the pretty girl in that mirror there? Steven Gerrie from Blackburn caught his beautiful cat Duchess admiring her reflection! Hugo and Alex look like they are living the good life out and about in Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, with Kerry Reid. Could your pet challenge pampered pooches like Carlyle, Reyna and Nala? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close