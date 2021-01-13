Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Feelgood fitness outfits to boost your motivation

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 13, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 5:44 pm
Activate crop top, £5, Activate leggings, £7, both made using recycled plastic, Primark.
Activate crop top, £5, Activate leggings, £7, both made using recycled plastic, Primark.

Ah, January, traditionally the month of Robert Burns, vegan dinners and gym membership.

Halo Tai Yoga crop top in natural leopard, £45, Dancing Leopard.

After a good three weeks of dining almost exclusively on Ferrero Rocher and enough Bailey’s truffles to cause a hangover, many of us will be eyeing the scales with fear and downloading “couch to 5k” plans on to our phones.

Vegan Wedge Colour Block Trainers, £35, Tu.
Goodmove yoga crop top, £17.50, M&S.

Some of us will also be itching to put our new smart watches to use, ambitiously setting them to 30,000 steps a day while the dog retreats under the sofa with an expression that says: “Don’t look at me, I wasn’t allowed one mince pie let alone the whole box.”

Goodmove full zip running top, £29.50, M&S.

Health expert Dr Michael Mosley says Christmas is a major culprit in making us, as a nation, progressively heavier year on year. We are likely to be aware we put weight on at Christmas, but the real problem is we don’t then take it back off, he says.

Go Train printed legging, £29.50, M&S.

Trying to drag ourselves out to exercise in the dark, cold, January days is especially unappealing for anyone not in the habit already, so a little reward seems in order.

Active Ditsy Print Leggings, £16, Tu.
Goodmove Slogan sweatshirt, £25, M&S.

Smart new activewear may be just the thing to add a spring to our step and help get us into the exercise mindset.

Purple and Pink Seamless Stretch Crop Top, £10, Tu.

Leggings, tops, jackets and even underwear that are designed specifically for exercise will help make that jog around the block a more comfortable experience, while a decent pair of trainers with proper support and cushioning could even make working off the last of the yule log vaguely enjoyable.

Khaki Ri Active camo bum sculpt leggings, £28, River Island.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal