Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

How creating a home gym could boost your house price as well as your fitness

In partnership with Outdoor Building Group
February 1, 2022, 9:00 am
Girl working out in her home gym. (Image of the article about how to set up a home gym)
Are you considering a home gym?

We all aim to get fitter, and have goals to join a gym, but one man went one step further – and built one!

Keen boxer Jonathan Anderson liked to keep fit but was not an avid gym-goer, so in 2019 he decided to create his own private fitness studio at home. Do you have a home gym idea? You could have one built for yourself or it could help you start a business. It could also increase the value of your property, as Jonathan found out.

But the fitness fan didn’t do all the ‘heavy lifting’ himself – he contacted Outdoor Building Group (OBG), a company that specialises in building bespoke garden rooms. Jonathan had been looking for an outdoor building to house his gym equipment and heard about OBG on Facebook, and the company built a luxury home gym in his back garden, fitted with a huge weight rack and rowing machine.

Weight rack in Jonathan's home gym
Jonathan’s home gym needed to be strong and sturdy for his weight rack

How to set up a home gym?

But how to set up a home gym? Jonathan explained: “I had been wanting an outdoor area, like a hut or a shed, but I needed something strong and sturdy to house all my heavy gym equipment and weights.

“Outdoor Building Group created a 5m by 3m building with a concrete base, which I didn’t need planning permission for. It was built in the back garden and I was in it all the time.

“I am not a gym lover, but this home gym was perfect. It was brilliant – OBG delivered everything I expected, and more.”

How to set up a home gym? Thanks to OBG home gym in his back garden was exactly what Jonathan was looking for
The home gym in his back garden was exactly what Jonathan was looking for

Now Jonathan has a home gym, he could use it himself or consider a new business venture – like so many of Outdoor Building Group’s clients do – by becoming a self-employed.

Because the new room is insulated, it could be converted into another bedroom or home office – there are so many possibilities for its use. And, it will also add value to his property – something Jonathan discovered when he was thinking of selling the house  –so it is a win-win.

Man caves, art studios

Unlike other home extensions, OBG’s structures do NOT actually need planning permission – and they can be utilised in a number of ways. Man caves, hang-outs for teenage children, home gyms and art studios are just some of the ways OBG clients have used their brand new custom-built rooms in their gardens.

A bespoke outdoor building from OBG could be anything you want it to be
A bespoke outdoor building from OBG could be anything you want it to be

Stuart Hemple, at OBG, explained: “There are numerous ways to use it and so many different seasons for getting a garden room built, but ultimately, it’s about having an extra room of the house and adding value to your property. It could be a home gym, a hairdressers, a chiropractors, a beauty salon, a gym or a dog groomers. What could you do?”

A garden room, which costs under £9,500 and does not need planning consent from the council, from OBG could signal the start of a very healthy and successful future for you and your loved ones.

If you long for a home gym or are a personal trainer wanting to run a business from home, make your dream come true in 2022 and contact Outdoor Building Group.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]