How creating a home gym could boost your house price as well as your fitness

We all aim to get fitter, and have goals to join a gym, but one man went one step further – and built one!

Keen boxer Jonathan Anderson liked to keep fit but was not an avid gym-goer, so in 2019 he decided to create his own private fitness studio at home. Do you have a home gym idea? You could have one built for yourself or it could help you start a business. It could also increase the value of your property, as Jonathan found out.

But the fitness fan didn’t do all the ‘heavy lifting’ himself – he contacted Outdoor Building Group (OBG), a company that specialises in building bespoke garden rooms. Jonathan had been looking for an outdoor building to house his gym equipment and heard about OBG on Facebook, and the company built a luxury home gym in his back garden, fitted with a huge weight rack and rowing machine.

How to set up a home gym?

But how to set up a home gym? Jonathan explained: “I had been wanting an outdoor area, like a hut or a shed, but I needed something strong and sturdy to house all my heavy gym equipment and weights.

“Outdoor Building Group created a 5m by 3m building with a concrete base, which I didn’t need planning permission for. It was built in the back garden and I was in it all the time.

“I am not a gym lover, but this home gym was perfect. It was brilliant – OBG delivered everything I expected, and more.”

Now Jonathan has a home gym, he could use it himself or consider a new business venture – like so many of Outdoor Building Group’s clients do – by becoming a self-employed.

Because the new room is insulated, it could be converted into another bedroom or home office – there are so many possibilities for its use. And, it will also add value to his property – something Jonathan discovered when he was thinking of selling the house –so it is a win-win.

Man caves, art studios

Unlike other home extensions, OBG’s structures do NOT actually need planning permission – and they can be utilised in a number of ways. Man caves, hang-outs for teenage children, home gyms and art studios are just some of the ways OBG clients have used their brand new custom-built rooms in their gardens.

Stuart Hemple, at OBG, explained: “There are numerous ways to use it and so many different seasons for getting a garden room built, but ultimately, it’s about having an extra room of the house and adding value to your property. It could be a home gym, a hairdressers, a chiropractors, a beauty salon, a gym or a dog groomers. What could you do?”

A garden room, which costs under £9,500 and does not need planning consent from the council, from OBG could signal the start of a very healthy and successful future for you and your loved ones.

If you long for a home gym or are a personal trainer wanting to run a business from home, make your dream come true in 2022 and contact Outdoor Building Group.