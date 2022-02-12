Modern romance: We love Valentine’s Day fashion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Couple-centric festivals – that’s what the kids are calling them.

Valentine’s Day has long been a double-edged sword, with some people excited at the prospect of having flowers and chocolates heaped upon them and the rest feeling left out and unloved.

There’s been an apparent backlash and new dates added to the calendar to celebrate singledom.

The unfortunately-named Singles Awareness Day (SAD) falls on February 15 and is aimed at recognising those who are not in a romantic relationship while celebrating all the other love we have in our lives – from friends, family and pets.

National Singles Day (same aim, better name) is November 11 and the date is no accident.

Singles’ Day started as an unofficial holiday in China and originally called Bachelors’ Day with the numeral 1 representing a lone stick; a person who is not adding branches to their family tree.

It’s 11 because they are single, but not alone.

Now, if you thought Valentine’s Day was a cynical attempt by retailers to separate romantics from their wages, check the stats for Singles’ Day.

What was started by students was pounced upon by Chinese commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 to create a shopping event that makes Black Friday look like a slow Tuesday.

JD.com latched on and the companies notched up a combined sales record of $139 billion (£102 billion) for Singles’ Day 2021.

While most of us have probably never heard of Singles’ Day, something has shifted in the UK retail sphere for Valentine’s Day.

The romance has been dialled down and the offerings are less ‘couple-centric’ with, for example, matching PJs for the whole family or everyday clothing such as a jumper you might just fall in love with.

1 Heart jersey family set, £89, Night.

2 Khost Clothing floral heart print midi dress, £45, M&Co.

3 Pink Heart Print Knit Jumper, £16, George.

4 Heart Print Romper, £12, Primark.

5 Heart print top and shorts set, £12, Primark.

6 Heart Print Kimono Dressing Gown, £14, Tu.

7 Red Heart Print Tea Dress, £16, George.

8 Papaya Paris Jumper, £14.50, Matalan.

9 Mini Me Pink and Red Soft Knit Heart Print Pyjamas, £16, Tu.

10 Breton Heart Ivory Jumper, £49.50, Oliver Bonas.