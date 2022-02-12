Modern romance: We love Valentine’s Day fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Modern romance: We love Valentine’s Day fashion

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Matching PJs for the whole family and a neckerchief for the dog include everyone in Valentine's Day (Heart jersey family set, £89, Night).
Couple-centric festivals – that’s what the kids are calling them.

Valentine’s Day has long been a double-edged sword, with some people excited at the prospect of having flowers and chocolates heaped upon them and the rest feeling left out and unloved.

Khost Clothing floral heart print midi dress, £45, M&Co.

There’s been an apparent backlash and new dates added to the calendar to celebrate singledom.

Pink Heart Print Knit Jumper, £16, George.

The unfortunately-named Singles Awareness Day (SAD) falls on February 15 and is aimed at recognising those who are not in a romantic relationship while celebrating all the other love we have in our lives – from friends, family and pets.

Heart Print Romper, £12, Primark.
Papaya Paris Jumper, £14.50, Matalan.

 

National Singles Day (same aim, better name) is November 11 and the date is no accident.

Singles’ Day started as an unofficial holiday in China and originally called Bachelors’ Day with the numeral 1 representing a lone stick; a person who is not adding branches to their family tree.

Heart print top and shorts set, £12, Primark.

It’s 11 because they are single, but not alone.

Now, if you thought Valentine’s Day was a cynical attempt by retailers to separate romantics from their wages, check the stats for Singles’ Day.

Heart Print Kimono Dressing Gown, £14, Tu.

What was started by students was pounced upon by Chinese commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 to create a shopping event that makes Black Friday look like a slow Tuesday.

JD.com latched on and the companies notched up a combined sales record of $139 billion (£102 billion) for Singles’ Day 2021.

Red Heart Print Tea Dress, £16, George.

While most of us have probably never heard of Singles’ Day, something has shifted in the UK retail sphere for Valentine’s Day.

The romance has been dialled down and the offerings are less ‘couple-centric’ with, for example, matching PJs for the whole family or everyday clothing such as a jumper you might just fall in love with.

Mini Me Pink and Red Soft Knit Heart Print Pyjamas, £16, Tu.
Breton Heart Ivory Jumper, £49.50, Oliver Bonas.
Heart jersey family set, £89, Night.

 

