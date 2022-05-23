Rhapsody in blue and white: The colour combo we’ve loved for centuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rhapsody in blue and white: The colour combo we’ve loved for centuries

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Beach Retreat collection of soft furnishings from a selection at Next.
They say some matches are made in heaven and that could be true of blue and white as they are the colours of fluffy clouds in a summer sky.

They are also reminiscent of waves on the sea.

These two connections alone could be why we find this colour combination so fresh, clean and uplifting.

Devonshire Pillow Back Two Seater Sofa, £1,316, Parker Knoll.

They are also a timeless, elegant pair, famously appearing on Wedgwood’s blue Jasperware.

English potter Josiah Wedgwood was a secretive soul who, having created the recipe for Jasperware clay in 1774, set about confusing competitors by having its minerals ground in London and then brought to Staffordshire as a powder.

Printed Framed Twin Set, £15, Habitat.

He also made sure each worker knew only part of the process involved.

Jasperware has a matte ‘biscuit’ finish, and is produced in several colours, although the most popular is the pale blue known as Wedgwood Blue.

It was the inspiration for Will Hughes-Jones, production designer of Netflix period drama Bridgerton, who said that the set is “like being inside a piece of Wedgwood ceramic”.

Blue Gingham Place Mat Set, £3.50, Primark.

The story of blue and white crockery goes back at least 2,600 years, when the Chinese invented fine white porcelain.

It was made from a kaolin clay mixture and it baffled the Europeans who only knew how to make ceramics from brown clays.

Lotty B Home fine bone china dinner service with blue palm and coconuts print, £1,750, Pink House Mustique.

By the 1300s the Chinese had added a cobalt blue decoration and these delicate wares were dubbed ‘white gold’ when they were shipped to Europe in the early 1600s.

Meanwhile, manufacturers in Britain and the Netherlands coated their brown earthenware with a white tin glaze and decorated them in blue Chinese motifs.

Fired Earth reversable bed set, £49 – £79, Marks & Spencer.

Then in 1710 the Germans discovered the secret of porcelain and the Meissen factory went into production using kaolin found locally.

The rest of Europe followed but potters continued to use Chinese-style motifs, the most famous of which was the Willow Pattern.

Fired Earth Paris Collection bolster cushion, £35, Marks & Spencer.

Many designers produced Chinoiserie in the 18th Century, using elements such as birds, boats and pavilions from the Chinese originals.

The complete Willow Pattern has been attributed to Thomas Minton around 1780 at Thomas Turner’s factory in Shropshire.

Four years later he moved to the Spode factory and took with him the design that would soon adorn every dresser up and down the land.

Ferm Living Post Coffee Table High Gloss, £655, Nest.
Teal 3 Wick Crackle Candle, £6, Primark.
Flocos Small Plate, Vista Alegre, £30, Luxdeco.

 

 

 

 

 

