12 of the best north and north-east running events this autumn/winter

By Rosemary Lowne
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 11:57 am
Run for it: Lace up your trainers ahead of the Culloden Run. Photo credit: Alan Cruickshank.
Keeping fit during the darker, colder months can be a bit of a struggle.

But what better way to keep up the motivation than by signing up for an event.

We’ve rounded up 12 sports events taking place across the north-east that will keep the endorphins flowing throughout autumn and winter.

The Illuminator Run

Glow for it: The Illuminator Run is a magical experience. Photo: Tim Winterburn.

Grab your headtorch, lace up your trainers and head to the Glen Tanar Estate in Aboyne for an exhilarating evening of running or walking.

Setting off in the dark, people can choose to complete either the 8k, 15k or 15 mile route.

The event takes place on Saturday October 29 from 6.30pm with entries open until October 27.

To sign up go to the website www.entrycentral.com/theilluminator or check out the Illuminator run Facebook page.

Run Scotland Loch Rannoch 10k

This “out and back” 10k is on a lovely flat shoreline road alongside Loch Rannoch, starting and finishing at the Weller Poley Park, in Kinloch Rannoch.

The race starts at 10am on Saturday October 15 and entry costs £20 (affiliated) or £22 (non-affiliated).

If you’re not fast, you’re last though as entries close on October 11.

To sign up go to website www.runnation.co.uk

Fetternear Shadow Series

In the dark: Is there anything more exhilarating than running in the dark with a headtorch? Photo: Lauren Knowles.

Run under the stars at this headtorch trail-running series which takes place every second Tuesday night at 7pm from October 11 to March.

Starting and finishing at Netherton Business Centre near Kemnay, runners will follow a 6.3kilometre loop through the woods.

Entries are £8 per race or £30 for all six races and for more go to the website www.

runabc.co.uk/fetternear-shadow-series-october

Ellon Road Races

Going the extra mile: The Ellon Road Races have events for all the family. Photo: Heather Fowlie, DC Thomson.

Organised by The Middleton Trust, this family friendly event promotes good health and sportsmanship.

Setting off from the Royal British Legion in Ellon on Sunday October 16, the event is open to everyone with 600m, 3k, 5k and 10k races to choose from.

To sign up go to the website www.resultsbase.net/event/6386

Monumental challenge

Starting and finishing at the foot of the Monster Trails, this challenging 5+ mile trail race passes the monument at the top of the picturesque Whiteash Hill in Fochabers.

Setting off at 11am on Sunday October 30, entry is £13 or £15 (depending on whether runners are affiliated).

Online entries will close at midnight on October 25 and to enter go to the website www.entrycentral.com/monumentalchallenge

The Culloden Run

In the zone: These runners make the Culloden Run look like a breeze. Photo: Alan Cruickshank.

Follow in the footsteps of the Jacobite rebels by taking on this historic run.

Organised by Chest Heart and Stroke, runners can enter either the 17.46k Culloden Run or the Culloden 1ok on Sunday October 23.

As well as Highland scenery, runners will also pass the Culloden Battlefield.

To sign up go to the website www.chss.org.uk/supportus/fundraise-for-us/events/culloden-run/

Meall a Bhuachaille Hill Race

Runners high: The Meall a`Bhuachaille is sure to get the blood pumping. Photo supplied by Peter@Ness-Scan.

Proving that there “ain’t no mountain high enough”, this 13k hill run is sure to leave you feeling on top of the world.

Setting off from Badaguish Outdoor Centre near Aviemore, the first section of this route follows a forest track that joins a path to the top of Meall a Bhuachaille.

To sign up go to the event on Saturday October 22 go to the website www.runabc.co.uk/meall-a-bhuachaille.

The Rubicer Fraserburgh Half Marathon

Taking it in their stride: These runners dig deep during the Fraserburgh Half Marathon. Photo: Broch Photo House.

Experience that elusive runner’s high by completing this 13.1 mile run.

No matter what time you’re hoping to clock, the cheery marshals are sure to keep you going to the end at this annual event which takes place on Sunday November 20.

To enter go to the website www.entrycentral.com/event/108004

Great Estates: Cluny Castle 

Regal run: Enjoy stunning scenery at this excellent event. Photo: Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.

Set in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, this secluded estate is perfect for your next running adventure.

Ideal for runners of all abilities, participants can choose to complete either the 2k, 5k or 10k routes.

To sign up to the event on Saturday October 22 go to the website www.letsdothis.com

Forres Harriers Brodie Castle 10k

On your marks: The spectacular setting at Brodie Castle means the beautiful landscape will take your mind off the running. Photo: Sandy McCook, DC Thomson.

With a tree-lined route leading to a picturesque castle, this 10k run has a spectacular finish line.

Formerly known as the Dyke 10k, the event on Sunday November 6 now starts and finishes in the beautiful grounds of the 16th Century Brodie Castle.

To enter go to the website www.entrycentral.com/brodiecastle10k2022

Dava Way 50K

Not for the faint hearted, this stunning route starts in Grantown-on-Spey and finishes in Forres.

It’s the ideal event for those who are looking to transition from marathons to ultras.

For more information about the event on November 12 go to the website www.moraywayultras.com/dava-way-50k/

Aberdeen parkrun

Run free: Hardy souls tackle the Aberdeen parkrun throughout autumn and winter. Photo: Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.

Come rain, hail, snow and shine, hardy runners never fail to gather at Aberdeen beach for this popular 5k run.

Setting off at 9.30am every Saturday morning, this beautiful beach run is the only way to start the weekend.

Check out the website for more details: www.parkrun.org.uk/aberdeen

Editor's Picks