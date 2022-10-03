5 things to do for the October holidays in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for things to do for the October holidays? Luckily we’re spoilt for choice in Aberdeenshire. Here are a few ideas to keep you and the kids busy this autumn.

Enjoy the great outdoors at Lochter Activity Centre

When it comes to fun things to do for the October holidays, or any time during autumn, you can’t beat Lochter Activity Centre.

Try your hand at archery or put your relationship to the test by guiding each other as you drive blindfolded around an off-road course! Other activities include the likes of zorbing, trout fishing, digger driving, go-karting, raft building and much more.

There’s something on offer here for everyone and it’s a great way to get active in the outdoors. It’s also located just 30 minutes outside of Aberdeen, about one mile outside Old Meldrum.

Booking in advance is advised to make sure you don’t miss out. You can also buy gift vouchers for activity packages, fishing, the restaurant or a monetary value.

Call 01651 872000 or book activities and find out more.

Browse all activities and things to do at Lochter Activity Centre.

Make the most of the spooky season at Trinity Centre

This October why not visit the Trinity Centre for some SPOOK-tacular deals and fantastic events for the family?

Don’t miss the following events:

Saturday October 22, 12pm to 3pm. Trinity Centre invites you to support your favourite wrestler, as the wrestling stars visiting Trinity centre for photo opportunities!

Trinity Centre invites you to support your favourite wrestler, as the wrestling stars visiting Trinity centre for photo opportunities! Saturday October 29, 11am to 4pm. There will be various Halloween activities for children to enjoy with face painting, tattoos, hair braiding and a photo booth all free of charge!

Can’t wait for Halloween? Stores at the Trinity Centre are already in the spirit. Shop Pep and Co costumes and other seasonal goodies at Poundland, visit Flying Tiger for decorations like cauldrons and string lights or stop by the Heathers woodcraft stall for Halloween coasters.

Claire’s offers face painting to spook, as well as the all-important hair accessories and dresses. Meanwhile, Card Factory has glow stick wands and Halloween balloons, while Clintons has the likes of lanterns and candles.

Swing by HMV to pick up some spooky films and then top it all off with a pumpkin spice latte from Greggs!

The Trinity centre are also happy to welcome Cancer Research, which is now open! Come in and see the great offering for yourself!

Get ready for Halloween with a fa-boo-lous visit to Trinity Centre.

Jump into the holidays at Skyline Trampoline Park

There is loads of fun on offer with Family Jumps, Open Jumps and Bounce & Burger sessions. This trampoline park has an amazing selection of activities, with over 50 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball court, battle beam, foam pit, hang tough, climbing wall and more!

After some fun jumping around, why not treat yourself to a delicious meal from Skycafe? Families are sure to have a great time!

Look out on Facebook and online, for more information on Skyline’s Halloween discos on Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29, starting at 7pm.

Book your Halloween disco entry or an October visit to Skyline Trampoline Park.

Look forward to the colder months at Kippie Lodge

Now more than ever, Kippie has to be seen to be appreciated. Yes the dark nights are drawing in but that means one thing – our autumn/winter events and activities are beginning.

From pumpkin carving, Halloween party, autumn messy plays, discos and so much more on offer! All these events and our wide range of facilities make Kippie Lodge the one-stop venue for all your fitness and entertainment needs.

Kippie is also proud of its 9 hole golf course and floodlit driving range. Throughout the year Kippie plays host to Golf tournaments including night golf.

If is fitness classes you enjoy then Kippie has over 100 fitness classes per week ranging from HIIT and bootcamp to Pilates and Yoga. Also on offer for youths is teen gym, badminton, youth yoga, art classes and much more.

Book your tour to Kippie Lodge today and look forward to the autumn and winter months.

Your next cinema experience is waiting at The Arc Cinema

Come and entertain your family this October break, at The Arc Cinema, Peterhead, AB42 1PR.

Here at your local cinema, you can enjoy the latest blockbuster of your choice, from spacious, comfy leather seats. The friendly staff at The Arc Cinema will be there to help ensure the best experience during your visit!

A wide range of food and snacks is available as well and you can check The Arc Cinema Facebook page to keep up to date with fantastic offers.

Top titles not to be missed this month are Black Adam and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

To book your tickets now, and see full movie listings, visit The Arc Cinema website. Your next cinema experience is waiting…