State pension entitlement: a guide to preparing for retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

State pension entitlement: a guide to preparing for retirement

In partnership with Acumen
October 7, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 9:28 am
Woman sits down to prepare the paperwork needed for her retirement
There are several threads you need to pull into place to prepare for your retirement.

A common misconception is that the start of retirement will automatically fall into place. The reality could not be further from the truth. Here’s a step-by-step guide to claiming your state pension entitlement.

For many, the state pension is the main source of retirement income. So it’s imperative to make sure everything is in order for you to get paid accordingly on the date you reach the required age.

Step-by-step guide to claim your state pension entitlement:

1. Identify your state pension entitlement at an earlier date.

Preferably, this should be done at least two years prior to your state retirement date.

2. Claim your state retirement.

Do this three to four months before your designated state retirement age.

You must confirm you actually want to receive it (and not to defer it). You will then receive a statement confirming the date of the first payment and quantifying the actual amount of pension you will receive.

3. Contest the pension figure in four weeks.

This is in case you do not understand or agree with it.

If you follow the first step in this guide, you will avoid the pressure of trying to put forward an evidenced claim for pension recalculation in the 4-week window leading up to your retirement date.

4. Obtain a state pension forecast.

You can do this by visiting www.gov.uk. The online process requires you to register for a Government Gateway user ID and having certain information to hand such as your national insurance number.

If you can’t go online, a form called BR 19 can be obtained from the post office.

The forecast gives you the headline figure of your expected level of old age pension (usually on the proviso of continued contributions). It also gives a comprehensive record of your national insurance contributions for each year of your working life and as to whether they were complete or incomplete for each year.

This data will help you ascertain if the proposed pension figure is correct.

If it isn’t, you should be able to use the national insurance contributions record to identify where the error may have occurred.

If it is correct and you wish to increase the accrued figure towards the maximum pension, you have the remaining time to consider the viability of making additional contributions under the class 3 schedule to help make up the difference.

5. Research old pension pots.

Woman makes calculations to prepare for her retirement
It’s never too early to research and identify old pension pots from previous employers.

If you are employed, you will probably be auto enrolled into the workplace pension by your employer, and the process of identifying your current pension funds value and its options for retirement will be comparatively straightforward.

Chances are, over the last 35 or 40 years, you may well have contributed to a few retirement schemes.

Given the time they may have spent in investment, even comparatively small sums can grow and are well worth identifying.

Researching old pension pots can be perceived to be difficult and put on the back burner – this kind of procrastination has resulted in quite literally millions of pounds lying unclaimed in what are known as ‘orphan funds’; these funds will not automatically find you.

Obviously, any paperwork from past employers will enable them to identify what pension rights you may have had.

However, what happens if that business no longer exists? Again, all is not lost as companies might change through merger and acquisition, but your pension scheme remains untouched by these changes and through another government-based instrument – the pension tracing service – the correct contact for your inquiry can be confirmed.

Word of warning: to access the pension tracing service, you just need to search online. But be aware that within the list that appears, there will be private companies listed that will appear mirroring the same service but charging to do so. The actual pensions tracing service is free of charge and may well appear further down the page.

6. Confirm the type of retirement you’re considering with your employer.

Remember there is no longer a statutory retirement date so the fact that you are approaching 66 or 67 years of age does not mean that your employer has any expectation of you ceasing work.

Now whilst many people are pleased to finish work, others feel too young or don’t have sufficient interest in retirement to stop work entirely. Starting this conversation with your employer is recommended.

7. Engage with an independent financial advisor.

This will help you to confirm the best way forward.

Learn more about Acumen Financial Planning.

Find out how to stay on top of your pensions paperwork.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design
The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case
Sir Alex Ferguson in front of a new statue at Pittodrie. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group.
What we learned this week... about how Alex Ferguson's bum deal is now in…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.
Yvie Burnett: I'm looking for a shy Cinderella who can sing
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks