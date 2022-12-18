International Migrants Day: Aberdeen lawyer on why migrants should be celebrated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International Migrants Day: Aberdeen lawyer on why migrants should be celebrated

By Rosemary Lowne
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Changing the narrative: Vanessa Castillo would like to see more of a focus on the enriching skills and experiences migrants bring to their communities across the north and north-east. All photos by Paul Glendell, DC Thomson.
Changing the narrative: Vanessa Castillo would like to see more of a focus on the enriching skills and experiences migrants bring to their communities across the north and north-east. All photos by Paul Glendell, DC Thomson.

“Where are you from?” is a question Aberdeen lawyer Vanessa Castillo constantly faces.

Sometimes it comes from an innocent place of curiosity, but sometimes it comes from a place of judgement.

“Overall people in Aberdeen are very nice, kind and welcoming, but not everyone is like that,” says the 32-year-old who is originally from Venezuela.

“Every time I go into a shop or a taxi, you’re constantly exposed to people asking where are you from.

“Sometimes the question comes from kind curiosity but sometimes it comes from a place of judgement.

“Generally my experience has been positive and I feel happy to be here as I have my family here, I have built great friendships and my career has been growing, but there have been moments when it has definitely been more difficult because you do face people that don’t understand or who aren’t that open to you.”

Change the narrative: Vanessa Castillo would like to see migrants celebrated for the value they bring to communities across Aberdeen and the north.

International Migrants Day

Ahead of International Migrants Day on December 18, Vanessa, who works as a specialist oil and gas lawyer for Aberdeen-based law firm Brodies LLP, is opening her heart about her experiences as a migrant.

By speaking out, Vanessa wants to flip the negative narrative on migrants – often perpetuated by sections of the media – into a positive focus on the value they bring to communities across the north and north-east.

“International Migrants Day is a great opportunity to show the value that migrants bring to their host countries,” says Vanessa.

“I hear a lot of people say ‘oh immigrants are taking our jobs’ or ‘the people that come are really bad’ or ‘they don’t bring anything to society’ so I think when you have a day that celebrates international migrants then you have the chance to show positive stories of how much value we can bring to society.

“We’re not here taking benefits, especially because we can’t, but more than that we’re here to work, to improve our lives and to bring new ideas and perspectives and sometimes better ways of doing things.

“We just want to live in a better society that gives us a better lifestyle but at the same time we want to give back.”

Steely determination: Vanessa Castillo moved from Venezuela to Aberdeen in 2019. She is now a lawyer in the city.

Focus and determination

Vanessa’s story is one of sheer determination, formidable fortitude and tenacity.

Born in Venezuela – one of the most highly-urbanised countries in Latin America – life was initially good for Vanessa when she was growing up.

“Venezuela is a beautiful country, rich in resources, with amazing weather and great people,” says Vanessa.

“But since 1999 there was a new government that implemented more left, communist views and that really ruined the Venezuelan economy, it increased insecurity and just made it a very unsafe and unstable place to live.

“We have had social turmoil for a while.

“It got to a point where it was really difficult to get medicines or get some food and healthcare.

“It was just very unsafe and you were exposed to getting robbed and kidnapped as the political instability continued.”

International network: Vanessa is the director of Global Venezuelan Women, a network supporting Venezuelan women in more than 17 cities across the world.

International law firms

Despite the difficult circumstances, Vanessa fulfilled her lifelong ambition of becoming a lawyer and worked in the corporate teams of two international law firms, where she advised clients in the oil and gas industry.

As the situation in Venezuela grew more precarious, Vanessa moved to Aberdeen in 2017 where she gained a Masters degree in oil and gas law from the University of Aberdeen.

It was while over studying in the Granite City when Vanessa met her now husband, Patrick Murray.

“While I was studying here I met my husband Patrick and after my graduation he proposed to me.

“I had to go back to Venezuela so we were long distance for a little while before we got married in New York.”

On a mission: Vanessa Castillo would like to see less bias towards immigrants.

New chapter

In September 2019, the soulmates were finally reunited in Aberdeen.

“I got my spouse visa so I came back to Aberdeen and I have been here ever since,” says Vanessa.

Qualified to practice law in the UK and Venezuela, and with vast experience in advising international companies on infrastructure agreements, corporate and finance affairs and international arbitration, Vanessa secured a job at Aberdeen law firm Brodies LLP.

Excelling in her career, Vanessa is keen to show people the value and skills that migrants bring to communities like Aberdeen.

“Not all of us come illegally, the majority of us do the things as we should,” says Vanessa.

“I also want to clarify the narrative about access to benefits and resources.

“I can tell you for a fact that on a spouse visa I don’t have access to benefits and I don’t need it as I have a good job, but there’s this public perception that immigrants are here taking that money and I think the narrative around that needs to change.”

Global network

Determined to make a difference, not just in Aberdeen but far and wide, Vanessa is also the director of Global Venezuelan Women, a network supporting Venezuelan women in more than 17 cities across the world.

“We have been able to do projects with the United Nations including one to help Latin American women to get jobs and another one to help coordinate the humanitarian aid sent by Venezuelan immigrants to Venezuela.”

Vanessa hopes to see cultural diversity celebrated more often.

“I would like to see less bias towards immigrants and more places and opportunities for them to grow,” says Vanessa.

