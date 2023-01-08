My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ELANDA, aka Hazel Manangazira, is a DJ, artist and producer based in Aberdeen.

They have appeared at various club nights and festivals across Scotland and put their Afro brand of electronic music to the forefront of their creative work.

I’m someone who loves a story or journey and I feel like my mixes and the music I produce reflects that aspect of me.

I use Ableton music software to produce via my laptop. I’m still in my early days and next year I hope to release my first EP and album.

When I have gigs, it requires me to travel up and down the country to cities like Glasgow or Edinburgh.

My family live in Birmingham, so I travelled down here by train to catch up recently which was really lovely.

When things get a bit much I like to go on walks.

With ADHD I can easily get burnt out so it’s imperative I go at my own pace.

Walks always sort me out.

Being around my friends is another thing that really helps. I love the support circle I have around me; I am grateful, very lucky and blessed.

I’m originally from Zimbabwe, but I’ve met so many people who remind me of home whilst living in Scotland – especially in the DJ community.

I feel seen, heard and validated as a human being here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.