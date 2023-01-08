My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life

By Jamie Wilde
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.

ELANDA, aka Hazel Manangazira, is a DJ, artist and producer based in Aberdeen.

They have appeared at various club nights and festivals across Scotland and put their Afro brand of electronic music to the forefront of their creative work.

Recording some music. Image: ELANDA.

I’m someone who loves a story or journey and I feel like my mixes and the music I produce reflects that aspect of me.

I use Ableton music software to produce via my laptop. I’m still in my early days and next year I hope to release my first EP and album.

Travelling to visit family. Image: ELANDA.

When I have gigs, it requires me to travel up and down the country to cities like Glasgow or Edinburgh.

My family live in Birmingham, so I travelled down here by train to catch up recently which was really lovely.

Taking some chill time. Image: ELANDA.

When things get a bit much I like to go on walks.

With ADHD I can easily get burnt out so it’s imperative I go at my own pace.

Walks always sort me out.

Prioritising time with friends. Image: ELANDA.

Being around my friends is another thing that really helps. I love the support circle I have around me; I am grateful, very lucky and blessed.

Making the most of meeting those in the DJing community. Image: ELANDA.

I’m originally from Zimbabwe, but I’ve met so many people who remind me of home whilst living in Scotland – especially in the DJ community.

I feel seen, heard and validated as a human being here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

