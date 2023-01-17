Scott Smith: Lifting the winter blues with showstopping colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: Lifting the winter blues with showstopping colour

By Scott Smith
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:21 am
The remarkable sight of pollarded Salix alba subsp. vitellina ‘Britzensis'.
The remarkable sight of pollarded Salix alba subsp. vitellina ‘Britzensis'.

As a wise, old, twinkly-eyed professor once said: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

At Pitmedden Garden, even the gloomiest of winter days is lifted by the vibrant pollarded Salix alba subsp. vitellina ‘Britzensis’.

The car park island beds really light up the darkness and lift the spirit of many a walker on the estate.

Lifting the January blues

Many plants can in fact bring showstopping colour at this often dank time of year. Festive fun is over. Christmas compete. Hogmanay and first footings finished. January sales raided.

Feels like a while before we’ve got something exciting to look forward right? Well the stop gap for me asides getting all the usual garden winter pruning, groundwork and year ahead planning is the pops of colour from certain set of magic plants.

These bring bursts of colour that almost feels underserved but much needed in the midst of the January blues.

What to use

Coppicing and pollarding are two techniques used on specific plants to achieve the wondrous spears of colour, contrasting the grey monotony.

Plants such as willow (Salix) and dogwoods (Cornus) can be used for both.

The brilliant white-stemmed bramble (Rubus cockburnianus ‘Goldenvale’) can be for used coppicing. No sniggering at the back now.

Prune to two buds before bud break in early spring.

The range of colours across the dogwoods and willow include vivid greens, purples, reds, oranges, and yellows.

Some worthy of note include Cornus alba ‘Sibirica’ for vibrant red stems. Cornus alba ‘Kesselringii’ for dark purple stems. Cornus sanguinea ‘Winter Beauty’ or ‘Winter Flame’ for rich orange stems.

Cornus stolonifera ‘Flamiravera’ for yellow tips which become an olive green at the base. Salix x rubens ‘Batsfordiana’ and the aforementioned Salix alba subsp. vitellina ‘Britzensis’ offer luminous orange and yellow stems.

Coppicing and pollarding

Coppicing is when you allow a plant two years to mature after planting then you start to cut the stems hard back to the ground in spring to allow next year’s colourful stems to appear.

Stems are cut back to around 5cm from the ground. Pollarding is similar but rather than cutting hard to the ground like with coppicing, there is a trunk left at a selected height.

This is typically around 60cm to 90cm. The stems are then cut hard down to within 5cm of the trunk (two buds more realistically thereafter).

Coppiced Cornus Alba ‘Elegantissima’.

The grand thing with pollarding being you get the effect of height over winter but it’s possible to prune during spring without bothering with ladders and so on.

Pruning for both types are done just before bud burst of leaves in order to maximise the time that the stems are available to be seen during the gloomy winter weeks.

A wee spot of feed after pruning helps out the plant. You get balanced fertilisers to apply or you can pop down some decent compost or well-rotted manure.

The leftover stems can be used to propagate more plants if you wish. They are treated as hardwood cuttings.

Glorious winter colour.

Your leftover pruned stems are also highly pliable and if you’re the artsy type then you can weave them to make items.

I’ve seen a few cracking garden ornaments such as rabbits, owls etc made out these woven stems.

Big leaves

Some plants are even coppiced or pollarded for the effect of large leaves rather than coloured stems.

It sounds odd but it can be an effective and showy way to highlight areas in the garden. Plants such as elder (Sambucus), the Indian bean tree (Catalpa) and the foxglove tree (Paulownia) are well suited to this.

Bad rep

Pollarded willow are actually largely featured in municipal streets in Europe. On a visit a few years back to Lake Geneva in Switzerland I was amazed at just how many pollarded willows lined the busy and ruthlessly clean Swiss streets. Pollarding sometimes gets a bad rep as copout solution to dealing with big trees that have been mistakenly planted in small gardens.

Coppiced Salix alba ‘Chermesina’.

It’s a fairly common sight to see trees (regardless of whether they are suited to pollarding or not) having had a ruthless chop back to the main trunk and a few stems and spending the rest of their days with sprouting colourless stems sprouting away with the appearance of a hairy green bear.

If done properly and with the right plant though, pollarding can be a beautiful thing and can provide hope, inspiration and joy when it’s needed most.

The good thing for you is that you can try it out if you like. Even those with a small garden will likely have space for a plant or two. Give it a go!

Take care and happy gardening.

Pollarded Salix alba subsp. vitellina ‘Britzensis’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a clip for Instagram as he visited Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak says sorry for seatbelt slip-up on social media video
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, during a visit to Accrington Market Hall in Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak appears not to wear seatbelt as he films Instagram clip in car
The rate of flu admissions to hospitals in England has dropped sharply (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flu hospital admissions drop sharply in fresh sign infections have peaked
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback

Editor's Picks

Most Commented