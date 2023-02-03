12 best birdwatching spots across the north and north-east – from Duthie Park to Spey Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

12 best birdwatching spots across the north and north-east – from Duthie Park to Spey Bay

By Jenna Scott
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
These birds are 'cawing' for you to see them. Credit: Shutterstock.
These birds are 'cawing' for you to see them. Credit: Shutterstock.

There’s certainly no question that the north and north-east is home to an incredible amount of birdlife. Maybe they’ve caught your eye from your back garden, or you’ve spotted them from afar in the park. Nonetheless, these are prime locations to pitch up a chair and get the binoculars out.

Haddo Country Park, Aberdeen

bluetit
Haddo has something for everyone but their flying friends are their best attraction. Credit: Ray Kennedy/RSPB.

A visit to Haddo can fill anyone’s itinerary. Whether it’s taking a guided tour of Haddo House, or strolling through stunning terraced gardens. But the true star of the show is undoubtedly the wildlife. All year round,  visitors can spot blue tits, bullfinches and buzzards at either of the two birdwatching hides.

Loch Fleet, between Golspie and Dornoch

This grey heron makes a pitstop on a sand bank at Loch Fleet. Credit: Shutterstock

Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch Fleet can be found a few miles north of Dornoch. The tidal basin, surrounded by sand dunes, provides a great view of the ospreys diving to catch fish. Visitors might even be lucky enough to find seals and their pups along the banks, but they mustn’t disturb the wildlife.

Bullers of Buchan, Peterhead

A pair of Crossbills share a moment at the Bullers of Buchan. Credit: Sheila Morrison

Colonies of seabirds nest upon the cliffs here. Some residents include: kittiwakes, Atlantic puffin, and the great black-backed gull. Though the coastal walk to the Bullers of Buchan can be strenuous, the sights make it a trek worthwhile. This birdwatching haven is just north of Cruden Bay and has become popular with sightseers.

Troup Head, near Crovie

Up close and personal with a colony of gannets. Credit: Ian Francis.

Hikers are up for a wonderful afternoon of sightseeing on this route. This is an ideal place to get up close to the nesting gannets and snap some fabulous pictures to store away. The trip is worth every second for this reason alone – it’s vital to maintain a respectful distance, however.

Covesea Cliffs, west of Lossiemouth

Maybe you’ll spot a herring gull snap up a bite to eat. Credit: Shutterstock.

The best view of the seabird colonies, formed primarily by fulmars, kittiwakes and herring gulls, comes from the beach below rather than the clifftop. Access to the path from the beach can be challenging during the best of times – more so when the tide comes in. Visitors should be cautious when mapping out their journey here.

The area around Covesea Lighthouse is great for birdwatching. Credit Shutterstock.

Drum Hollistan, Caithness

These puffins won’t be budging anytime soon. Credit: Shutterstock.

Otherwise known as Puffin Cove, Drum Hollistan holds the UK’s largest colony of puffins. It’s considered to be a hidden gem of the North Coast 500 due to a lack of signage leading to the rocky cliffs. As they are led to the coast, visitors can wave hello to the adorable lodgers before exploring the sea caves.

Burghead Bay, near Findhorn

Plenty of space to get comfortable for an afternoon of birdwatching. Credit: Shutterstock.

There are several fantastic view points around the bay. These include the dunes at Findhorn, the Forestry Commission picnic site in Roseisle Forest and from Burghead promontory.

Among the species soaring through the skies are Slavonian and red-necked grebes,   and divers. Finding a reasonable spot to stop by is dependent on the tide, but that shouldn’t deter visitors from spying on roosts in the dunes.

Loch of Strathbeg, Fraserburgh

Thousands of geese arrived on the Loch. Credit: RSPB Images.

Thousands of wild geese, swans and ducks flocked to the Loch of Strathbeg over the winter – it even houses around a fifth of the world’s pink-footed geese.

In fact, the top five birds common to the area are pink-footed geese, the common tern, the water rail, the tree sparrow and the whooper swan. Other birds that frequent the spot include mallards, house sparrows and common redpolls.

Corrimony, near Cannich

Catch the Grouse strutting across Corrimony. Credit: Sandy McCook.

Over the winter, a variety of wildlife, such as goldeneyes, goosanders, pink-footed geese, and whooper swans, swooped in on the loch from the Arctic. The woodlands, on the other hand, were filled with mixed flocks of tits and bullfinches.

Warmer months welcome red-throated divers and osprey, and there has been the occasional sighting of a golden eagle.

The River Ythan, Newburgh

The river Ythan estuary in low tide and full sunshine. Credit: Shutterstock.

The River Ythan’s estuary has long appealed to birdwatchers. Like the Bullers of Buchan, various species of birds have made a home for themselves on the cliffs.

Listen to the sound of percussive redshanks and gossiping knots as you watch the ducks float along the loch. The River Ythan has plenty of vantage points that make the venture north of Aberdeen rewarding at any time of the year.

The Ythan estuary is also great for seal-spotting.

Kingston and Spey Bay

The shelduck welcomes visitors with open arms… Ahem, wings. Credit: Shutterstock.

The Spey estuary might be easily viewed from the comfort of the car park but visitors should head down to the beach to maximise their experience. It’s a common occurrence to see shelducks, terns and ringed plovers around the Spey though it’s not unusual for whimbrels or greenshanks to pop by.

Duthie Park and Allenvale Cemetery, Aberdeen

How many birds can you count on your stroll? Credit: Shutterstock.

Keen walkers can stroll beside the River Dee to catch a look at a variety of thrushes, finches and tits all tucked away in the woodland. The route is easily accessible for everyone. There’s even a café situated in the middle of the park with outdoor seating for those eager to spot as much wildlife as they can.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen, Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
The sun shines over the beautiful Highland capital. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Inverness is the perfect city for a short break
Highland Youth Theatre performing Matilda. Image: Tom Salway- Studio 57 North
'Be as weird and wonderful as you want, you will be celebrated': How local…
On the biggest UK strike in a decade, also known as Walkout Wednesday, half a million people took to the streets. Image: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.
What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday
Streets in Invergordon have been cordoned off by police after a WW1 bomb was discovered by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell.
What we Learned....about bombs, bottles, Beyonce in Scotland and more misery for the Dons
Dublin is really lovely and well worth a visit.
Yvie Burnett: A long lunch in Dublin with my dear friend Louis
YL 0402 10 From: Kathryn Douglas Subject: Pet Portraits Rusty the one-eyed Ginger Tomcat 9-year-old Taken by Kat Doulgas at home in Insch Address- 18 The Rowans, Insch, AB52 6ZD
Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented