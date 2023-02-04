What we Learned….about bombs, bottles, Beyonce in Scotland and more misery for the Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What we learned this week…

IT HAD nothing to do with the TV series, but a group of Highland metal detectorists sparked a flurry of activity after finding an unexploded bomb near a school. The discovery at a former air raid shelter was the catalyst for homes being evacuated and three schools in Invergordon were closed as a precaution.

First-time detectorist Ryan Junor and his son Shay were among those searching for ancient artefacts and can’t complain about hitting the ground running. Royal Navy explosives experts safely removed the First World War ordnance to a military site for disposal.

A LEADING trade organisation expressed concerns that Scotland’s deposit return scheme will not be ready to launch in August. The green initiative is being promoted to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks, bottles and cans.

However, the Scottish Retail Consortium confirmed that its members, who must sign up by March 1, had yet to see an operational blueprint.

Surely this isn’t another case of politicians bottling their priorities!

James wins semi-final place in Mastermind

ABERDEEN man James Davidson responded well to the challenge of sitting in the famous Mastermind black chair when he appeared on our TV screens last Monday.

The 29-year-old was a fount of wisdom on actress Nicole Kidman and swept into the lead which he didn’t relinquish in the general knowledge section of the programme.

He eventually secured a convincing victory with 21 points, three in front of his closest rival, and has booked his place in the semi-finals.

THE first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought dogs and horses to Britain was discovered by archaeologists. Research led by Durham University, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels in Belgium, looked at human and animal remains from Britain’s only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood in Derbyshire.

The human and animal remains were found in the remnants of the same cremation pyre, leading the researchers to believe that the adult from the Baltic Shield region may have been someone important who was able to bring a horse and dog to Britain.

Viking invasion

THE STREETS of Lerwick were dotted with Vikings and other revellers as Up Helly Aa celebrations returned to Shetland for the first time in three years.

Thousands of people attended the events and a total of 47 squads, including the Jarl Squad led by Neil Moncrieff, made their way around 11 halls in the town throughout the night keeping everyone in the community entertained.

And, outside the Lerwick Royal British Legion, there was even a sighting of Britney Spears – or somebody dressed up to look like the famous American pop star.

TALKING of music sensations, Beyonce announced a 43-date world tour in support of her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album, including five nights in the UK.

The shows will kick off in Sweden on 10 May, before landing at Cardiff’s Principality stadium a week later. Further UK dates will take place in Edinburgh on May 20, foillowed by gigs in Sunderland and a brace in London.

If you’re looking for tickets, sorry, they sold out as soon as they went on sale.

Sports joy and misery

ABERDEEN freestyle skier Kirsty Muir was thrilled to land her first X Games accolades in the women’s big air and slopestyle events in Aspen in Colorado.

The 18-year-old, who displayed her prowess at last year’s Winter Olympics, has kicked on in her career during the last 12 months and claimed two bronze medals to demonstrate she has realistic prospects of becoming a future Olympic champion.

She said afterwards: “Dreams do come true”. And there’s more to come.

IN COMPARISON with her joy, the misery continued for the Dons, following the sacking of manager Jim Goodwin, as trouble mounted at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen, currently with an interim management team led by Barry Robson, weren’t helped by losing Ross McCrorie to a red card after just seven minutes, but ended up on the receiving end of another defeat, going down 3-1 at home to St Mirren.

And it didn’t help that former Dons player, Curtis Main, scored two of the goals.

Bumper profits for Shell

WHAT was that about businesses struggling? It certainly doesn’t apply to Shell, who reported record annual profits after energy prices surged last year.

The firm’s profits reached an astonishing $39.9bn (£32.2bn) in 2022, which was double last year’s total and the highest in the company’s 115-year history.

Energy firms have made record earnings since oil and gas prices jumped following the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time as many customers struggle to pay their bills.

UNESCO has been formally asked to award World Heritage Site status to 469,500 acres of Scotland’s Flow Country.

The area of Caithness and Sutherland contains the most well-preserved and extensive blanket bog system in the world and is regarded as unique by many scientists.

A decision on the Flow Country’s nomination is expected in 2024.