What we learned this week…Zelensky in the UK, Rishi’s reshuffle and mystery continues over lost Peterhead painting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What we learned this week…

AN iconic venue in Inverness bowed out of the city’s music scene. The Ironworks closed its doors for the final time last weekend.

Bricks Capital had been trying to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in its place since 2020 and it finally succeeded in August last year when Highland Council’s south planning committee agreed to approve its plans. Highland band Elephant Sessions were the final act to take to the stage before the much-loved music venue is knocked down to be turned into a 155-bed hotel.

Missing masterpiece

IT’s been valued at £13 million, and hasn’t been seen in over 100 years – but the tale of the lost masterpiece Pool of Bethesda painting isn’t a sketch from a film, or TV show. The painting by by Paolo Veronese was last seen in the north-east in the Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead.

It measures 6ft by 12ft so difficult to miss, but one year on since the hunt to find it was launched and the disappearance of the painting remains unsolved.

Truss states the obvious over tax plan

LIZ Truss admitted what everyone else has known for months. The former PM who last a mere six weeks in the job, gave her first interview since resigning.

In a major case of stating the obvious she conceded in the interview that her plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax was a “bridge too far”.

She also said she was maybe been “trying to fatten the pig on market day” before saying she had no regrets over going for the top job. She’s maybe one of the few who see it that way.

Sunak’s shake-up

MOVING on from Truss to her successor who carried out a cabinet reshuffle just days after he passed the 100 days in office mark. It was also hot on the heels of the departure of Nadhim Zahawi. Though controversial figures such as Suella Braverman and Dominic Raab have remained in their roles.

As part of Sunak’s shake-up four new government departments have been created as part of a bid to boost economic growth and tackle the energy crisis. Only time will tell if Rishi’s reshuffle will be effective or an empty gesture.

Record profits but hefty tax bill

BP revealed it has had a record £23billion in profits in its 2022 results. However the energy giant was quick to point out that £12.6bn of taxes paid globally were “the highest

annual total it has seen”.

It also said its UK North Sea business, which it said accounts for less than 10%

of global profits, has paid out £1.8bn in tax, including £581.3 million for the UK

Government’s windfall tax.

Drop in empty units

HOPES are high that Aberdeen’s Granite Mile will sparkle once more. A survey has revealed a drop in the number of vacant units on Union Street.

The snapshot survey revealed there were four fewer empty shops compared to August last year – while it’s a small step, it’s surely a bit of positive news for the embattled high street.

Zelensky visits the UK

PRESIDENT Volodymr Zelensky paid a visit to the UK – his first since Russia invaded Ukraine. President Zelensky was pictured outside No.10 Downing Street with Rishi Sunak and later gave a historic address to MPs in Westminster Hall.

Praise and Boris Johnson don’t often go together – but during Zelensky’s emotive speech he said the former PM had “got others united” when it had seemed “impossible”.

Death of a legend

LEGENDARY composer Burt Bacharach passed away at the age of 94. The man behind classic songs such as I Say a Little Prayer and Walk on By, died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

He has been hailed as the one of pop music’s greatest songwriters and wrote for stars such as Cilla Black and Tom Jones.

Mercy dash

THE devastating earthquake which affected Syria and Turkey has seen a death toll of thousands. The combined total of fatalities for both countries is over 22,000.

In the north-east three firefighters have made a mercy dash as part of a UK Search and Rescue team hoping to find survivors. Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld, both from the North Anderson Drive Fire Station in Aberdeen, plus Portlethen Watch Commander John Aitchison, joined 74 other British experts as part of the international aid effort.

FRASERBURGH is set for a starring role on TV. Delicacies from the Broch will feature in the second episode of BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town.

Seafood, a macaroni pie and Cajun chicken were on the menu when the shows presenters visited the town. Sounds like a recipe for success!