What we learned this week…Zelensky in the UK, Rishi’s reshuffle and mystery continues over lost Peterhead painting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week…Zelensky in the UK, Rishi’s reshuffle and mystery continues over lost Peterhead painting

By Karen Roberts
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.

What we learned this week…

AN iconic venue in Inverness bowed out of the city’s  music scene. The Ironworks closed its doors for the final time last weekend.

Bricks Capital had been trying to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in its place since 2020 and it finally succeeded in August last year when Highland Council’s south planning committee agreed to approve its plans. Highland band Elephant Sessions were the final act to take to the stage before the much-loved music venue is knocked down to be turned into a 155-bed hotel.

Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.

Missing masterpiece

IT’s been valued at £13 million, and hasn’t been seen in over 100 years – but the tale of the lost masterpiece Pool of Bethesda painting isn’t a sketch from a film, or TV show. The painting by by Paolo Veronese was last seen in the north-east in the Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead.

It measures 6ft by 12ft so difficult to miss, but one year on since the hunt to find it was launched and the disappearance of the painting remains unsolved.

Engraving of the Pool of Bethesda.

Truss states the obvious over tax plan

LIZ Truss admitted what everyone else has known for months. The former PM who last a mere six weeks in the job, gave her first interview since resigning.

In a major case of stating the obvious she conceded in the interview that her plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax was a “bridge too far”.

She also said she was maybe been “trying to fatten the pig on market day” before saying she had no regrets over going for the top job. She’s maybe one of the few who see it that way.

Former prime minister Liz Truss. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Sunak’s shake-up

MOVING on from Truss to her successor who carried out a cabinet reshuffle just days after he passed the 100 days in office mark. It was also hot on the heels of the departure of Nadhim Zahawi. Though controversial figures such as Suella Braverman and Dominic Raab have remained in their roles.

As part of Sunak’s shake-up four new government departments have been created as part of a bid to boost economic growth and tackle the energy crisis. Only time will tell if Rishi’s reshuffle will be effective or an empty gesture.

Record profits but hefty tax bill

BP revealed it has had a record £23billion in profits in its 2022 results. However the energy giant was quick to point out that £12.6bn of taxes paid globally were “the highest
annual total it has seen”.

It also said its UK North Sea business, which it said accounts for less than 10%
of global profits, has paid out £1.8bn in tax, including £581.3 million for the UK
Government’s windfall tax.

Union Street can have a bright future. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Drop in empty units

HOPES are high that Aberdeen’s Granite Mile will sparkle once more. A survey has revealed a drop in the number of vacant units on Union Street.

The snapshot survey revealed there were four fewer empty shops compared to August last year – while it’s a small step, it’s surely a bit of positive news for the embattled high street.

Zelensky visits the UK

PRESIDENT Volodymr Zelensky paid a visit to the UK – his first since Russia invaded Ukraine. President Zelensky was pictured outside No.10 Downing Street with Rishi Sunak and later gave a historic address to MPs in Westminster Hall.

Praise and Boris Johnson don’t often go together – but during Zelensky’s  emotive speech he said the former PM had “got others united” when it had seemed “impossible”.

Rishi Sunak pictured Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

 

Death of a legend

Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94 years old. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LEGENDARY composer Burt Bacharach passed away at the age of 94. The man behind classic songs such as I Say a Little Prayer and Walk on By, died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

He has been hailed as the one of pop music’s greatest songwriters and wrote for stars such as Cilla Black and Tom Jones.

Mercy dash

THE devastating earthquake which affected Syria and Turkey has seen a death toll of thousands. The combined total of fatalities for both countries is over 22,000.

In the north-east three firefighters have made a mercy dash as part of a UK Search and Rescue team hoping to find survivors. Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld, both from the North Anderson Drive Fire Station in Aberdeen, plus Portlethen Watch Commander John Aitchison, joined 74 other British experts as part of the international aid effort.

Firefighters and rescue teams search for people in a destroyed building, in Adana, southern Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

FRASERBURGH is set for a starring role on TV. Delicacies from the Broch will feature in the second episode of BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town.

Seafood, a macaroni pie and Cajun chicken were on the menu when the shows presenters visited the town. Sounds like a recipe for success!

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

NHS chiefs have urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss current pay deals with unions amid fears of an escalation in the nurses’ strike (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS leaders urge talks on pay to avoid ‘alarming’ escalation in nurses’ strike
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch
Amelie and Anya, Faith and Monty are all looking for a forever home. Image: SSPCA
Amelie and Anya, Faith and Monty are looking for new homes – can you…
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Esther Swift is touring New Zealand before returning to tour Scotland. Image: Esther Swift
My Week in 5 Pictures: Esther Swift jets off before starting Scottish tour next…
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise a bus up to a brewery after transport link to…
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
Keukenhof is a feast of colours and aromas. Images: Shutterstock.
City break: There's more to Amsterdam than bars, cafes and cheese
Chris Watt, second from left, with fellow cast and crew members of The Mire. Supplied by Chris Watt.
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
Do we need to take a hint from nature and learn how to rest?
Talking Point: Do we need to follow example set by nature?

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…
Articulated lorry
Sutherland timber firm strikes virtuous circular deal with haulier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented