Local firm to sponsor RNAS show

A new sponsor has been announced for the show and sale of pedigree bulls and females at the Royal Northern Spring Show.

The annual event, held in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, has welcomed £2,o00 of sponsorship from local firm, SBP Accountants and Business Advisers.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, with official offices in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Banff, the firm works with a number of high-profile north-east businesses, ranging from sole traders to corporate businesses.

The company offers a variety of tailored business and accountancy services including personal and business taxation, as well as a dedicated business services department to cover everything including bookkeeping, VAT and payroll requirements.

Alan Hutcheon, Royal Northern Agricultural Society director and non-executive director at ANM Group said: “The Spring Show has always been a well-attended event and is a highlight in the agricultural calendar for everyone.

“We would like to thank SBP Accountants & Business Advisers and Northlink Ferries, as well as all other sponsors for supporting the event. It is great to see a variety of businesses getting involved from all industries.”

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, said: “We work with a range of customers across the north-east, so we are always delighted to offer support and sponsorship on a local level to other organisations working in the communities that we live in.

“The Spring Show is a brilliant event for the shire and we are looking forward to being a part of it in 2023. We work with all different types of individuals and businesses across the north-east so it’s a great opportunity to showcase our services to a wide audience.”

Longstanding Royal Northern Spring Show sponsor Northlink Ferries, will further support this year’s event with £3,000 to the exhibition cattle section.

The event takes place on Wednesday March 1 and will include shows and sales of pedigree bulls, exhibition cattle, sheep and horses, as well as trade stands from leading companies.