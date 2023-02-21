Beautiful family home complete with whisky bar on the market near Duthie Park for £425,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisky connoisseurs will undoubtedly charge their glasses for this gorgeous granite home complete with its very own bar.

Located in the popular Ferryhill area, the charming property extends over four floors and is positively brimming with period charm and character.

From the beautifully appointed fitted kitchen and sitting room/dining room to the four spacious bedrooms, every inch of this home has been thoughtfully laid out to offer the very best in modern living.

For the past five and a half years the plush property has been home to Noel Bourke, who works in the oil and gas industry as a field development engineering consultant and his lodger Barna.

“What I’ve enjoyed most is the proximity of the house to Duthie Park and the railway line, for long sociable walks,” says Noel.

“I’ve also enjoyed using the lounge as a sort of old-worldly bar.”

With a move to Glasgow on the cards, Noel has reluctantly put his attractive terraced home on the market.

“I will really miss the closeness to everything in town, and the beautiful period features of the lounge, with its double skirting board, high corniced ceiling, and ornate fireplace,” says Noel.

Fascinating history

Built around 1908, Noel says his handsome home has a fascinating history.

“The first owner was Adam Dickson who was the owner of a drifter fishing vessel, the A127 Agnes Dickson, that operated out of Aberdeen Harbour at that time,” says Noel.

“After he sold the vessel, it was subsequently destroyed by a German U boat in 1915 during WW1.”

First impressions are great as the property is enticingly pretty from the outside with bay windows to watch the world go by.

Charm and character

Inside, expectations are exceeded even further as guests are greeted with a vestibule and hallway which lead into the elegant lounge complete with a striking Victorian style cast iron fireplace and hearth with pitch pine surround.

The good vibes continue in the sitting room/dining room where snuggling up on the sofa with the family is a must.

This room also has a double deep storage cupboard, laminate flooring and an exterior door and steps leading to the back garden.

Perfect for entertaining, the lounge has its very own whisky bar.

Whisky bar

Over the years, Noel says having his own home bar was ideal during lockdown.

“With a whisky bar in the lounge, there were many nights of whisky tasting there with my social bubble during the Covid years,” says Noel.

Also on the ground floor is a stylish fitted kitchen with an extensive range of storage space, granite work surfaces as well as appliances including a cooking range with five hobs, two ovens, high gloss granite floor tiles and space for casual dining if required.

On the lower level, which could potentially be self-contained, there is a sitting room/TV room, utility room, bedroom and shower room.

Throughout his time at the property, Noel has added his own special touches.

“I added an en suite bathroom to one of the bedrooms, bringing the bathroom count to three,” he says.

Meanwhile, on the first floor there is a master bedroom, a guest bedroom with en suite as well as another bedroom, bathroom and a floored attic which could be used as a hobby room.

Spacious gardens

With such spacious accommodation and front and back gardens, Noel says the property is ideal for families.

“I think the property would suit a couple with small children or a teenage son or daughter,” says Noel.

“The loft room is a wonderful play area space for kids while the basement has a bedroom, living room and a shower room with another entrance.

“It could act as a great space for a teen looking for their own unique area within a family home.”

And the property’s excellent location, character-filled decor and flexible accommodation is what Noel thinks will appeal most to buyers.

“I think potential buyers will be attracted by the central location as everything is within short walking distance as well as the period features of the lounge, and the potential novel living options offered by the loft room and the basement area.

“My lodger, Barna, uses the basement bedroom, which gives him a more private space in the house.”

Although Noel will be sad to bid farewell to his wonderful home, he leaves happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

To book a viewing

15 Devanha Gardens South, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £425,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400.