Beautiful family home complete with whisky bar on the market near Duthie Park for £425,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Beautiful family home complete with whisky bar on the market near Duthie Park for £425,000

By Rosemary Lowne
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
15 Devanha Gardens South is brimming with charm and character. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co
15 Devanha Gardens South is brimming with charm and character. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Whisky connoisseurs will undoubtedly charge their glasses for this gorgeous granite home complete with its very own bar.

Located in the popular Ferryhill area, the charming property extends over four floors and is positively brimming with period charm and character.

From the beautifully appointed fitted kitchen and sitting room/dining room to the four spacious bedrooms, every inch of this home has been thoughtfully laid out to offer the very best in modern living.

For the past five and a half years the plush property has been home to Noel Bourke, who works in the oil and gas industry as a field development engineering consultant and his lodger Barna.

Anyone fancy a dram? The lounge has its very own whisky bar. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

“What I’ve enjoyed most is the proximity of the house to Duthie Park and the railway line, for long sociable walks,” says Noel.

“I’ve also enjoyed using the lounge as a sort of old-worldly bar.”

With a move to Glasgow on the cards, Noel has reluctantly put his attractive terraced home on the market.

“I will really miss the closeness to everything in town, and the beautiful period features of the lounge, with its double skirting board, high corniced ceiling, and ornate fireplace,” says Noel.

The attic could be used as a hobby room. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Fascinating history

Built around 1908, Noel says his handsome home has a fascinating history.

“The first owner was Adam Dickson who was the owner of a drifter fishing vessel, the A127 Agnes Dickson, that operated out of Aberdeen Harbour at that time,” says Noel.

“After he sold the vessel, it was subsequently destroyed by a German U boat in 1915 during WW1.”

First impressions are great as the property is enticingly pretty from the outside with bay windows to watch the world go by.

Roast dinners can be savoured in the sleek and stylish dining area. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Charm and character

Inside, expectations are exceeded even further as guests are greeted with a vestibule and hallway which lead into the elegant lounge complete with a striking Victorian style cast iron fireplace and hearth with pitch pine surround.

The good vibes continue in the sitting room/dining room where snuggling up on the sofa with the family is a must.

This room also has a double deep storage cupboard, laminate flooring and an exterior door and steps leading to the back garden.

Perfect for entertaining, the lounge has its very own whisky bar.

The modern kitchen boasts granite work surfaces and a high gloss granite floor. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Whisky bar

Over the years, Noel says having his own home bar was ideal during lockdown.

“With a whisky bar in the lounge, there were many nights of whisky tasting there with my social bubble during the Covid years,” says Noel.

Also on the ground floor is a stylish fitted kitchen with an extensive range of storage space, granite work surfaces as well as appliances including a cooking range with five hobs, two ovens, high gloss granite floor tiles and space for casual dining if required.

On the lower level, which could potentially be self-contained, there is a sitting room/TV room, utility room, bedroom and shower room.

Throughout his time at the property, Noel has added his own special touches.

Family movie nights can be enjoyed in one of the three reception rooms. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

“I added an en suite bathroom to one of the bedrooms, bringing the bathroom count to three,” he says.

Meanwhile, on the first floor there is a master bedroom, a guest bedroom with en suite as well as another bedroom, bathroom and a floored attic which could be used as a hobby room.

Spacious gardens

With such spacious accommodation and front and back gardens, Noel says the property is ideal for families.

“I think the property would suit a couple with small children or a teenage son or daughter,” says Noel.

“The loft room is a wonderful play area space for kids while the basement has a bedroom, living room and a shower room with another entrance.

“It could act as a great space for a teen looking for their own unique area within a family home.”

Soak up the sun during summer in the beautiful back garden. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co

And the property’s excellent location, character-filled decor and flexible accommodation is what Noel thinks will appeal most to buyers.

“I think potential buyers will be attracted by the central location as everything is within short walking distance as well as the period features of the lounge, and the potential novel living options offered by the loft room and the basement area.

“My lodger, Barna, uses the basement bedroom, which gives him a more private space in the house.”

Although Noel will be sad to bid farewell to his wonderful home, he leaves happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

Whisky connoisseur Noel has loved everything about his wonderful home in Devanha Gardens South. Photo: Noel Bourke

To book a viewing

15 Devanha Gardens South, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £425,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Pat Cullen is to hold talks with Government officials (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nursing union set to meet Government for talks in bid to end strikes over…
Bentley will end production of its 12-cylinder petrol engine in April next year, the luxury car maker has announced (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bentley to end production of W12 petrol engine in move to electric motoring
Satisfying mid-life relationships have been linked to a lower multiple chronic disease risk in older age, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
Embrace relationships to boost health in later life, study suggests
A new study suggests exercising throughout adulthood is good for brain health (Alamy/PA)
Staying fit and active throughout life ‘best way to stave off dementia’
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Public sector workers could see 3.5% pay rise after departmental submissions
Nurses have paused strike action as they enter intensive talks with the Government (PA)
Nurses pause strike action as union begins ‘intensive talks’ with Government
With a scenic countryside setting close to Aberdeen, you can enjoy the best of both worlds from this four-bedroom family home with detached annex. Photo supplied by Peterkins.
Soak up panoramic views in this £549,000 Kemnay home
Professor Sir Chris Whitty is England’s chief medical officer (PA)
Professor Sir Chris Whitty attacks marketing of vapes to children
Unison has recommended that its members should accept the latest pay offer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Unison recommends members back pay deal for NHS staff in Scotland

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented