Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson

By Reporter
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Wonderful Wilson is so well known at the school in Rosehearty, he got his own official photo!
The winner of this week’s Pet Portraits has not just outsmarted his competition but proved that school pictures can be cute.

Teacher’s pet Wilson has his own official school picture which has stolen the crown from his potential competition.

We hope the intellectual kitty spends his £50 Pet Planet voucher wisely!

Meanwhile, we can’t neglect other adorable companions such as playful pup Betty or sweet bunny Fudge.

Sweet, soft and so very, very tempting… Fudge really does suit the name! Jackie Dow’s bonnie bunny surely has to be the cuddliest cutie in Oldmeldrum.

View our gallery for a full picture of the cutest pets in the north and north-east this week.

Pet Portraits of the week

Right, take everything you know about relaxing, and throw it out. THIS is how to truly laze! Gizmo masters the fur hammock at Linzi Pirie’s home in Insch.
We can feel ourselves getting soooo sleepy… Sorry, but we just fell straight into mesmerising Mango’s amazing eyes! The adorable one-year-old charms Megan Ridgeway in Aberdeen.
It’s no surprise that Alfie the 14-year-old Lhasa apso is a therapy dog – one look at Susan Rennie’s wee star has made us forget our troubles! The lovely lad lives in Aberdeen.
The most famous person with heterochromia – two different-coloured eyes – is surely David Bowie. And that seems appropriate as Jayde Rae’s perfect Panda is definitely a Diamond Dog! The little star rocks Aberdeen.
No, you’re not seeing double, Billy Bennett really does have two companions that are gorgeous! Ruby, left, and her little brother, Bryn, delight in Dunfermline.
Gus Jamieson’s magnificent home-bred Cochin cockerel rules the roost in Arbroath!
If it’s flawless focus you’re after, Jasper’s your dog! Angela Morrison’s winter-loving lad sparkles in the snow on the Isle of Lewis.
Cousins of the mighty wolf, dogs bring such a noble sense of dignity to a home… Leanne Bannerman’s beautiful Betty lets it all hang out in Peterhead!
What are you trying to work out, Luna? If it’s why Teri O’Connor is taking your photo in Aberdeen, we can answer that. Because you’re utterly adorable!
Who needs leg length when you have this much style? Nine-month- old Charlie stands tall with Jane Ireland from Perth.
Lovely Lab Leon looks simply iconic in Uig woods, Skye. Owner Helen says Leon is 13 years old and starting to get a bit wobbly in his old age. But he definitely still has his good looks!
Too right, Daisy Doo. It’s your bed, you decide how to use it! Morag Kennedy’s rescue dog is certainly at home in Forres.
At the age of 14, Max has got a new cuddle companion in Peterhead – 14-week-old kitten Gerry! Paula Massie’s handsome boy doesn’t seem totally sold on the idea yet, but Gerry is surely snuggly enough to win anyone over!
Roses are red, violets are blue, dogs are the best, and Gizmo loves you! Eileen Barnett has a true romantic for company in Montrose.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

