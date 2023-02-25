Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The winner of this week’s Pet Portraits has not just outsmarted his competition but proved that school pictures can be cute.

Teacher’s pet Wilson has his own official school picture which has stolen the crown from his potential competition.

We hope the intellectual kitty spends his £50 Pet Planet voucher wisely!

Meanwhile, we can’t neglect other adorable companions such as playful pup Betty or sweet bunny Fudge.

View our gallery for a full picture of the cutest pets in the north and north-east this week.

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.