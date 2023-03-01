Looking for a west end apartment? Know the benefits of buying a new build

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Looking for a west end apartment? Know the benefits of buying a new build

In partnership with Cala Homes
March 1, 2023, 9:24 am
Two new build apartments by Cala Homes

Something exciting is happening in Aberdeen’s west end. Not one, but two developments of new build apartments are arriving.

And these are not just any apartments, they are premium properties. Here, we find out more about 22 King’s Gate and TwentyFour, Rosemount and discover the benefits of buying a new build.

Both these developments from Cala Homes are unique as there is nothing else like them to buy in the city’s west end. Each new apartment development has:

  • A sought-after location
  • The opportunity to design your own kitchen
  • Enhanced specification throughout
  • A balcony or terrace
  • A lift
  • A starting price of £215,000 (TwentyFour, Rosemount) and £255,000 (King’s Gate)

The benefits of buying new build

There are numerous benefits of buying a new build home. The obvious being that everything is brand new and has never been used before – but there’s so much more to love, as Hannah Duncan from Cala Homes tells us:

“There are so many benefits to buying a new build apartment, from the clean slate that it provides to the ability to personalise from the off-go.

You pick how you want your home to look so it’s how you want it from the day you move in. There’s a range of apartment styles to choose from too, so your home layout is picked to suit your lifestyle.

“It also goes without saying that the energy efficiency that comes with a new build is fantastic, so you can really save your energy bills.”

Financial benefits and carbon efficiency of new build

According to the newly-published HBF Report (February 2023) new build home buyers are saving over £500 million a year in energy bills, as well as collectively reducing carbon emissions by over 500,000 tonnes.

The report states: “On average, buyers of new homes save over £2,000 on household bills per property each year, equivalent to £174 a month. With energy prices set to rise again the spring, the savings that new builds can offer consumers will increase even further, rising to an average of £2,510.73 a year, and £3,117.85 for houses. On top of this, new build properties are significantly more environmentally friendly than older equivalent properties, emitting just 1.4 tonnes of carbon a year, compared to the 3.6 tonnes that existing properties emit.”

On Cala Homes’ website you can discover more about the benefits of buying new.

Perhaps you are currently house hunting and are looking for a new build apartment in Aberdeen? Or maybe you have never considered buying a new build? Well, here are two more reasons to buy new: 22 Kings Gate and TwentyFour, Rosemount.

Two developments of new build apartments to choose from

Here we find out more about these “unique offerings” in Aberdeen’s west end from Cala Homes:

22 King’s Gate

The 22 King’s Gate development is ideal for second-time movers who have worked up the property ladder and crave affluent living.

With starting prices at £255,000, this luxury development will also attract professional couples. Do you work in the city and want to take advantage of its west end location for business and pleasure?

It would also appeal to downsizers wanting to reduce their living space but retain the luxury lifestyle they’re used to.

According to marketing materials, it is a “much sought-after tranquil escape within a few minutes of the city centre”. Plus “a wealth of amenities and a welcoming community await, creating a true sense of belonging from the moment you arrive”.

Does this sound like the type of place you wish to relocate to? Register your interest today and take a look inside in the gallery below.

22 King's Gate is a new build in Aberdeen's west end
Looking into the lounge at 22 King's Gate
Enhanced specification in the kitchen
The first of two bedrooms

TwentyFour, Rosemount

Every apartment comes with its own private outdoor space so you can take in its green surrounding. And, what’s more – this development also has a lift – so no more climbing stairs.

These apartments are located in the cosmopolitan community of Rosemount. So, if you are looking for a premium two-bedroom apartment, you are invited to book an appointment to experience the  show apartment.

Premium two-bedroom properties often come at a premium price – but at TwentyFour, Rosemount you can enjoy the contemporary lifestyle with a little extra from £215,000.

TwentyFour, Rosemount
Inside an apartment
Beautiful bedroom
Enhanced specification in the kitchen

For more information about buying a new build apartment at 22 King’s Gate in one of Aberdeen’s most desirable postcodes.

And you can read more about TwentyFour and the seven reasons to move to Rosemount.

