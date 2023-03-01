Looking for a west end apartment? Know the benefits of buying a new build

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Something exciting is happening in Aberdeen’s west end. Not one, but two developments of new build apartments are arriving.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

And these are not just any apartments, they are premium properties. Here, we find out more about 22 King’s Gate and TwentyFour, Rosemount and discover the benefits of buying a new build.

Both these developments from Cala Homes are unique as there is nothing else like them to buy in the city’s west end. Each new apartment development has:

A sought-after location

The opportunity to design your own kitchen

Enhanced specification throughout

A balcony or terrace

A lift

A starting price of £215,000 (TwentyFour, Rosemount) and £255,000 (King’s Gate)

The benefits of buying new build

There are numerous benefits of buying a new build home. The obvious being that everything is brand new and has never been used before – but there’s so much more to love, as Hannah Duncan from Cala Homes tells us:

“There are so many benefits to buying a new build apartment, from the clean slate that it provides to the ability to personalise from the off-go.

You pick how you want your home to look so it’s how you want it from the day you move in. There’s a range of apartment styles to choose from too, so your home layout is picked to suit your lifestyle.

“It also goes without saying that the energy efficiency that comes with a new build is fantastic, so you can really save your energy bills.”

Financial benefits and carbon efficiency of new build

According to the newly-published HBF Report (February 2023) new build home buyers are saving over £500 million a year in energy bills, as well as collectively reducing carbon emissions by over 500,000 tonnes.

The report states: “On average, buyers of new homes save over £2,000 on household bills per property each year, equivalent to £174 a month. With energy prices set to rise again the spring, the savings that new builds can offer consumers will increase even further, rising to an average of £2,510.73 a year, and £3,117.85 for houses. On top of this, new build properties are significantly more environmentally friendly than older equivalent properties, emitting just 1.4 tonnes of carbon a year, compared to the 3.6 tonnes that existing properties emit.”

On Cala Homes’ website you can discover more about the benefits of buying new.

Perhaps you are currently house hunting and are looking for a new build apartment in Aberdeen? Or maybe you have never considered buying a new build? Well, here are two more reasons to buy new: 22 Kings Gate and TwentyFour, Rosemount.

Two developments of new build apartments to choose from

Here we find out more about these “unique offerings” in Aberdeen’s west end from Cala Homes:

22 King’s Gate

The 22 King’s Gate development is ideal for second-time movers who have worked up the property ladder and crave affluent living.

With starting prices at £255,000, this luxury development will also attract professional couples. Do you work in the city and want to take advantage of its west end location for business and pleasure?

It would also appeal to downsizers wanting to reduce their living space but retain the luxury lifestyle they’re used to.

According to marketing materials, it is a “much sought-after tranquil escape within a few minutes of the city centre”. Plus “a wealth of amenities and a welcoming community await, creating a true sense of belonging from the moment you arrive”.

Does this sound like the type of place you wish to relocate to? Register your interest today and take a look inside in the gallery below.

TwentyFour, Rosemount

Every apartment comes with its own private outdoor space so you can take in its green surrounding. And, what’s more – this development also has a lift – so no more climbing stairs.

These apartments are located in the cosmopolitan community of Rosemount. So, if you are looking for a premium two-bedroom apartment, you are invited to book an appointment to experience the show apartment.

Premium two-bedroom properties often come at a premium price – but at TwentyFour, Rosemount you can enjoy the contemporary lifestyle with a little extra from £215,000.

For more information about buying a new build apartment at 22 King’s Gate in one of Aberdeen’s most desirable postcodes.

And you can read more about TwentyFour and the seven reasons to move to Rosemount.