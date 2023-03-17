Mother’s Day UK: 12 great activities to try this year to treat your mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Mother’s Day UK: 12 great activities to try this year to treat your mum

By Jenna Scott
March 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Treat mum to the day she deserves. Image: Shutterstock.
Treat mum to the day she deserves. Image: Shutterstock.

The big day looms and all those last minute panic buyers should fear not.

Celebrating Mother’s Day can be as easy as a bite to eat at the local carvery, so if your mind is blank, we have the solution with a list of great activities to treat your mum to this weekend.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to a fantastic collection of artwork. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

A simple visit to the local art gallery should be right at the top of your list this Mother’s Day.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is open between 11am-4pm on Sunday and it’s home to a spectacular collection. The exhibition is fascinating with various themes across each gallery as it brings the artwork to life.

The cafe will also be open to grab a bite to eat and treat mum to a delicious lunch.

Shop until you drop

Roam around the town and treat yourselves. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s no therapy like retail therapy. In this digital age, many of us have grown accustomed to online shopping, but nothing beats a wander around the town.

Fill those bags to your heart’s content. Purchase mum the jacket she’s been eyeing up. Maybe treat yourselves to a bit of luxury by increasing the spending limit on mum’s special day. And don’t forget to tell her those earrings make her eyes pop.

A day of relaxation at the spa

A well-earned spa treatment is a must-have. Image: Shutterstock.

Everyone deserves a bit of down time at the weekend, so look into booking a package at your nearest spa for the perfect place to pamper mum. Sometimes the best present can be as simple as letting your hair down and unwinding.

Wine and dine on the finest cuisine

You can’t really go wrong with a classic wine and dine at mum’s favourite restaurant. And if that doesn’t whet the appetite, order in from your preferred takeaway and celebrate within the comfort of your own home.

Order that champagne. Of course, you’d like dessert.

But for those eager to get out and about, get a booking in sooner rather than later to ensure you won’t be missing out – we can even suggest some great restaurants to get you started.

Spend the night at a hotel

Can’t beat a sleepover. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Don’t limit yourself to Sunday, find mum (and a guest) a home away from home for the weekend. Staying at a hotel can take out multiple birds with the one stone.

Do a few laps in the pool. Take advantage of any hot tubs or saunas available. Dine at the restaurant – or explore the area to find out what’s on offer.

Explore history

Step back into the past. Image: Shutterstock.

Travel back in time not just at museums but to iconic landmarks around the north and north-east.

Visit Prince Albert’s Cairn, or the Highlanders Museum, and learn all about various cultures and diversities with your loved ones.

A classic sunday carvery

While it might be Mother’s Day on Sunday, I imagine most people will also enjoy celebrating a glorious roast dinner. Homemade might be winner-winner chicken dinner every other weekend, but let the family have this one off.

It’s customary to stack your plate until you can barely see over the top at a carvery. And dousing everything with gravy is another tick of the box. Oh, and remember to pack those veggies on top. Add a couple of roast potatoes and voila.

An evening at the theatre

Explore a world of Pure Imagination with mum. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

The theatre is a fantastic family outing for everyone to tag along to. Belt out the chorus to your favourite Charlie and the Chocolate Factory songs at His Majesty’s Theatre, visit the Three Little Pigs at the Music Hall, or let that inner rock star loose with The Story of Guitar Heroes at the Tivolli this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased via Aberdeen Performing Arts’ website.

Stroll around the park

Nature’s beauty can be spotted at Duthie Park. Image: Shutterstock.

The weather isn’t exactly picnic friendly right now. However, that’s not stopping anyone from enjoying a leisurely galivant around a park. It’s cheap. It’s easily accessible, and it’s great to spy on the wildlife.

Settle down to a movie

Catch the best blockbusters on the market. Image: Shutterstock

Whether it’s at the cinema or at home, catching a movie can be another great family activity for everyone to enjoy.

Have a look at local listings for any new eye-catching blockbusters and fill your stomachs with popcorn, a pick and mix and a scoop of ice cream. Alternatively, throw on the classics in the living room and create your own cinema aesthetic with your own snacks.

Whisky tasting

Grab a dram with mum. Image: Shutterstock

It’s not often we get out to a distillery or a vineyard. Become educated on Scotland’s finest drams before impressing family and friends with an extensive history of whisky.

And mum can also pick out her own favourite from the collection to bring home, who said gift shopping was difficult?

See the sights on a hike

Loch Morlich
Loch Murlich is a picture perfect paradise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Find a trail best suited for you, mum and the family to embark on for another adventure.

Remember to take a camera to capture the day as well as the stunning sights as a keepsake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
Visit Inverness Loch Ness supports the region surrounding the world-famous loch. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Take a look at how Visit Inverness Loch Ness…
time to be happy, happiness concept
Aberdeen success coach reveals the secret to living a happy life
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.
What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City…
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital has housed many infamous criminals. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Exclusive interview with Professor Louise Hayward about the future of Scottish qualifications. Picture shows; Professor Louise Hayward. Glasgow. Supplied by 3x1 Group Date; 27/09/2022
Exclusive: An inside look at the possible future of Scottish qualifications
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon
The Hoof GP has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and Facebook.
The Hoof GP: How Graeme Parker has become a global internet sensation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented