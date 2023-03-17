Mother’s Day UK: 12 great activities to try this year to treat your mum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The big day looms and all those last minute panic buyers should fear not.

Celebrating Mother’s Day can be as easy as a bite to eat at the local carvery, so if your mind is blank, we have the solution with a list of great activities to treat your mum to this weekend.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

A simple visit to the local art gallery should be right at the top of your list this Mother’s Day.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is open between 11am-4pm on Sunday and it’s home to a spectacular collection. The exhibition is fascinating with various themes across each gallery as it brings the artwork to life.

The cafe will also be open to grab a bite to eat and treat mum to a delicious lunch.

Shop until you drop

There’s no therapy like retail therapy. In this digital age, many of us have grown accustomed to online shopping, but nothing beats a wander around the town.

Fill those bags to your heart’s content. Purchase mum the jacket she’s been eyeing up. Maybe treat yourselves to a bit of luxury by increasing the spending limit on mum’s special day. And don’t forget to tell her those earrings make her eyes pop.

A day of relaxation at the spa

Everyone deserves a bit of down time at the weekend, so look into booking a package at your nearest spa for the perfect place to pamper mum. Sometimes the best present can be as simple as letting your hair down and unwinding.

Wine and dine on the finest cuisine

You can’t really go wrong with a classic wine and dine at mum’s favourite restaurant. And if that doesn’t whet the appetite, order in from your preferred takeaway and celebrate within the comfort of your own home.

Order that champagne. Of course, you’d like dessert.

But for those eager to get out and about, get a booking in sooner rather than later to ensure you won’t be missing out – we can even suggest some great restaurants to get you started.

Spend the night at a hotel

Don’t limit yourself to Sunday, find mum (and a guest) a home away from home for the weekend. Staying at a hotel can take out multiple birds with the one stone.

Do a few laps in the pool. Take advantage of any hot tubs or saunas available. Dine at the restaurant – or explore the area to find out what’s on offer.

Explore history

Travel back in time not just at museums but to iconic landmarks around the north and north-east.

Visit Prince Albert’s Cairn, or the Highlanders Museum, and learn all about various cultures and diversities with your loved ones.

A classic sunday carvery

While it might be Mother’s Day on Sunday, I imagine most people will also enjoy celebrating a glorious roast dinner. Homemade might be winner-winner chicken dinner every other weekend, but let the family have this one off.

It’s customary to stack your plate until you can barely see over the top at a carvery. And dousing everything with gravy is another tick of the box. Oh, and remember to pack those veggies on top. Add a couple of roast potatoes and voila.

An evening at the theatre

The theatre is a fantastic family outing for everyone to tag along to. Belt out the chorus to your favourite Charlie and the Chocolate Factory songs at His Majesty’s Theatre, visit the Three Little Pigs at the Music Hall, or let that inner rock star loose with The Story of Guitar Heroes at the Tivolli this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased via Aberdeen Performing Arts’ website.

Stroll around the park

The weather isn’t exactly picnic friendly right now. However, that’s not stopping anyone from enjoying a leisurely galivant around a park. It’s cheap. It’s easily accessible, and it’s great to spy on the wildlife.

Settle down to a movie

Whether it’s at the cinema or at home, catching a movie can be another great family activity for everyone to enjoy.

Have a look at local listings for any new eye-catching blockbusters and fill your stomachs with popcorn, a pick and mix and a scoop of ice cream. Alternatively, throw on the classics in the living room and create your own cinema aesthetic with your own snacks.

Whisky tasting

It’s not often we get out to a distillery or a vineyard. Become educated on Scotland’s finest drams before impressing family and friends with an extensive history of whisky.

And mum can also pick out her own favourite from the collection to bring home, who said gift shopping was difficult?

See the sights on a hike

Find a trail best suited for you, mum and the family to embark on for another adventure.

Remember to take a camera to capture the day as well as the stunning sights as a keepsake.