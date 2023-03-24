12 ready to explore castles in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, it’s hard to deny that Scotland is home to some of the UK’s most stunning castles.

Despite estimates of there once being more than 2,000 castles in Scotland, the north and north-east are home to a large selection of those which remain.

From Slains Castle in Cruden Bay to Eilean Donan in Kyle of Lochalsh, these stunning monuments tell stories of Scottish history.

Step back in time and explore the past with these magnificent castles in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Castles in Aberdeenshire

Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven

The rock which is home to Dunnottar Castle dates back almost 440 million years. It’s a perfect paradise for historians, photographers and tourists keen to explore the fortress once home to the Earls Marischal of Scotland.

Hollywood itself couldn’t even stay away from indulging in Stonehaven’s rich past with it having featured in several films, including Victor Frankenstein and Hamlet.

Tickets to visit Dunnottar Castle range from £4.50-£23.50. They can be purchased at the castle, or via the website.

Delgatie Castle, Turriff

Built around 1049, Delgatie Castle has well earned its four-star rating. The attraction has preserved the memory of its late owner, Captain John Hay of Delgatie, for centuries, offering an authentic trip back to the past as little renovations have been made.

Opening times do change regularly. For more information, contact the business via telephone on 01888 563479, or email Joan@DelgatieCastle.com

Crathes Castle, Banchory

This 16th Century castle is lined with antique furniture, family portraits and painted ceilings, and is complemented by its expansive, colourful gardens which provide the ideal backdrop for weddings.

Perhaps more daring visitors might like to explore the interior, reportedly haunted and full of tales of ghosts from centuries past.

Prices vary from £1-£35. Pre-booking is not possible, but there is entry to the castle between 10am-5pm from Thursdays-Mondays.

Slains Castle, Cruden Bay

Constructed in 1597, Slains Castle is believed to have been the infamous inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula. And it’s easy to understand why.

There’s a slight hike before reaching the desolate castle, and precautions should be taken if nearing the ruins.

Huntly Castle

Tour the palace that once housed the Earl of Huntly. Huntly Castle is situated right in the heart of Aberdeenshire, welcoming visitors with a glorious view of the countryside before they enter the castle.

Pre-booking is recommended to ensure entry. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01466 793191.

Duff House, Banff

Once the primary asset in a feud between owner and architect, Duff House is now the home to a fantastic collection of artwork, including displays from National Galleries of Scotland and contemporary art.

Booking enquiries can be made via telephone on 01261 818181.

Drum Castle, Garden & Estate

Embark on a tour around Drum Castle with a knowledgeable guide to answer all of those burning questions nagging away at your brain.

Learn all about the past through a fascinating recital of facts and trivia that will leave you eager for more.

Spot an array of wildlife too with the ancient oak forest beside the castle home to red kites, roe deer, red squirrels and badgers.

Castle Fraser, Kemnay

Castle Fraser is impressively one of the largest tower houses in Scotland. The historic collection of paintings and artefacts is certainly a sight to behold with several rooms open to public viewing.

Currently, the castle is only open from Friday-Monday, but the Easter holidays will see a shift into full seven-day access.

Moray’s best castle

Brodie Castle, Forres

Venture out to Moray’s countryside when you pay a visit to Brodie Castle. More than 400 years of history is displayed through relics and heirlooms.

And as we enter spring, visitors will be lucky enough to catch the daffodils as they bloom.

Note that the castle is only open from Saturday-Sunday until March 31.

Castles in the Highlands

Eilean Donan, Kyle of Lochalsh

Of all the castles in Scotland, film fans are most likely to recognise Eilean Donan as the home to Christopher Lambert’s immortal warrior, Connor MacLeod, in Highlander. This is one of the most visited spots in the country.

At the meeting point of Lochs Duich, Long and Alsh, Eilean Donan is surrounded by incredible scenery.

From 10am-6pm, visitors can explore the castle before heading to the coffee shop for a light lunch.

Urquhart Castle, Drumnadrochit

Urquhart Castle was once at the centre of an age-old power struggle between the Scots and the English, experiencing the Wars of Independence and countless raids.

History is embedded in these walls. It has been witness to great trauma over the course of centuries.

Entry hours vary throughout the year, but remains open from 9.30am-4.30pm until March 31.

Castle Tioram, Doirlinn

While the castle itself is closed to the public, the exterior of the ruins can be seen whenever Eilean Tioram (the island it sits atop) is at low tide.

The surrounding area can be quite dangerous due to steep drops, so it is advised to avoid getting too close as a safety precaution.

Nevertheless, there’s still a perfectly fine beach to stroll along with plenty of tidal pools to discover, and a serene atmosphere to fully take in the backdrop.