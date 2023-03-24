12 ready to explore castles in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 ready to explore castles in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

The north and north-east are home to some of the best castles in Scotland – here are just some of the region's gems.

A dramatic landscape of Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire at sunset.
Slains Castle in Cruden Bay is among Scotland's most striking castles. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jenna Scott

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, it’s hard to deny that Scotland is home to some of the UK’s most stunning castles.

Despite estimates of there once being more than 2,000 castles in Scotland, the north and north-east are home to a large selection of those which remain.

From Slains Castle in Cruden Bay to Eilean Donan in Kyle of Lochalsh, these stunning monuments tell stories of Scottish history.

Step back in time and explore the past with these magnificent castles in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Castles in Aberdeenshire

Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven

Dunnottar Castle from the distance with the beach and ruins in focus
Atop the rock sits a photographer’s dream. Image: Shutterstock.

The rock which is home to Dunnottar Castle dates back almost 440 million years. It’s a perfect paradise for historians, photographers and tourists keen to explore the fortress once home to the Earls Marischal of Scotland.

Hollywood itself couldn’t even stay away from indulging in Stonehaven’s rich past with it having featured in several films, including Victor Frankenstein and Hamlet.

Tickets to visit Dunnottar Castle range from £4.50-£23.50. They can be purchased at the castle, or via the website.

Delgatie Castle, Turriff

Built around 1049, Delgatie Castle has well earned its four-star rating. The attraction has preserved the memory of its late owner, Captain John Hay of Delgatie, for centuries, offering an authentic trip back to the past as little renovations have been made.

Opening times do change regularly. For more information, contact the business via telephone on 01888 563479, or email Joan@DelgatieCastle.com

Crathes Castle, Banchory

Crathes Castle as visitors walk past.
Antiques fill the historical building. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

This 16th Century castle is lined with antique furniture, family portraits and painted ceilings, and is complemented by its expansive, colourful gardens which provide the ideal backdrop for weddings.

Perhaps more daring visitors might like to explore the interior, reportedly haunted and full of tales of ghosts from centuries past.

Prices vary from £1-£35. Pre-booking is not possible, but there is entry to the castle between 10am-5pm from Thursdays-Mondays.

Slains Castle, Cruden Bay

Slains Castle as fog slightly hiding the hills and walls in the distance.
Can you spot the Count? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Constructed in 1597, Slains Castle is believed to have been the infamous inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula. And it’s easy to understand why.

There’s a slight hike before reaching the desolate castle, and precautions should be taken if nearing the ruins.

Huntly Castle

The rustic brick stone of Huntly Castle with green trees surrounding it.
Grab your tickets now. Image: Shutterstock.

Tour the palace that once housed the Earl of Huntly. Huntly Castle is situated right in the heart of Aberdeenshire, welcoming visitors with a glorious view of the countryside before they enter the castle.

Pre-booking is recommended to ensure entry. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01466 793191.

Duff House, Banff

Glorious artwork lines the walls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Once the primary asset in a feud between owner and architect, Duff House is now the home to a fantastic collection of artwork, including displays from National Galleries of Scotland and contemporary art.

Booking enquiries can be made via telephone on 01261 818181.

Drum Castle, Garden & Estate

Embark on a tour around Drum Castle with a knowledgeable guide to answer all of those burning questions nagging away at your brain.

Learn all about the past through a fascinating recital of facts and trivia that will leave you eager for more.

Spot an array of wildlife too with the ancient oak forest beside the castle home to red kites, roe deer, red squirrels and badgers.

Castle Fraser, Kemnay

An impressive sight. Image: National Trust.

Castle Fraser is impressively one of the largest tower houses in Scotland. The historic collection of paintings and artefacts is certainly a sight to behold with several rooms open to public viewing.

Currently, the castle is only open from Friday-Monday, but the Easter holidays will see a shift into full seven-day access.

Moray’s best castle

Brodie Castle, Forres

Explore the countryside of Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Venture out to Moray’s countryside when you pay a visit to Brodie Castle. More than 400 years of history is displayed through relics and heirlooms.

And as we enter spring, visitors will be lucky enough to catch the daffodils as they bloom.

Note that the castle is only open from Saturday-Sunday until March 31.

Castles in the Highlands

Eilean Donan, Kyle of Lochalsh

Home to the Highlander. Image: Shutterstock.

Of all the castles in Scotland, film fans are most likely to recognise Eilean Donan as the home to Christopher Lambert’s immortal warrior, Connor MacLeod, in Highlander. This is one of the most visited spots in the country.

At the meeting point of Lochs Duich, Long and Alsh, Eilean Donan is surrounded by incredible scenery.

From 10am-6pm, visitors can explore the castle before heading to the coffee shop for a light lunch.

Urquhart Castle, Drumnadrochit

A power struggle once ensued over the castle. Image: Shutterstock.

Urquhart Castle was once at the centre of an age-old power struggle between the Scots and the English, experiencing the Wars of Independence and countless raids.

History is embedded in these walls. It has been witness to great trauma over the course of centuries.

Entry hours vary throughout the year, but remains open from 9.30am-4.30pm until March 31.

Castle Tioram, Doirlinn

A landscape of Castle Tioram which has been taken from above, showcasing the Scottish castle's island.
A spectacular sight at low tide. Image: Shutterstock.

While the castle itself is closed to the public, the exterior of the ruins can be seen whenever Eilean Tioram (the island it sits atop) is at low tide.

The surrounding area can be quite dangerous due to steep drops, so it is advised to avoid getting too close as a safety precaution.

Nevertheless, there’s still a perfectly fine beach to stroll along with plenty of tidal pools to discover, and a serene atmosphere to fully take in the backdrop.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
The Seafood Bothy owner is speaking out after fears about "scary" Stonehaven lobsters sunk her plans
What a week: Lobsters rock on and comrades get their claws out
A majority of children across the globe are 'very or extremely worried' about climate change, and the future they will inherit.
How do I talk to my child about climate change?
The case of Jack the Ripper has fascinated people for generations. Images; Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will we ever know the true identity of Jack the Ripper?
The Schoolhil Burger and the beetroot risotto from Clachan Grill in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A cosy welcome makes Clachan Grill in Ballater the perfect lunch pitstop
Diago global production director Ewan Andrew with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross MP at Diageo's Roseisle Distillery where they are standing together drinking whisky. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas
What we Learned this week about....Partygate, adoption apology, farewell to Kyle and Tetris in…

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
George Annand at home with his wife Julie and dog Poppy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Army veteran George gets ready to march along the Brave fashion catwalk - with…
Beauly's Jack MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly wing forward Jack MacDonald
Huntly FC goalkeeper Fraser Hobday. Image: Scott Baxter.
Huntly are 'on the up' and want to finish season strongly, says goalkeeper Fraser…
George Maciver from Inverness has signed up to take part in the Highland Hospice's wing walk fundraising challenge. Image: George Maciver/ Jason Hedges.
Dedicated Inverness fundraiser George Maciver signs up for Highland Hospice wing walk

Editor's Picks

Most Commented