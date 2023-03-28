Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore

A night to remember at Hampden for the Tartan Army thanks to McTominay's double.

By Chris Crighton
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When he found himself warming the bench for the first 67 minutes of Scotland’s campaign, Scott McTominay might have wondered if his international season was about to go the way of his club one.

Safe to say, he was a coiled spring.

To have boosted his Scotland tally by a factor of five in less than 80 minutes of playing time is an extraordinary contribution, and one for which McTominay has ensured his place in Hampden legend.

If there was an argument that Steve Clarke’s side, for all the hard-won progress it had made, was missing the sort of historic, totemic victory that fans of decades to come will talk of in awe, that box is now ticked in thick dark blue marker.

Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after making it 2-0 against Spain. Image: Shutterstock.  

This new Spain side is, so far, a shadow of those to go before – indeed, with many strange selections, it was a shadow of Saturday’s – but that tempers the shockwaves of this result barely more than it did the reverberations of a stadium as loud as it has been for a generation.

That Spain were the ones seeking to dissolve the game into a fractious and bitty affair – traditionally Scotland’s forte – is huge tribute to the composure, discipline and calm competence of Clarke’s side.

Alloyed to their willingness to vault over the physical wall, exemplified by Kieran Tierney’s lung-bursting contribution to the vital second, they were, for a night, unbeatable.

This will be remembered, rightly, as McTominay’s match, but every last Scotland player explored the very boundaries of their capacity in a performance even the wildest Tartan Army optimist cannot have imagined they had in them.

At its end they were husks of men, emptied out onto that Hampden pitch. But as the sun rises on a new day, and forevermore, they will be Scottish football heroes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Spain is not mission impossible for Scotland tonight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Cyprus. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Record-breakers Scotland chasing another historic win against Spain
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Rothie Rovers' new stand.
Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed
St Duthus winners, from left: assistant manager Justin Rogers, coach Robbie Ross, boss Alan Geegan and physio Ian Christie.
St Duthus wary of response from North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy's own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen's Gothenburg…

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised

Editor's Picks

Most Commented