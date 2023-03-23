Broch brainbox James appearing on Mastermind again – this time to answer questions about ‘weird’ monarch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to royals, James Davidson likes an underdog – so it’s no surprise who his favourite is…

The Fraserburgh 29-year-old, who now lives in Aberdeen, dazzled audiences when he appeared on Mastermind in January.

James came out on top, securing himself a place in the semi-finals – and his next appearance will air on Monday March 27.

When he last sat in the famous leather armchair, his specialist subject was screen queen Nicole Kidman.

This time, he will be answering questions on a monarch who very little was known about until recently: the troubled Queen Anne.

Contenders in the #BlackChair tonight: James Davidson, Marcus Deal, Katie Eliot & Caz Evans, answering questions on: The Films of Nicole Kidman, Constellations of the Northern Hemisphere, The Children's Books of Roald Dahl & @takethat. Tune in at 7:30pm on BBC2. #Mastermind

Why did James Davidson pick tricky Mastermind subject?

James had a few months to recover from the “surprise” of winning last time before he was whisked back to the BBC’s Belfast studios to record the semi-final in September.

To keep his first-round success a secret, James couldn’t tell anyone about the trip.

And he had to offer a few other options as his specialist subject this time.

James didn’t know much about Queen Anne until she was the subject of the Oscar-winning 2018 film The Favourite, starring Olivia Coleman.

Was Queen Anne a misunderstood hero?

But after seeing the picture, which detailed her life of mental and physical illness, he became fascinated with the tragic figure.

James explained: “I read a biography to find out more.

“She was very interesting, and quite misunderstood at the time, but is now going through a bit of a reappraisal.

“Queen Anne had 19 miscarriages, and with no children of her own, it was like she took the nation as her child.”

James was delighted to learn that one of the few portraits of Queen Anne belongs to Aberdeen City Council – and is on display in the Town House.

‘This felt more like an exam’

However, he acknowledges that reading up about the historic ruler was a tougher task than watching Nicole Kidman films…

He said: “I was more nervous for the specialist subject this time… It’s more of a traditional Mastermind topic.

“This felt more like an exam.

“But I’ve always liked royalty, you can learn so much about the surrounding history by reading about them.

“And I’ve always liked the marginal ones, the weird ones nobody ever talks about…”

Has James Davidson become a local celebrity since Mastermind appearance?

James watched his previous appearance with his friend Natalie and his flatmate, saying it made for a “memorable Monday night”.

He works in advertising for DC Thomson, and the following morning there were celebratory donuts delivered to his Marischal Square office.

The semi-finalist added: “I thought nobody would watch it but a lot of people have come up to me about it.

“And I’ve had lots of people get in touch on Facebook and Instagram. At work, my Teams was clogged with messages!”

And the quiz champion was even congratulated in person by Lord Provost David Cameron, who told him he’d done Aberdeen proud with his astonishing general knowledge.

