George Mitchell: Putin’s departure is only a matter of time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: Putin’s departure is only a matter of time

It may not come today, tomorrow or next week, but the end is nigh for Russia's president.

Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
By George Mitchell

Vladimir Putin is untouchable.

There is no opposition in Russia’s rubber-stamped parliament. Nothing like Prime Minister’s Questions where he is questioned. No independent media where he is criticised, questioned and held to account.

He can never be voted out as elections are totally rigged in his favour. Protesters are dragged off the streets and locked up if they peacefully protest. Opposition leaders are already in jail, have fled abroad or have died in mysterious circumstances.

Today’s Russia is a police state.

Untouchable and with total power, Putin will be in the Kremlin forever and there is absolutely no way he can be pushed out. No way whatsoever.

Actually, I believe nothing could be further from the truth.

I’ll even go as far as saying that Putin’s regime will crumble like the Berlin Wall did.

And by that, I mean when you least expect – and overnight.

Vladimir Putin could well be facing the end game. Image: Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

Putin’s recent state of the nation address was all full of pomp and bluster. I watched and listened. Actually, I was not focused on the nonsense he was spouting, I learned nothing new, in fact I could have pretty much written the script myself for what he was going to say.

No, I was focused on the hundreds of people in the audience. MPs, army generals and all sorts of officials. Their faces said it all.

Yes, I accept there were a few in there who were lapping it up and looked proud as Putin banged on about how evil the west was and how Russia was under attack. But the vast majority looked extremely uncomfortable. Their faces said “This is a nightmare. What are we doing?”.

They didn’t believe a word of it.

Members of the audience listen to President Putin deliver his annual state of the nation address. Image: Kremlin Pool/UPI/Shutterstock.

Totally and utterly deluded, surrounded by yes men, I think that Putin himself, apart from a few loyal believers, is the only one who doesn’t realise his regime is nearing an end.

He is not, I guess – and neither are the Russian people – being told just how big the casualties are on the Russian side. Independent international bodies state that the death toll of the Russian armed forces is in the tens of thousands. Something the Kremlin will never admit.

So why now do I feel that his regime will fall? Two small yet very significant things happened recently to have persuaded me. Persuaded me just how paranoid and fearful this house of cards really is.

Firstly, the banning of Russian officials from travelling abroad. The Kremlin being terrified that they will defect, speak out, never come back. This is classic Soviet policy.

And the straw that broke the camel’s back moment? For me anyway, it is the following. A 12-year-old girl was taken from her father and put into care, because she drew an anti-war picture. Her school called the police regarding the picture which said: “No to war!”

A school reporting a child to the police for painting a no-to-war picture, this alone proves how messed up Russian society has become and the monumental task that lies ahead to change all that.

The girl’s father was accused of “bad parenting”. He was eventually arrested for discrediting the Russian army.

The mind boggles. How desperately sad.

How long can Putin last? Image: Sergey Savastyanov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The Putin regime is so strong and powerful? No. The reaction regarding the girl’s painting is not the action of a strong regime, it is the action of a very fearful regime, fearful of their own people.

Today’s Russia is broken. We, the west, have not done that. Sanctions have not done that. The Kremlin has done that all by itself. It has isolated Russia from the modern world.

There is less freedom of expression in Russia today than there was in the mid ’80s.

Putin’s downfall will not happen by elections as they are totally rigged. Nor will it happen by mass protests on the streets, the window for that has long been slammed shut. Even those who hold a single-person silent protest are arrested.

No, it will come from within. Voices of dissent and much bickering have been reported from army generals; many have since been removed from their posts. And yet the Kremlin still tries to get more and more young men to sign up to go fight. Cannon fodder, nothing else. And not sustainable.

How long can Putin continue to encourage Russian men to sign up to the army? Image: Shutterstock.

I believe it will come from the men with money. The men who are worth untold billions and have been sanctioned by the west. They prop up Putin, they bankroll him to a certain extent, and right now they have lost most of their assets.

It will be interesting to see who in his entourage, ie generals or diplomats, join the call for change. Not that they care about democracy, they just want to be allowed out to play with their money again.

I think it will be bloodless. I think a group of highly influential people will eventually get together and tell him “The game’s up – you have to leave… or you’ll be pushed”.

If it’s well coordinated and they show a resolve of iron and have the backing of as many at the top as they can get, I think it is all very doable. They know Russia is evolving backwards at an alarming rate, it’s a car crash, isolated and going nowhere fast.

Think all that is impossible? Possibly. But again, never forget, no one but no one predicated the Berlin Wall would fall as it did and the despicable East German regime crumbled with it.

The irony is, Putin has brought this on all by himself. Over the past 10 years he successfully took control of the state, parliament, courts, police, he stifled everything. He had it all.

But he then made the biggest mistake of his life when he invaded Ukraine. It has been an abject failure, and of course he did not expect for a second the western response.

Invading Ukraine will be his downfall. Had he not invaded Ukraine, he had things so tightly wrapped up at home he could have stayed in power for decades.

Invading Ukraine was the “biggest mistake of Putin’s life” according to George. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock.

For what it’s worth, even after he is forced to stand down, I still don’t believe he will end up in the Hague. He will be protected by the state in return for standing down.

Oh, and just wait for the aftermath. The big names will desert his legacy like rats fleeing a sinking ship. It would not surprise me one bit if Putin’s mouthpiece, sorry, “ambassador” at the UN, and Foreign Secretary Lavrov – denounce him when he falls.

And after the garbage they have spouted about defeating neo Nazis in Ukraine or that “Russia does not attack civilians” they will completely change their tune, saying they didn’t buy into it.

It will be a classic case of “It wasn’t me mate, I was only doing my job”.

So, to the big question. What comes after Putin?

I’m deeply worried about that. Not worried by someone worse than Putin, for I don’t think that will happen. I’m worried about what happens to Russian society and its people.

For example, I can just hear western leaders who definitely “do not get Russia”.

“Putin is finally gone, Ukraine has peace, and there will be fresh elections in Russia. Russia has democracy now. Isn’t it all wonderful.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is a key ally of Putin. Image: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

We, the west, will then step back and let them get on with it – and the ’90s will be repeated all over again.

The entire structure of Russian political and official life is corrupt to the core. The task of change and reform is colossal. Not to mention changing the mindset once again of millions of Russians who are anti the west.

A whole new generation of schoolkids and even teachers has been fed a diet of ridiculous propaganda. That needs to be addressed ASAP, but I cannot begin to explain how daunting all this is. What needs to be done with a post-Putin Russia will actually make the ’90s look like a walk in the park.

And unless the west finally grasps this, then little will change, and 20 years from now we could well be right back where we are now with a Putin mark II.

I have no idea when Putin’s mafia state Russia will crumble, but as previously mentioned, like the Berlin Wall, it will, and when you least expect it.

Do not be surprised if you wake up one morning, turn on the telly or pick up a newspaper and bam – he’s gone.

When journalists are not being beaten, arrested, locked up or killed anymore, I will go back and visit countless friends of almost 30 years that I have not seen since before lockdowns.

I miss my friends. I miss Russia. But not in its current form.

I dedicate this column to Vladimir Kara-Murza. A Russian/British former journalist, he was jailed just days ago for criticising the war in Ukraine and Russia’s human rights abuses. He was sentenced to 25 years.

The sooner this sickening regime crumbles, the better.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Nurses are preparing further industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government ‘has issued blatant threat’ by taking legal action over nurses strike
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
The tour will depart from Inverness Ice Arena.
Loch Ness classic ands vintage car tour open for entries
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037074 -- Restaurant review for The Menu Magazine Angus Grill and Larder, Balnabriech - Picture shows the dishes for review -- Cauliflower Wings, AG+L Club Sandwich and AG+L's Signature Dog -- Angus Grill and Larder (on the A90), Balnabriech, Brechin - Monday 25th July 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
George McNeil is the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.
Profile: George McNeil's glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit…
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch
Spinners at Team Cycle's first ever session hit the pedals. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Part disco, all pain: I took a class at Aberdeen's first dedicated spin gym…
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
Mary-Jane Duncan: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]