Profile: George McNeil’s glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: George McNeil’s glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival

It's one of Moray's most popular events and chairman George McNeil has created a packed schedule promoting Scotland's national drink.

George McNeil is the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.
George McNeil is the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.
By Neil Drysdale

He’s one of life’s well-blended characters, with a passion for the cherished golden liquid which has become synonymous with Scottish history.

And George McNeil, the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, is understandably excited about the international interest which surrounds this year’s activities in the build-up to the launch on Wednesday [April 26].

The annual celebration of the country’s national drink has become one of the largest events of its kind anywhere in the world, bringing thousands of visitors to Speyside every year since the initiative first brewed up a storm in 1999.

From distilleries to village halls and local whisky bars and historic castles to the great outdoors, an eclectic range of events are being staged throughout the scenic region of Speyside and there is already record demand after tickets went on sale in January.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, launches the festival programme.

Event is about more than just drinks

Those who have yet to book need not worry, because distilleries have responded to high demand by adding new time slots to events such as “Build your own Whisky Cask” with Murray McDavid’s cooper, while extra dates have been added for the Spirit of Speyside awards tasting and judging with Glenfiddich hosting at The Malt Barn.

Yet George is keen to remind people the proceedings are about far more than just tipples and hot toddies. Drams Under the Stars, for instance, advises participants to put on their sturdy boots and add some extra layers for an unforgettable night under the stars in the Speyside hills in an old bothy, once infamous for illicit whisky making.

And, whether you are keen on golf, paddleboarding, history and heritage, tasting sessions or high-class haute cuisine, there is something for you on the menu.

George McNeil is looking forward to the Spirit of Speyside festival. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Visitors from all over the world

As George said: “The 2022 festival was our first foray back after the height of the virus, and while last year’s event was a success, 2023 will be our greatest yet, with new events including exclusive tours of Speyburn as the distillery opens its doors to the public for the first time in 125 years.

“[The opportunity of] working with partners like EventScotland, The Macallan, and Cardhu among others has allowed us to present a large and varied calendar of events amd that has created incredible demand.

“With [almost] a week to go, we are already in excess of £300,000 ticket sales”.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival returns this month.

The organisers are buzzing with anticipation at the thought of welcoming back visitors from as close as Aberdeen and the Highlands or as far afield as Singapore and Australia.

And George has pulled out all the stops to ensure everybody has a barrel-load of entertainment in the days ahead.

For more information, visit https://www.spiritofspeyside.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Nurses are preparing further industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government ‘has issued blatant threat’ by taking legal action over nurses strike
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
The tour will depart from Inverness Ice Arena.
Loch Ness classic ands vintage car tour open for entries
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037074 -- Restaurant review for The Menu Magazine Angus Grill and Larder, Balnabriech - Picture shows the dishes for review -- Cauliflower Wings, AG+L Club Sandwich and AG+L's Signature Dog -- Angus Grill and Larder (on the A90), Balnabriech, Brechin - Monday 25th July 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch
Spinners at Team Cycle's first ever session hit the pedals. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Part disco, all pain: I took a class at Aberdeen's first dedicated spin gym…
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
Mary-Jane Duncan: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented