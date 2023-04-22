Profile: George McNeil’s glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival

He’s one of life’s well-blended characters, with a passion for the cherished golden liquid which has become synonymous with Scottish history.

And George McNeil, the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, is understandably excited about the international interest which surrounds this year’s activities in the build-up to the launch on Wednesday [April 26].

The annual celebration of the country’s national drink has become one of the largest events of its kind anywhere in the world, bringing thousands of visitors to Speyside every year since the initiative first brewed up a storm in 1999.

From distilleries to village halls and local whisky bars and historic castles to the great outdoors, an eclectic range of events are being staged throughout the scenic region of Speyside and there is already record demand after tickets went on sale in January.

Event is about more than just drinks

Those who have yet to book need not worry, because distilleries have responded to high demand by adding new time slots to events such as “Build your own Whisky Cask” with Murray McDavid’s cooper, while extra dates have been added for the Spirit of Speyside awards tasting and judging with Glenfiddich hosting at The Malt Barn.

Yet George is keen to remind people the proceedings are about far more than just tipples and hot toddies. Drams Under the Stars, for instance, advises participants to put on their sturdy boots and add some extra layers for an unforgettable night under the stars in the Speyside hills in an old bothy, once infamous for illicit whisky making.

And, whether you are keen on golf, paddleboarding, history and heritage, tasting sessions or high-class haute cuisine, there is something for you on the menu.

Visitors from all over the world

As George said: “The 2022 festival was our first foray back after the height of the virus, and while last year’s event was a success, 2023 will be our greatest yet, with new events including exclusive tours of Speyburn as the distillery opens its doors to the public for the first time in 125 years.

“[The opportunity of] working with partners like EventScotland, The Macallan, and Cardhu among others has allowed us to present a large and varied calendar of events amd that has created incredible demand.

“With [almost] a week to go, we are already in excess of £300,000 ticket sales”.

The organisers are buzzing with anticipation at the thought of welcoming back visitors from as close as Aberdeen and the Highlands or as far afield as Singapore and Australia.

And George has pulled out all the stops to ensure everybody has a barrel-load of entertainment in the days ahead.

For more information, visit https://www.spiritofspeyside.com