Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push

Inverness are ready for high-flying Dundee - as they target a seventh successive victory and a play-off spot.

By Paul Chalk
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Nathan Shaw says team spirit is central to Caley Thistle’s late promotion push in the Championship.

The 22-year-old signing from AFC Fylde last summer has repaid manager Billy Dodds for giving him more and more game time as the season has progressed.

The winger, who has also been used just behind striker Billy Mckay, has four goals in his last six games, but is a key creator for his team-mates.

Six successive wins has given the Caley Jags the chance to cut title-chasing visitors Dundee’s advantage to one point on Saturday.

Nathan Shaw is thrilled by the team spirit at Inverness this season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Form ‘coming together at right time’

Shaw scored the equaliser in Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback win at Hamilton Accies and he’s loving being part of his side’s push for promotion.

He said: “We’ve got a great team spirit and the boys are all digging in for each other.

“We’ve come from behind a few times to win games, so maybe there’s a little bit of luck.

“Things have gone against us all season, but things are coming together at the right time.

“Obviously winning games helps that massively, but there’s been a great togetherness in the group all season.

“At the minute we’re probably getting what we deserve. We went through a tough run in the middle of the season, but things are coming together at the right time.

“From my point of view, I started off slowly, being in and out of the team, but now I’ve gone on a run of games and scoring and it couldn’t have gone much better.”

No ICT panic after conceding first

Caley Thistle have recovered from the loss of opening goals against Cove Rangers and Hamilton to go on and win in recent games.

Shaw, who has nine goals overall this season, would welcome getting in front against Dundee this weekend, but said the last two matches show they still have the qualities to keep going when the chips are down.

He added: “We know that if we do go 1-0 down, we’re not down and out by any means.

“We can always get a goal, and if we get one we can go on and get a winner.

“Getting a lead early on would be massive, because it changes games.

“It would be great if we did it, but there are no complaints here at the minute because we’re winning games the hard way.

“If we can keep doing that, who cares?”

ICT ready for title-chasing Taysiders

In this season’s head-to-head against title contenders Dundee, it’s one win apiece and a draw and Shaw sees no reason why this won’t be another close call.

He said: “It’s always a tough game against Dundee.

“We’ve had a good game with them at their place, and they’ve had a good game here, so it will be the same this week and hopefully we can come out on top.”

Another win is goal before semi-final

Once the dust settles on the Dundee game, the attention can turn fully to facing League One Falkirk in next Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

To go into that showdown for the right to be finalists against holders Rangers or Celtic on the back of a seventh straight win would be the perfect outcome for Shaw.

He added: “It would be a massive week for everyone – the players and the club.

“It would get us one step closer to getting promoted, and they’re both massive games, but we’ve got to knuckle down and work hard to get there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds hopes his team deliver a winning display against league leaders Dundee on Saturday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Billy Dodds targets play-offs for Caley Thistle as title-chasing Dundee head north
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Deadly Billy McKay buries Caley Thistle's midweek winner at Hamilton. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Finishing second would be huge for promotion-chasers Caley Thistle, says striker Billy Mckay
Caley Thistle fans at Hampden in 2015.
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison urges fans to play their part as club chases…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by strong mindset after sixth straight win
Celebration time for Inverness after Billy Mckay's winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Last-gasp Billy Mckay goal secures dramatic late win as Caley Thistle go third
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle's form after return of key players is no coincidence
Cammy Harper celebrates his clinching goal for Inverness at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Patience and perseverance paying off for Inverness

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]