More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival – plus when you can get your hands on tickets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The internationally-renowned Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has announced its return in spring 2023.

Taking place for six days from April 26 to May 1, the annual celebration of Scotland’s national drink has become one of the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.

It has attracted thousands of visitors to the Speyside region since its creation in 1999.

A bumper programme of more than 500 events has been designed to entice experienced whisky drinkers and beginners to the festival, and tickets will go on sale at noon next Friday (January 27).

From distilleries to village halls, to local whisky bars, historic castles and the great outdoors, a range of events will take place throughout Moray, the biggest whisky producing region in Scotland.

Supported by Speyside businesses, communities, and locals, it is this master blend of talent from the iconic whisky-making region that makes the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival each year.

To mark the distillery’s 125th Anniversary, Speyburn is joining the line-up of venues signing up and will open its doors to the public for the first time.

During the festival, Speyburn will be running two tours, three times a day, led by its distillery manager and senior brand ambassador. Guests will discover the history and heritage of the brand, and of course, enjoy a dram or two of its award-winning single malt.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival highlights include:

Raise A Barrel: Join Balvenie Distillery’s expert cooper Ian McDonald for a morning learning to raise your own barrel. Afterwards share a dram with Ian and hear a story or two.

Join Balvenie Distillery’s expert cooper Ian McDonald for a morning learning to raise your own barrel. Afterwards share a dram with Ian and hear a story or two. Tamnavulin Discovery Tour and Tasting Experience: Join distillery manager Leon for a guided tour and explore where they craft their exceptional single malt whisky, usually closed to the public. Then enjoy a guided tasting of four Tamnavulin expressions and their perfect pairing, complete with a signature Speyside cocktail.

Join distillery manager Leon for a guided tour and explore where they craft their exceptional single malt whisky, usually closed to the public. Then enjoy a guided tasting of four Tamnavulin expressions and their perfect pairing, complete with a signature Speyside cocktail. Keith & Dufftown railway “Dram Tram” evening journey: Take a two-hour evening return train journey from Dufftown station and sample five specially curated whiskies associated with the railway’s original route stations Dufftown, Drummuir, Auchindachy, Earlsmill and Keith.

Take a two-hour evening return train journey from Dufftown station and sample five specially curated whiskies associated with the railway’s original route stations Dufftown, Drummuir, Auchindachy, Earlsmill and Keith. 19 Holes of Golf and Whisky with Glenfarclas: An exclusive opportunity to play 18 holes of golf at the Elgin Golf Club Championship Course with Glenfarclas manager Callum Fraser, enjoy a tasting in the clubhouse before a two-course meal provided by Hardhillock Bar and Bistro.

George McNeil, chairman of the festival, said: “Whether you’re a dram expert or just entering the world of whisky for the first time, we will be delighted to welcome you to Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival in spring.

“Taking place across Elgin, to Kingussie, to Forres, our comprehensive programme of events brings the journey of Scottish whisky to life for visitors, creating truly world-class and unforgettable experiences set among spectacular scenery.

“Our visitors travel from as many as 35 different countries, bringing everyone together over a shared passion and interest for whisky. I can think of no better antidote to the various challenges of the past few years.”

Platinum partners include Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Festival Ambassadors of the Year 2022, Steph and Lauren Murray at the Dowans Hotel, as well as some of whisky’s most distinguished brands like The Glenlivet, Diageo, Craigellachie, Benromach, and newcomer to the festival, Speyburn.

Tickets for the events will be available at the time of launch on Friday January 27 at noon, with previews of the events listed beginning on Wednesday January 25.

For more information visit www.spiritofspeyside.com