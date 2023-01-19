More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival – plus when you can get your hands on tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival – plus when you can get your hands on tickets

The internationally-renowned Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has announced its return in spring 2023.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival

Taking place for six days from April 26 to May 1, the annual celebration of Scotland’s national drink has become one of the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.

It has attracted thousands of visitors to the Speyside region since its creation in 1999.

A bumper programme of more than 500 events has been designed to entice experienced whisky drinkers and beginners to the festival, and tickets will go on sale at noon next Friday (January 27).

Stephen Rankin of Gordon & MacPhail. Image: Spirit of Speyside

From distilleries to village halls, to local whisky bars, historic castles and the great outdoors, a range of events will take place throughout Moray, the biggest whisky producing region in Scotland.

Supported by Speyside businesses, communities, and locals, it is this master blend of talent from the iconic whisky-making region that makes the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival each year.

To mark the distillery’s 125th Anniversary, Speyburn is joining the line-up of venues signing up and will open its doors to the public for the first time.

Speyburn Distillery will open its doors to the public for the first time during the festival: Image: Spirit of Speyside

During the festival, Speyburn will be running two tours, three times a day, led by its distillery manager and senior brand ambassador. Guests will discover the history and heritage of the brand, and of course, enjoy a dram or two of its award-winning single malt.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival highlights include:

  • Raise A Barrel: Join Balvenie Distillery’s expert cooper Ian McDonald for a morning learning to raise your own barrel. Afterwards share a dram with Ian and hear a story or two.
  • Tamnavulin Discovery Tour and Tasting Experience: Join distillery manager Leon for a guided tour and explore where they craft their exceptional single malt whisky, usually closed to the public. Then enjoy a guided tasting of four Tamnavulin expressions and their perfect pairing, complete with a signature Speyside cocktail.
  • Keith & Dufftown railway “Dram Tram” evening journey: Take a two-hour evening return train journey from Dufftown station and sample five specially curated whiskies associated with the railway’s original route stations Dufftown, Drummuir, Auchindachy, Earlsmill and Keith.
  • 19 Holes of Golf and Whisky with Glenfarclas: An exclusive opportunity to play 18 holes of golf at the Elgin Golf Club Championship Course with Glenfarclas manager Callum Fraser, enjoy a tasting in the clubhouse before a two-course meal provided by Hardhillock Bar and Bistro.

George McNeil, chairman of the festival, said: “Whether you’re a dram expert or just entering the world of whisky for the first time, we will be delighted to welcome you to Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival in spring.

“Taking place across Elgin, to Kingussie, to Forres, our comprehensive programme of events brings the journey of Scottish whisky to life for visitors, creating truly world-class and unforgettable experiences set among spectacular scenery.

Festivalgoers will be able to toast with a dram (or two) at the festival events. Image: Spirit of Speyside

“Our visitors travel from as many as 35 different countries, bringing everyone together over a shared passion and interest for whisky. I can think of no better antidote to the various challenges of the past few years.”

Platinum partners include Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Festival Ambassadors of the Year 2022, Steph and Lauren Murray at the Dowans Hotel, as well as some of whisky’s most distinguished brands like The Glenlivet, Diageo, Craigellachie, Benromach, and newcomer to the festival, Speyburn.

Cragganmore Distillery. Image: Spirit of Speyside

Tickets for the events will be available at the time of launch on Friday January 27 at noon, with previews of the events listed beginning on Wednesday January 25.

For more information visit www.spiritofspeyside.com

