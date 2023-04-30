My week in 5 pictures: Tour Europe with Gary Innes and Scottish folk-rock band Manran

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Innes is a Scottish musician, composer and broadcaster hailing from Spean Bridge in Lochaber.

He is a founding member of folk-rock band Manran and will be hosting Speyfest’s Family Sunday at this year’s festival.

Gary also has gigs coming up with Manaran in Wick on May 5 and Kirkwall on May 6.

We caught up with him during a busy week touring around Europe with the band.

Captured just before a sold out Manran show at the foot of the Alps in Liechtenstein.

Some onstage nonsense captured between my musical comrade Ewen Henderson and I on stage in Bremen.

The realities of touring… how I had to dry my clothes after washing them whilst on the

road.

A picture from home of my beautiful girls Gracie and Margot, making me very excited to get home and see them.

The final night of our two-week tour, drinks in Hamburg before the final sold out Manran gig.

This year’s Speyfest takes place between July 21 and 23. For more information and to book tickets, head to www.speyfest.com.