Tickets for trad music festival Speyfest to go on sale today

Festival goers will have the chance to snap up remaining tickets to a much-loved Moray folk festival today.

The remaining tickets for Speyfest are on sale from 12noon today, giving music lovers another chance to attend an “unforgettable” weekend.

The three-day event is set in the beautiful village of Fochabers and is already boasting an impressive line-up this year.

Artists playing include folk band Kinnaris Quintet, Celtic rock group Skerryvore and Gaelic crossover act Norrie MacIver Band.

Speyfest will also be hosting well-known musicians Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain on Saturday, May 13, as part of Mayfest.

What’s on at Speyfest 2023?

Friday line-up

John McCusker, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle

Fara

Arc Fiddlers

Milne’s High School Fiddlers

Norrie MacIver Band

Bombskare

Saturday line-up

Siobhan Miller Band

Calum Stewart Band

Talisk

Mànran

Family Sunday line-up

Auld Fochabers Fiddlers

Mec Lir

Kinnaris Quintet

Ímar

Ruach

Skerryvore

With Gary Innes hosting proceedings

Music workshops, whisky and gin tastings, prosecco afternoon tea, a craft fair and also the Celtic Kirk service will also be going on throughout the weekend.

Entry to the craft fair is free and does not require a ticket.

Set to be an ‘unforgettable’ weekend

With three months to go, Speyfest chairwoman, Ashleigh Macgregor, said anticipation was building for the event.

Looking forward to “welcoming faces old and new”, she added: “As always, we will be showcasing the very best in traditional and Celtic music across the three days.

“As well as running family-fun activities for all ages, food and crafting events, and musical workshops, all while injecting economic opportunities into the local community.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has snapped up an early bird ticket, and to those considering joining us across the weekend this July, don’t hesitate – it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors and supporters without whom Speyfest wouldn’t be possible.”

A range of tickets are available for Speyfest, including weekend passes, specific concert tickets, specific stomp tickets, combined tickets and all-day Sunday tickets.

General tickets for Speyfest go on sale at 12noon today. To find out more, click here.