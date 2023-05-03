Obituaries Obituary: Frank Lefevre, the Aberdeen litigator who brought no win no fee to Scotland The 88-year-old changed the Scottish legal landscape and was known as a razor sharp cross examiner By Lindsay Bruce May 3 2023, 9.00am Share Obituary: Frank Lefevre, the Aberdeen litigator who brought no win no fee to Scotland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/obituaries/5648833/obituary-frank-lefevre-aberdeen-litigator-who-brought-no-win-no-fee-to-scotland/ Copy Link 0 comment Frank Lefevre, Aberdeen solicitor who left his mark on Scots Law. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation