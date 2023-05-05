5 things to do this weekend: Street parties, Ullapool Book Festival and wildflower meadows

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another long weekend? Yes please.

If you need help figuring out how to fill a whole three days of weekend then look no further.

Not everyone will be interested in celebrating the coronation this weekend so don’t worry, we’ve packed in lots of other fun things to do across the north and north-east.

Coronation events

We’ll start with the obvious going on this weekend, and that’s a whole lot of coronation festivities.

King Charles III will officially be crowned in a ceremony beginning at 11am at Westminster Abbey. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned shortly after.

Communities across the north and north-east are coming together to host street parties, ceilidhs, picnics and more.

Find your nearest event in our extensive lists:

You can watch the coronation on TV from home, with all leading broadcasters streaming Saturday’s events.

Ullapool Book Festival

If you’ve never made it to Ullapool Book Festival then you’d better make an effort to this weekend, as the committee have announced this will be its 19th and final year.

Events start at 10am on Friday, with a buy programme planned until 8pm on Saturday.

While some talks are already fully booked, there are still tickets left for others. For the full festival programme, head to ullapoolbookfestival.co.uk.

Wildflower meadow

Our native wildflowers are in desperate need of help, so why not join High Life Highland Countryside Rangers at Craig Maclean Leisure Centre this weekend to help them create a beautiful wildflower meadow?

Reserve your spot at eventbrite.co.uk and get ready to help dig over some ground and sow some locally sourced wildflower seeds.

High Life Highland are asking for donations from anyone who takes part to further support their Highland Wildflower Meadow Mosaic project.

Courage on the Catwalk

Every year, Friends of Anchor puts on its Courage on the Catwalk fashion show featuring models who have all courageously faced a cancer or hematology diagnosis.

The show raises vital funds for the charity, and a group of 24 women between the ages of 19 and 77 are ready to take to the stage this weekend.

There are still a few tickets available for all three shows at the Beach Ballroom, but they are disappearing quick so make sure to snap one up at friendsofanchor.org.

Haddo House yoga

Join us for outdoor yoga on the first Saturday of every month, April to September🧘‍♀️ Next session on 6th May! We are… Posted by Haddo House on Wednesday, 26 April 2023

In collaboration with Align Wellness, Haddo House is hosting an outdoor yoga experience on the first Saturday of every month until September.

The class will be a Hatha Slow Flow session in the tranquil terrace garden area. It will be a gentle meditative pace, emphasising peace and calm as we enjoy practicing in the beauty of Haddo House terrace garden.

Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and blanket.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk and include one hour of yoga and a fruit tea.