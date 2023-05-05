Police officers take legal action over proposed new beardless policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers take legal action over proposed new beardless policy

A new policy could require officers to be clean-shaven to ensure enhanced face masks can be worn correctly.

By David Mackay
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Police officers in Scotland are taking legal action in opposition to a new clean-shaven beards policy that has been proposed.

The force is currently consulting with employees about arrangements to continue wearing PPE and face masks following Covid.

And one of the measures proposed as part of new policies is that officers and staff should be “clean-shaven”.

The move has provoked a furious response from the frontline with the Scottish Police Federation saying proper equalities and human rights checks haven’t been done.

However, police say some exemptions will be made and the steps are needed to keep officers safe.

Police representatives ‘inundated’ with beard policy complaints

Since police in Scotland proposed the clean-shaven beards policy, concerns have been raised with industry representatives.

Four officers are currently pursuing discrimination claims through employment tribunals.

The beardless proposal has been put forward due to a requirement for staff to wear specialist FFP3 face masks, which provide enhanced protection against Covid and other airborne viruses.

However, they need to be in direct contact with the face in order to work properly.

FFP3 face masks provide extra protection but require users to be clean-shaven. Image: Shutterstock

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, has accused Police Scotland of bringing in the policy due to an “ambundance” of the masks being bought during the pandemic that haven’t been used.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “We’ve unfortunately been inundated with officer complaints with the proposed introduction of this policy, it has caused them considerable angst.

“The Health and Safety Executive guidance is that a policy like this should only be utilised as a last resort, and there have been relevant questions raised by police officers about why this policy has been proposed.”

He added: “We don’t believe they’ll have to wear them (the masks) that often, this is what’s causing the angst. The risk assessments don’t seem correct.

“It’s not just about beards, it’s about stubble. Some officers may have to shave twice a day for the mask to work for the little time they may actually have to wear them.”

Police say protective masks are needed

Police Scotland has stressed there will be exemptions made to the beards policy for those who cannot shave due to cultural, disability or medical reasons – with efforts being made to introduce alternative face masks.

Assistance Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the safety of staff was a priority and the policy was being proposed to safeguard those on the frontline.

Police officers often work in close proximity to each other and members of the public. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “Significant learning from the Covid pandemic identified that the FFP3 mask – which is face-fitted and requires users to be clean shaven – offers the most appropriate and effective respiratory protection to officers and staff.

“While the risk from coronavirus has lowered, wider risks remain to those attending calls, such as fires, road accidents and chemical incidents which require PPE to be worn.

“The Respiratory Protective Equipment policy mandates that, where it can be reasonably foreseen that an officer or member of staff will use an FFP3 mask in the course of their duties, they should be clean-shaven.”

