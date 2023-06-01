Yvie Burnett: TV show goes well and date night in Italy is bellissimo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: TV show goes well and date night in Italy is bellissimo

Yvie appears on Debate Night on BBC Scotland and finds it easier than she was expecting then has pasta in Milan with husband Gordon

Yvie on Debate Night on BBC Scotland with Stephen Jardine at the helm.
Yvie on Debate Night on BBC Scotland with Stephen Jardine at the helm.
By Yvie Burnett

If you read last week’s column you will be aware that I was bravely or stupidly stepping into an arena where I may have been fed to lions but somehow, I survived unscathed.

Talking politics is always a bit dangerous whether that be at the dinner table or in the workplace or more especially on TV!

But yes, I had that moment of madness where I said yes to appearing on Debate Night on BBC Scotland and I think I was writing last week’s column while heading up to Elgin for the show.

Politicians and the press

Who knew at that point whether I would still be employed by the P&J this week or whether I would be cancelled for saying something controversial?

Safe to say I will never be a politician as it must be terrifying to know that every word you say can be scrutinised by the press and more importantly dissected by the opposition and possibly be taken out of context and pounced upon.

Yvie and Gordon on date night in Milan.

Thankfully, I managed to remain relatively neutral on the night and didn’t cause great offence to anyone.

However, one of the questions was about something I do have strong views about as did the members of the audience, namely the delay in making the A96 a dual carriageway.

I care deeply about the people who live in our wee part of Scotland and the fact that the main road between Aberdeen and Inverness, two of Scotland’s biggest cities is a single carriage road is actually pretty unbelievable.

Vital infrastructure

There are so many reasons why this is disruptive for people, causes delays for getting to work, or hospital appointments but it’s surely the safety aspect that should be addressed by the Scottish Government.

As I said on the show, if the Scottish Government doesn’t want to be accused of only caring about the central belt it needs to quash this accusation by making sure this vital piece of infrastructure is built as soon as possible.

How many lives will be lost in the meantime before this project is prioritised?

The A96 was discussed when Yvie appeared on Debate Night on BBC Scotland. Image: Chris Sumner.

Anyway, I’m back down off my soap box and won’t be getting back on it anytime soon!

I just want to say though that the rest of the panel who were on the show with me were highly experienced at debating and were so accomplished and concise with their answers.

I enjoyed hearing their arguments and Stephen Jardine presents the show incredibly well, showing respect for all opinions.

I felt like I was in safe hands with Stephen at the helm. He is one of those Scottish presenters who you feel you know when you meet them because they are so familiar to you from having been constantly onscreen over the years.

All in all it certainly wasn’t nearly as scary an experience as I had thought it could be.

Presenter Stephen Jardine showed respect for all opinions. Image: Alan Peebles.

Anyway, I’m back to the day job again. Music festival season has begun and I’ve been to Jelling in Denmark this week and Dundee for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The sun shone on Dundee and I think it’s wonderful when a national radio show comes all the way to Scotland.

I’m friends with a lot of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 DJs but I had never met Greg James before. What an absolutely lovely guy he is.

I had to laugh when he photobombed my selfie. He was loving his time north of the border.

Greg James photo-bombing Yvie.

I’m now in Milan writing this. If you are old enough to understand this joke and know who she is, I think you should call me Judith Chalmers from now on as I seem to be doing my own little travel show.

Gordon popped over to Milan to see me, he is certainly making the most of his cheap staff travel.

We went to a pasta restaurant for dinner and sat outside feeling like we were on holiday.

From left, Judith Chalmers, Ian Lavender, Diana Moran, Johnny Ball and Rula Lenska at Italian Cookery School. 

You really notice how expensive the UK is, when you come to Italy and eat out for so much less than we do at home.

Don’t get me started on the difference Brexit has made to us.

I promised I was off that soap box but knowing that it was cheaper for Gordon to come to see me in Milan and have dinner than it would have been to get the train into London and eat dinner is a bit of a sad realisation of what is going on in the UK.

Anyway, as you know, in our busy schedules we like to prioritise date night and who knows where the next one will be.

Have a good week,

Yvie

