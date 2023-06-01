Caley Thistle can’t panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss John Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle can’t panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss John Hughes

The manager who led ICT to trophy glory at Hampden in 2015 spells out the importance of staying in the game against the treble-chasing Hoops.

By Paul Chalk
John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. He says a first goal from Celtic isn't the end of the world for ICT in this weekend's Hampden final.
John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. He says a first goal from Celtic isn't the end of the world for ICT in this weekend's Hampden final.

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes insists his old club Caley Thistle must keep cool should Celtic take the lead in Saturday’s final.

The 58-year-old former Hoops defender led the Highlanders to their greatest triumph, winning the famous silverware against another of his ex-clubs, Falkirk, in the 2015 final.

The BBC Scotland pundit will be in the Hampden stands this Saturday’s final with Celtic heavy favourites to emerge victorious.

Celtic have faltered in the Premiership lately but only after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up a second successive title to go with their second League Cup on the spin.

Caley Thistle fans will cheer on their side on against Celtic in this season’s Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

If they beat Inverness at the national stadium this weekend, they will win the Glasgow club’s eighth treble, which would be a new world record.

Inverness, plagued by injuries for much of the season, put in a late surge but missed out on the promotion play-offs in the Championship, finishing sixth overall.

ICT have knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup on three occasions – in 2000, 2003 and 2015.

How ICT react to goals matters most

Hughes believes it’s crucial for Billy Dodds’ cup hopefuls to keep the faith, even if the scoreline is going against them by a goal or two.

He said: “I am 99% sure there will be goals in the game. It’s about how you react whether you score or concede.

“Celtic, the Scottish champions who are going for the treble, are massive favourites.

“However, if Inverness concede first, it’s important they don’t panic. If they are a goal down, that’s okay, because you can always nick one and maybe even take it to extra-time.

“And you have to, as coaches, talk about that as part of your preparation, so you know how to deal with it if Celtic score first, for example.

“If you lose two goals, you’re still in the game. Don’t let the heads drop.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds will hope his men rise to the challenge. Image: SNS

“With Celtic being such overwhelming favourites, if it’s sitting at 1-0, that can play on their minds.

“If it’s 2-0 and you score to make it 2-1 then you’re right in the game. The important thing for Inverness is not to panic if they go a goal, or even two goals, behind. Stick in there with the manager’s tactics.

“At Celtic or Rangers, if you don’t get the job done, you start to feel the tension within the supporters.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is Scotland’s top scorer this season with 33 goals in all competitions. Image: SNS

“We know it’s a massive task because Celtic have terrific players, but I hope Inverness go there and give a really good account of themselves.

“If it goes 2-0 to Celtic, it is probably game over, but Inverness must realise, as underdogs, they have nothing to lose.

“They are playing against the Scottish champions, but they should do everything they can to prevent Celtic from scoring and maybe even nick a goal and win it 1-0. You never know.”

Inverness knocked out Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock then League One Falkirk in the semis to get to the final stage.

Hughes is thrilled for Dodds and his backroom staff for leading the team into this showpiece.

He added: “I have got a lot of time for Billy Dodds. He’s a terrific, genuine guy, and I know Kells (Scott Kellacher, assistant manager) really well.

“I must give Kellacher a special mention as he was pivotal to everything we achieved at Caley Thistle.

“He’s a great lad and a great coach. He’s only got one problem – he never picks up his phone.

John Hughes, right, with Scott Kellacher, the assistant manager of ICT.

“Inverness should not be going to make up the numbers. They must go in with the mindset of no matter what, they are going to hang in there.

“They owe it to themselves, to the club and if you nick a goal, you never know.

“I wish Inverness all the best. What an achievement it is to be in another final.”

 

