Caley Thistle can’t panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss John Hughes

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes insists his old club Caley Thistle must keep cool should Celtic take the lead in Saturday’s final.

The 58-year-old former Hoops defender led the Highlanders to their greatest triumph, winning the famous silverware against another of his ex-clubs, Falkirk, in the 2015 final.

The BBC Scotland pundit will be in the Hampden stands this Saturday’s final with Celtic heavy favourites to emerge victorious.

Celtic have faltered in the Premiership lately but only after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up a second successive title to go with their second League Cup on the spin.

If they beat Inverness at the national stadium this weekend, they will win the Glasgow club’s eighth treble, which would be a new world record.

Inverness, plagued by injuries for much of the season, put in a late surge but missed out on the promotion play-offs in the Championship, finishing sixth overall.

ICT have knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup on three occasions – in 2000, 2003 and 2015.

How ICT react to goals matters most

Hughes believes it’s crucial for Billy Dodds’ cup hopefuls to keep the faith, even if the scoreline is going against them by a goal or two.

He said: “I am 99% sure there will be goals in the game. It’s about how you react whether you score or concede.

“Celtic, the Scottish champions who are going for the treble, are massive favourites.

“However, if Inverness concede first, it’s important they don’t panic. If they are a goal down, that’s okay, because you can always nick one and maybe even take it to extra-time.

“And you have to, as coaches, talk about that as part of your preparation, so you know how to deal with it if Celtic score first, for example.

“If you lose two goals, you’re still in the game. Don’t let the heads drop.

“With Celtic being such overwhelming favourites, if it’s sitting at 1-0, that can play on their minds.

“If it’s 2-0 and you score to make it 2-1 then you’re right in the game. The important thing for Inverness is not to panic if they go a goal, or even two goals, behind. Stick in there with the manager’s tactics.

“At Celtic or Rangers, if you don’t get the job done, you start to feel the tension within the supporters.

“We know it’s a massive task because Celtic have terrific players, but I hope Inverness go there and give a really good account of themselves.

“If it goes 2-0 to Celtic, it is probably game over, but Inverness must realise, as underdogs, they have nothing to lose.

“They are playing against the Scottish champions, but they should do everything they can to prevent Celtic from scoring and maybe even nick a goal and win it 1-0. You never know.”

Inverness knocked out Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock then League One Falkirk in the semis to get to the final stage.

Hughes is thrilled for Dodds and his backroom staff for leading the team into this showpiece.

He added: “I have got a lot of time for Billy Dodds. He’s a terrific, genuine guy, and I know Kells (Scott Kellacher, assistant manager) really well.

“I must give Kellacher a special mention as he was pivotal to everything we achieved at Caley Thistle.

“He’s a great lad and a great coach. He’s only got one problem – he never picks up his phone.

“Inverness should not be going to make up the numbers. They must go in with the mindset of no matter what, they are going to hang in there.

“They owe it to themselves, to the club and if you nick a goal, you never know.

“I wish Inverness all the best. What an achievement it is to be in another final.”