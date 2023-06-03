What we learned this week about…Keir Starmer’s oil ‘folly’, Derek Thompson leaving ‘Casualty’ and Kathleen Stock at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week about…Keir Starmer’s oil ‘folly’, Derek Thompson leaving ‘Casualty’ and Kathleen Stock at Oxford

The general election may be more than a year away, but party politics was in full pantomime swing during a turbulent week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whitelees windfarm, Eaglesham.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whitelees windfarm, Eaglesham.
By Neil Drysdale

What we learned this week….

LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer found himself in hot water after it was confirmed that he plans to block all new oil and gas developments in the North Sea.

Ryan Crighton, from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, responded to the news by stating that the proposal was not grounded in reality.

And Gary Smith, of the GMB Union – which is one of Labour’s biggest donors – insisted that such a course of action would leave the UK more reliant on imports from Russia.

Link to anti-oil donor

STARMER’S energy problems were compounded when it emerged that his party had received substantial donations – amounting to as much as £1.5m – from Dale Vince, one of the major backers of the Just Stop Oil campaign group.

The beleaguered Tories – faced with a barrage of questions over WhatsApp messages and the Covid inquiry – pounced on this as a drowning man would embrace a lifeboat.

Jamie Thrower, incident commander with Fire and Rescue Scotland pictured amidst the fire stricken woodland near Cannich.
Jamie Thrower, incident commander with Fire and Rescue Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to battle what could be the largest blaze ever recorded in the UK countryside before they managed to bring it under control.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said flames had burned through a 30 square-mile area of scrub and woodland near Cannich in the Highlands. And a 12-mile plume of smoke from the latest incident was detected from space by Nasa satellites.

Two personnel were hurt at the scene of the incident after their all-terrain vehicle overturned, but were subsequently released from hospital following treatment.

Fergus sings the blues

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing had steam coming out of his ears as he castigated the Scottish Government for a lack of progress in dualling the A9, which he argued was costing lives.

Mr Ewing said there must be “no more excuses” for the delays to improve the road between Perth and Inverness, which has caused significant anger in the Highlands.

During 2022, 13 people died on the A9 stretch between Perth and Inverness – the highest number in a single year since 2001.

Phillip Schofield has faced criticism for lying to colleagues.

PHILLIP Schofield’s fortunes didn’t improve as he was lambasted by former colleagues, including Eamonn Holmes, following his admission he had lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger man while both were working on This Morning.

Having already been sacked by ITV and ditched by his long-term agent, The Prince’s Trust has now dropped Phillip Schofield as an ambassador for the organisation.

The charity, which was founded by the King, said it was “no longer appropriate” for it to work with the presenter. Or should that be ex-presenter?

No A&E problems for Derek

ACTOR Derek Thompson, in contrast, is making a dignified exit from Casualty, the TV programme with whom he has been involved since its launch in 1986.

Thompson, 75, who is the longest-serving cast member, said: “The time has come for me to hang up Charlie’s scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years.”

He has appeared in nearly 900 episodes of the hospital drama as Charlie Fairhead, a character who was inspired by a real nurse, Pete Salt. And he will leave the series next year in what the BBC has decribed as the “culmination of a gripping exit storyline which will see the character front and centre of the action.”

Kathleen Stock, from Aberdeen, was involved in a heated debate at Oxford University. Image: Shutterstock.

ABERDEEN-born academic Dr Kathleen Stock was forced to temporarily halt an appearance at the Oxford Union after a trans activist glued themself to the debating chamber close to the speaker’s chair.

Activists claim Dr Stock is “transphobic and trans-exclusionary” for opposing gender self-identification and saying biological sex is real.

When the event continued, following the arrival of police officers, Dr Stock said: “I don’t blame that protest, it wasn’t traumatic for me. You can disagree reasonably and still be friends.” Words which many seem to have forgotten.

Royal Blood, but no class

A rock band was mocked for “throwing a tantrum” and having a hissy fit in front of an underwhelmed crowd at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr branded the audience “pathetic” for their perceived lack of enthusiasm and sarcastically counted the number of people clapping.

Perhaps appropriately, one of the group’s fans summed it up best. Kieran Hamill said: “I love Royal Blood, but this is David Brent level cringe. A grown man talking about rock music and walking off like one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A pine marten walking on the pavement.
The pine marten gallivanted round Footdee last week. Image: Fiona Rait.

FOOTDEE in Aberdeen was graced by the trail of a lonesome pine marten.

The mammal was caught on video wandering the streets of the historic fishing village next to the harbour and later explored the shores of the North Sea.

It was spotted on camera by Pocra Quay resident Dave Blackburn, who said: “I have not seen a pine marten in the city before.”

There’s always a catch with property

Brough Lodge in Shetland has been put on the property market for what seems like a very reasonable £30,000 – but needs £12 million in upgrades.

Boasting two folly towers and 40 acres of land, the 200-year-old A-listed building is up for grabs for a relative snip, yet the cost of renovating the building means potential buyers may need a few spare million quid to cover the repairs.

The Brough Lodge Trust – which was formed in 1998 to preserve the building – has appealed for a “philanthropic entrepreneur” to come to the party.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Hugh Dennis (Andrew Higgins/PA)
Hugh Dennis on importance of Outnumbered dementia storyline
A bird's eye view of the Peel Ring of Lumphanan @ Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service. And Gayle Ritchie in front of the feature.
Peel Ring of Lumphanan: Remains of 13th Century motte and bailey castle, with links…
A garden warbler. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Nature Watch: Vibrant bird song sings around Balgavies Loch
Looking from East Lomond to West.
Walk this way: East and West Lomond in Fife - with Bishop Hill thrown…
Ai-da the robot near her self portrait during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London this week. Image: James Manning/PA Wire.
What A Week: Fresh threat to humanity and an AI art exhibition
Tam Cowan finally got to meet Sam Douglas after a fundraising event last year
Presenter and comedian Tam Cowan coming to Inverness to help brave youngster with brain…
The charity Station House Media Unit (SHMU) has received £480,000 from the Sean Connery Foundation to support young people into the film industry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How Sean Connery's £480,000 gift is helping young Aberdeen talent flourish
Inside the abandoned forbidden zone in Nicosia. Image: George Mitchell
George Mitchell: No man’s land explained - and experienced
Emma Hunter is expecting a busy summer as operations manager of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.
Even in the off-season, Emma Hunter keeps her eye on the ball at Aberdeen…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043022. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink restaurant review of Aspire in Portsoy. May 25th 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Aspire Restaurant has 'successfully brought former Portsoy kirk back to its former…