12 things to do in and around Inverness from exploring Loch Ness to Rollerbowl

There’s so much to see and do in and around Inverness from historic landmarks to enjoying Loch Ness cruise. Why not pack up the car or get your best walking shoes on to see what’s available across the area?

Explore the legendary Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle

It’s hard to imagine any tourists or locals growing tired of having an iconic Scottish landmark just 30 minutes down south, especially when the view is as stunning as Loch Ness. Head on out to explore the loch on a boat and learn all about the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

And conclude the day with visit to Urquhart Castle, near Drumnadrochit, for a vantage point across the Loch like no other with views for miles.

Experience the Battle of Culloden

The site of the infamous 1746 battle of Culloden is just a couple of miles outside Inverness. Witness the harrowing 18th century conflict between the Jacobites and British government forces in the immersive 360-degree theatre at Culloden’s visitor centre.

The exhibition takes visitors through Scotland’s loss of independence to the lead up of the historical battle, where they will see the perspective from both forces involved as well as a collection of weapons and artefacts used on the battlefield.

Strike out at Rollerbowl

Retro arcades might sound like a thing of the past, but Rollerbowl, on the city’s Culduthel Road, is bringing the Golden age back to the Highlands. Between classic arcade machines, air hockey and bowling, visitors won’t have a clue where to try their hand first.

Of course, the bowling alley is a must-play. This activity is something that can be enjoyed by the entire family regardless of skill-level, and visitors can also put the bumpers up so the youngsters can get in on the fun with a fair chance at snagging a victory.

Wildwoodz Inverness

Wildwoodz Inverness credits itself as being the “Highland’s most exciting outdoor venue” and while that’s certainly a title to live up to, we have no qualms that it might just be exactly that.

Choose from world-class paintball, archery, lasertage, axe throwing, and bushcraft facilities with five-star equipment provided.

Contact: 01381 622 220, or info@wildwoodz.co.uk

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Discover a treasure trove of history, art and culture of the Scottish Highlands through a series of exhibitions such as archaeology, natural history and geography. The Inverness Museum and Art Gallery offers a look at Jacobite memorabilia, Inverness silverware, authentic Highland weapons, bagpipes and so much more.

Stroll along River Ness and Ness Islands

Rain or shine, taking a walk along the banks of the River Ness can be exactly what you need to take the edge off of an otherwise hectic day. Explore both sides of the river by crossing from footbridge to footbridge before, eventually, you land further upstream where the stunning Ness Islands reside.

Win a Grand Prix at Inverness Kart Raceway

Live out those wildest Mario Kart fantasies at Inverness’ five-star Go Kart facility. A range of services and events are available for the next generation of F1 drivers. Visitors will get started on the grid as they set off to be crowned champion of their own Grand Prix.

Grab a book at Leakey’s Bookshop

This independent bookstore on Church Street is a reader’s paradise. The family-owned second-hand bookshop is a treasure trove for good reads of all genres.

Visitors are greeted with the site of books stacked to the nines with a gallery, spiral staircase and wood-burning stove completing the magical aesthetic.

Walk with Loch Ness Alpacas

This unique business is home to a quirky herd of friendly faces of whom visitors can get to know and even venture off on a walk with. Loch Ness Alpacas offer a variety of fantastic services such as a Meet and Greets, Alpaca Parties and Trekking Experiences.

​Contact ​07540 400365 for more information.

Catch a show at Eden Court

Take your pick from the latest blockbusters to spectacular theatre shows and the odd comedy gig at Eden Court. Catch comedians Gary Meikle and Frankie Boyle, or rock out like a Bat Out of Hell to Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story performance later in the month.

Pre-booking is advised.

Play at Whin Park

Explore the adventurous grounds of Whin Park with the family in tow. The park has four separate play area with equipment including zip lines, a crashed plane feature and climbing frames, and invites youngsters to enjoy a day in the sun.

Adults won’t miss out on the fun either with assault course style features available for anyone who’s a little too big to get on the slide.

Go wild with Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena

This multi-purpose activity centre at Loch Farr, a few miles out of Inverness, offers paintball, mini paintball, airsoft, lazer combat, archery, knife and axe throwing, archery and slingshots.

The Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena has 15 fields and three lazertag halls as well as a variety of gaming scenarios for an action-packed session.