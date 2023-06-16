12 things to do in and around Inverness from exploring Loch Ness to Rollerbowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 things to do in and around Inverness from exploring Loch Ness to Rollerbowl

There's a number of spots to visit and activities to keep you busy in Inverness this summer.

Urquhart castle
Urquhart Castle on the shores of Loch Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
By Jenna Scott

There’s so much to see and do in and around Inverness from historic landmarks to enjoying Loch Ness cruise. Why not pack up the car or get your best walking shoes on to see what’s available across the area?

Explore the legendary Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle

A picture of a cloudy sky with Loch Ness.
Explore the Loch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It’s hard to imagine any tourists or locals growing tired of having an iconic Scottish landmark just 30 minutes down south, especially when the view is as stunning as Loch Ness. Head on out to explore the loch on a boat and learn all about the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

And conclude the day with visit to Urquhart Castle, near Drumnadrochit, for a vantage point across the Loch like no other with views for miles.

Experience the Battle of Culloden

Leanach Cottage
Visit Leanach Cottage at Culloden. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

The site of the infamous 1746 battle of Culloden is just a couple of miles outside Inverness. Witness the harrowing 18th century conflict between the Jacobites and British government forces in the immersive 360-degree theatre at Culloden’s visitor centre.

The exhibition takes visitors through Scotland’s loss of independence to the lead up of the historical battle, where they will see the perspective from both forces involved as well as a collection of weapons and artefacts used on the battlefield.

Strike out at Rollerbowl

Retro arcades might sound like a thing of the past, but Rollerbowl, on the city’s Culduthel Road, is bringing the Golden age back to the Highlands. Between classic arcade machines, air hockey and bowling, visitors won’t have a clue where to try their hand first.

Of course, the bowling alley is a must-play. This activity is something that can be enjoyed by the entire family regardless of skill-level, and visitors can also put the bumpers up so the youngsters can get in on the fun with a fair chance at snagging a victory.

Wildwoodz Inverness

Wildwoodz paintball
Paintball is to dye for. Image: David Elliot/Wildwoodz.

Wildwoodz Inverness credits itself as being the “Highland’s most exciting outdoor venue” and while that’s certainly a title to live up to, we have no qualms that it might just be exactly that.

Choose from world-class paintball, archery, lasertage, axe throwing, and bushcraft facilities with five-star equipment provided.

Contact: 01381 622 220, or info@wildwoodz.co.uk

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Inverness Art Gallery
What artefacts await? Image: Shutterstock.

Discover a treasure trove of history, art and culture of the Scottish Highlands through a series of exhibitions such as archaeology, natural history and geography. The Inverness Museum and Art Gallery offers a look at Jacobite memorabilia, Inverness silverware, authentic Highland weapons, bagpipes and so much more.

Stroll along River Ness and Ness Islands

Bridge over River Ness
Walk around the banks. Image: Shutterstock.

Rain or shine, taking a walk along the banks of the River Ness can be exactly what you need to take the edge off of an otherwise hectic day. Explore both sides of the river by crossing from footbridge to footbridge before, eventually, you land further upstream where the stunning Ness Islands reside.

Win a Grand Prix at Inverness Kart Raceway

Karting
Get set… Go! Image: Shutterstock.

Live out those wildest Mario Kart fantasies at Inverness’ five-star Go Kart facility. A range of services and events are available for the next generation of F1 drivers. Visitors will get started on the grid as they set off to be crowned champion of their own Grand Prix.

Grab a book at Leakey’s Bookshop

Leakey's bookshop Inverness
A wonderland for books. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

This independent bookstore on Church Street is a reader’s paradise. The family-owned second-hand bookshop is a treasure trove for good reads of all genres.

Visitors are greeted with the site of books stacked to the nines with a gallery, spiral staircase and wood-burning stove completing the magical aesthetic.

Walk with Loch Ness Alpacas

Alpacas
Who doesn’t love alpacas? Image: Shutterstock.

This unique business is home to a quirky herd of friendly faces of whom visitors can get to know and even venture off on a walk with. Loch Ness Alpacas offer a variety of fantastic services such as a Meet and Greets, Alpaca Parties and Trekking Experiences.

​Contact ​07540 400365 for more information.

Catch a show at Eden Court

Eden Court
Eden Court Theatre and Cinema in Inverness.

Take your pick from the latest blockbusters to spectacular theatre shows and the odd comedy gig at Eden Court. Catch comedians Gary Meikle and Frankie Boyle, or rock out like a Bat Out of Hell to Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story performance later in the month.

Pre-booking is advised.

Play at Whin Park

Whin Park
Lots of room for activities. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Explore the adventurous grounds of Whin Park with the family in tow. The park has four separate play area with equipment including zip lines, a crashed plane feature and climbing frames, and invites youngsters to enjoy a day in the sun.

Adults won’t miss out on the fun either with assault course style features available for anyone who’s a little too big to get on the slide.

Go wild with Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena

This multi-purpose activity centre at Loch Farr, a few miles out of Inverness, offers paintball, mini paintball, airsoft, lazer combat, archery, knife and axe throwing, archery and slingshots.

The Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena has 15 fields and three lazertag halls as well as a variety of gaming scenarios for an action-packed session.

