Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield’s music has taken him all over the world – from Argentina to India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield’s music has taken him all over the world – from Argentina to India

Fraser Fifield grew up playing the bagpipes in the north-east, but has become one of Scotland's most far-travelled multi-musicians.

Fraser Fifield
"Have pipes, will travel" is the motto of Aboyne musician Fraser Fifield. Pic: Archie MacFarlane.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s a long time since Fraser Fifield was playing the bagpipes in Aboyne, where he grew up in the 1980s, but he has never forgotten the lessons he learned.

One of his passions was collaborating with kindred spirits and that has taken him all over the world on a remarkable journey, which includes recording in such far-flung places as Buenos Aires and Mumbai, while his distinctive low whistle featured in Montenegro’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014.

As a gifted multi-instrumentalist, composer and teacher, Fraser has worked with many artists in the Scottish folk scene including the likes of Old Blind Dogs, Salsa Celtica, Capercaillie and Karen Matheson.

And, when a slot became available at short notice on BBC Radio Scotland’s Live at the Lemon Tree programme, he was asked if he might step in to fill the gap and began a partnership with Aberdeen guitarist Graeme Stephen.

It sums up his approach to music – “have pipes, will travel” – and few Scots can have clocked up more air miles in the last 20 years than this peripatetic character.

Fraser Fifield
Fraser Fifield has worked with musicians all over the world. Pic: Dougie Robertson.

‘Piping never leaves you’

Variety has been the spice of life for Fraser, whether playing or writing, and he won an award from Hands Up for Trad in 2015 for innovation in Scottish traditional music, as the prelude to Celtic Connections commissioning a new composition Secret Histories in 2020, which was performed at its opening concert by the 70-strong Grit Orchestra.

Yet, whether embracing a plethora of different styles, forging fresh links with maestros in South America, Asia and Europe, or booking time in recording studios to bring new CDs to fruition, he is happy to admit that the journey all started while he was playing the chanter as a schoolboy in Aberdeenshire nearly 40 years ago.

As he says: “Piping never leaves you. It’s kind of a blessing and a curse. You develop a way of hearing things totally through the bagpipe filter, so that your training on the pipes informs everything. It’s the bedrock of everything I do and there is a certain dexterity in the fingering that you can apply to the whistle especially.”

Fraser Fifield
Fraser Fifield is one of Scotland’s most gifted multi-instrumentalists.

New album

Some people have music in their DNA and seem capable of mastering any new discipline. It’s an exaggeration to state that you could throw an umbrella in Fraser’s direction and he would get a tune out of it, but he’d give it a better stab than most.

In recent months, he has created Secret Path, a dazzling collection of eight original songs, performed by a trio of whistle, wurlizter and drums, featuring colleagues Paul Harrison and Tom Bancroft, and it was released on June 30.

Some observers believe there’s nobody else quite like him on the international circuit. Not that Fraser spends time tooting his own horn. He’s far happier making joyful noise on his very personal odyssey.

Further information can be found at fraserfifield.com/home

 

 

 

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition
The Ellon Gordon Cricket Club team that won the Scottish Section of the Village Trophy in 1973. From left to right: Ian Duncan, Malcolm Allanach, Terry Kennedy, Robbie Adams, Charlie Adams, Mitchell Stuart, Eric Thomson, Bill Borthwick (vice-captain), Geordie Mutch, Alan Middleton (captain), Ian Oxton (12th man), and Ean Mackie. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie.
Fond recollections on 50th anniversary of Ellon cricketing success