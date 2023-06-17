Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show

I’m working from home for a couple of weeks and I’m determined to actually see some friends who I’ve been neglecting.

Gordon is wonderful at staying in touch with people. On his travels around the globe I’m amazed at how many people he has actually managed to hook up with.

I’m also amazed that he can be bothered. If I have been travelling, I’m much more likely to be found tucked up in bed with my book and room service, than be out socialising.

But life is too short to not make the effort for good friends, so true to my word, I met up with one of my friends in London yesterday where we giggled a lot and bought the same coat as each other in the sales.

Still giggling (no alcohol was consumed!) I got home in time for a visit from another friend who I sat in the garden chatting with for hours.

And on Sunday, Gordon and I went to a lunchtime party and an evening barbecue as well.

This morning I’ve been coaching singers on Zoom and then I’ve got friends coming over for lunch.

Is it the summer sunshine that has made me turn into this sociable person?

It’s certainly not the way I usually spend my weeks. I always think I’ve got too much I need to be doing but you know what, the jobs and chores will always be there, but the friends might not be.

I must say it’s all been worth the effort. Time with friends is enriching for your soul, especially friends you have known for a long time where you can pick up where you left off.

Sense of community

Sometimes I think the world hasn’t changed for the better. My friends who have stayed near to where they were brought up have retained that sense of community.

For me it’s extremely rare for people to pop in unannounced and I miss that.

In Methlick as I grew up, I remember people regularly turning up for a “fly cup” but with more and more people now travelling all over the place to live although you might get to know a few neighbours you really lose that sense of identity you get from people who have known you forever.

Sometimes I sit in a huge traffic jam on the M25 or catch a very crowded commuter train and wonder if this is actually progress?

The simpler pleasures our grandparents enjoyed while often staying within a few miles from where they were born, might seem boring to some but for me I sometimes hanker for that ring on the doorbell and a shout to put the kettle on.

Of course, people do give it all up and move from the rat race in an inner city to the Isle of Skye in search of peace, tranquillity and community.

That TV programme “Escape to the Country” is popular because people are actually fulfilling that dream.

But maybe the grass is always greener. Maybe people living in Methlick now would be happy to swap with me for my faster paced life. I wonder which one of us would change their minds first.

One trip on the M25 might do it!

So, any TV commissioners out there. How about a show in the style of the shows Rich House, Poor House or Wife Swap?

How about Life Swap? Methlick to Manchester or Birmingham to Banff? I think I’m on to something.

I’d love to see how they get on! I’d better register that title!

The other day I met some new friends. I was lucky enough to be invited to the Scottish Press awards in Glasgow by my friends Mark and Lorraine Hollinshead.

Their table had quite a mix of politicians from different parties, but I was so pleasantly surprised to see that they are all not only civil to each other, but actually good friends.

I think it’s a Scottish thing. Anyway, no politics was discussed at our table we just had a lovely time celebrating the awards.

They were all laughing at how loudly I cheered every time the P&J were nominated.

When the P&J won the much coveted “Website of the Year” award and Craig Walker the editor of the P&J came up to accept the trophy, I couldn’t help but get on my feet and “woop”. I might not be asked back!

A few drams may have been consumed at the P&J table and those celebrations were well deserved, what a lovely bunch of people.

Have a good week, Yvie x