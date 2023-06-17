Nature Watch: The ruined village that nature reclaimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Watch: The ruined village that nature reclaimed

Nature’s calming comfort had taken over – and it was truly uplifting.

By Keith Broomfield
Nature has taken over the ruins.
Nature has taken over the ruins.

The tumbled ruins of this village in Kefalonia encapsulated the power of nature and the fragility of humanity.

In 1953, a terrible earthquake struck Kefalonia, one of the Greek Ionian islands. In less than a minute, villages and towns were destroyed throughout the island, hundreds of people were killed, and even for those lucky enough to survive, life would never be the same. Such was the scale of destruction, many residents emigrated to seek out new life opportunities. Kefalonia had become a ghost island.

Despite the terror that had shuddered from the depths of the earth, as I explored the ruins of the once thriving community of Old Valsamata, there was beauty all around.

Pink hawksbeard.

Honeysuckle with its delicate yellow and pink flowers scrambled up cracked house walls, filling the air with the sweet scent of nectar, while tiny, purple campanula bellflowers clung tenaciously to gaps in the stonework. Drifts of yellow-flowered Jerusalem sage swept up street verges, and random scatterings of delicately petalled pink hawkweed adorned the ground.

In the remnants of one crumbled house stood a magnificent fig tree, its branches spilling over the wall-top and dripping heavy with ripening fruits. Nature had reclaimed the village and while the extent of the destruction was humbling, the profusion of wildflowers was a fitting tribute to its lost souls.

One of the streets in Old Valsamata.

I wandered down a side-street, and then one more, and the profusion of colour from the wildflowers shone like a beacon of hope. Nature’s calming comfort had taken over – and it was truly uplifting.

Kefalonia has since bounced back from the earthquake trauma and is now a vibrant tourist island rich in wildlife. At Argostoli harbour, we watched loggerhead turtles swirl past the quayside, which drew excited gasps from onlookers. The presence of the turtles and the appreciative tourist audience was a reminder of the indelible bond we have with nature.

A loggerhead turtle in Argostoli harbour.

Of course, tourist developments on the sandy beaches where the turtles nest threatens their future, yet there are a range of conservation initiatives underway to help ensure their protection, which will hopefully bear fruit.

Kefalonia needs its turtles to help attract visitors, but more importantly, a prospering turtle population ensures the health of our seas.

I snorkelled every day in the azure waters around the village of Katelios and was spellbound by the array of life that unfolded before me, including moray eels, spider crabs and parrotfish.

A cuttlefish on the seabed.

On one occasion, I encountered a pair of cuttlefish (a relative of the squid and octopus) slowing moving over the seabed and was enthralled by their chameleon-like camouflage as their bodies turned pale when swimming over sand, and much darker as they encroached upon patches of seaweed.

Mermaid’s wine glass.

On a windy day, I sought more sheltered waters in the village’s small harbour where a mooring rope was adorned with a profusion of a tiny disc-shaped seaweed that bears the delightful name of mermaid’s wine glass. They were so intricately perfect in shape and form that one wondered what kind of miraculous forces had spirited their creation.

 

