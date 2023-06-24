Restaurant review: A hearty Highland feed at The Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit

I truly believe there are few things better than a summer evening in the Highlands.

As we drove from Inverness to Drumnadrochit – along the stunning but mildly terrifying A82 – I couldn’t help but have one of those ‘pinch me’ moments.

That feeling may have had something to do with the sunny spell we recently enjoyed. It also may have disappeared as soon as an epic storm came a few days later. Nonetheless, it was nice while it lasted.

It’s incredibly easy to see why people from across the globe flood to Loch Ness. Monster or no monster, the vast body of water is a sight to behold, one that takes the breath away from even locals.

The sun was growing more orange by the minute as it started lowering in the sky, and peachy pink edges were forming around the hills.

I was initially worried that our 7.45pm booking at The Loch Ness Inn was on the later side of when we usually dine, but the evening light is something I wouldn’t have wanted to miss.

The Loch Ness Inn

My boyfriend, Aidan, and I have eaten at The Loch Ness Inn once before – last winter after a chilly walk at Plodda Falls. We’ve been talking about going back ever since.

On this occasion, we were greeted by a friendly barman and promptly taken to our seats by another member of staff.

We had a few different people serve us and take our orders throughout the meal which neither of us ever minds, especially when each one was lovely and just the right level of chatty.

The interior has a cosy, very Scottish vibe about it without feeling old-fashioned. If I were to imagine a dream local pub, it would look very much like The Loch Ness Inn.

The restaurant was already bustling when we arrived and only got busier as the night went on. That being said, it wasn’t the slightest bit nosy or rowdy, instead, the atmosphere was wonderful.

Given its location in the heart of the Highlands, the inn attracts a huge range of people, from families on holidays to solo travellers and big groups of walkers. We had a great time hearing different languages come from each table and trying to figure out the stories of those speaking them.

The food

I was the designated driver for the night so ordered a raspberry lemonade (£3.70) while Aidan picked a cider (£4.65). We are both big cocktail people so would have liked to see a cocktail and mocktail menu on the table, but I’m sure if we’d asked they would have been able to whip us one up behind the bar.

The food menu presented to us a wonderful mix of classic hearty Scottish dishes – like fish and chips and sausages and mash – alongside those for a more adventurous palette. We reckoned you’d struggle to find someone whose mouth didn’t start watering at the thought of at least half of the dishes.

Aidan started off with the salad of the day, which was new season nectar peaches with Parma ham, shaved Manchego and a gremolata dressing (£10).

The peaches were vibrant, sweet and juicy, balanced perfectly with the salty ham and cheese. I never thought I’d see the day he said a salad was one of his highlights.

I skipped the starter and went straight for the main course, choosing the cider and pork belly hotpot. This was cubes of braised Morayshire pork in a cider, Dijon and onion sauce with creamed potatoes and green beans (£19.95).

This dish was incredible. The pork pulled apart with ease, the mash was silky smooth and the sauce was so rich and delicious I could have had a mug of it.

Also opting for pork, Aidan ordered the Morayshire pork cutlet with parsnip puree, black pudding and wild mushrooms (£19.95). While he loved every part of it, and the cutlet itself was huge, he felt it needed some potatoes or more veg to bulk it out a little.

This is coming from a man with a large appetite, so take from that what you will.

As we always do, we picked two desserts that tickled our fancy and ordered them to pop in the middle of the table and share.

We chose a chocolate and caramel torte with a crushed Oreo base served with homemade vanilla ice cream and a chocolate creme brulee with raspberry coulis (£7.95 each).

The torte was packed full of rich chocolate flavour without being too sweet, like a ganache perched on the biscuit base. If we hadn’t been full we would have ordered another.

The creme brulee was a little thicker than most I’ve had before, but it was still light and thoroughly enjoyable. The portion was generous too and the topping made for a perfect sugar crack.

The verdict

If you are in or around Drumnadrochit, you must book a meal at The Loch Ness Inn.

It’s the perfect culmination of wonderful food and gorgeous surroundings, balancing a good ol’ Scottish feed with exciting flavours.

The price point is perfect, we agreed this meal was the best value for money we have had in Inverness and the surrounding area for a long time.

Make sure to book ahead, especially with the summer season well and truly under way.

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information

Address: Lewiston, Drumnadrochit, IV63 6UW

T: 01456 450991

W: www.staylochness.co.uk

Price: £74.15 for two drinks, one starter, two main courses and two desserts. A service charge was not added to the bill.