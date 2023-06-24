Restaurant review: A hearty Highland feed at The Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: A hearty Highland feed at The Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit

I headed along to The Loch Ness Inn on a rare sunny evening.

How did we get on at The Loch Ness Inn? Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
How did we get on at The Loch Ness Inn? Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

I truly believe there are few things better than a summer evening in the Highlands.

As we drove from Inverness to Drumnadrochit – along the stunning but mildly terrifying A82 – I couldn’t help but have one of those ‘pinch me’ moments.

That feeling may have had something to do with the sunny spell we recently enjoyed. It also may have disappeared as soon as an epic storm came a few days later. Nonetheless, it was nice while it lasted.

It’s incredibly easy to see why people from across the globe flood to Loch Ness. Monster or no monster, the vast body of water is a sight to behold, one that takes the breath away from even locals.

The sun was growing more orange by the minute as it started lowering in the sky, and peachy pink edges were forming around the hills.

I was initially worried that our 7.45pm booking at The Loch Ness Inn was on the later side of when we usually dine, but the evening light is something I wouldn’t have wanted to miss.

The Loch Ness Inn

My boyfriend, Aidan, and I have eaten at The Loch Ness Inn once before – last winter after a chilly walk at Plodda Falls. We’ve been talking about going back ever since.

On this occasion, we were greeted by a friendly barman and promptly taken to our seats by another member of staff.

The Loch Ness Inn interior. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

We had a few different people serve us and take our orders throughout the meal which neither of us ever minds, especially when each one was lovely and just the right level of chatty.

The interior has a cosy, very Scottish vibe about it without feeling old-fashioned. If I were to imagine a dream local pub, it would look very much like The Loch Ness Inn.

The restaurant was already bustling when we arrived and only got busier as the night went on. That being said, it wasn’t the slightest bit nosy or rowdy, instead, the atmosphere was wonderful.

Given its location in the heart of the Highlands, the inn attracts a huge range of people, from families on holidays to solo travellers and big groups of walkers. We had a great time hearing different languages come from each table and trying to figure out the stories of those speaking them.

You’re in for a cosy evening at The Loch Ness Inn. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The food

I was the designated driver for the night so ordered a raspberry lemonade (£3.70) while Aidan picked a cider (£4.65). We are both big cocktail people so would have liked to see a cocktail and mocktail menu on the table, but I’m sure if we’d asked they would have been able to whip us one up behind the bar.

The food menu presented to us a wonderful mix of classic hearty Scottish dishes – like fish and chips and sausages and mash – alongside those for a more adventurous palette. We reckoned you’d struggle to find someone whose mouth didn’t start watering at the thought of at least half of the dishes.

Aidan started off with the salad of the day, which was new season nectar peaches with Parma ham, shaved Manchego and a gremolata dressing (£10).

New season nectar peaches with Parma ham, shaved Manchego and a gremolata dressing. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The peaches were vibrant, sweet and juicy, balanced perfectly with the salty ham and cheese. I never thought I’d see the day he said a salad was one of his highlights.

I skipped the starter and went straight for the main course, choosing the cider and pork belly hotpot. This was cubes of braised Morayshire pork in a cider, Dijon and onion sauce with creamed potatoes and green beans (£19.95).

Braised Morayshire pork in a cider, Dijon and onion sauce with creamed potatoes and green beans. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

This dish was incredible. The pork pulled apart with ease, the mash was silky smooth and the sauce was so rich and delicious I could have had a mug of it.

Also opting for pork, Aidan ordered the Morayshire pork cutlet with parsnip puree, black pudding and wild mushrooms (£19.95). While he loved every part of it, and the cutlet itself was huge, he felt it needed some potatoes or more veg to bulk it out a little.

Morayshire pork cutlet with parsnip puree, black pudding and wild mushrooms. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

This is coming from a man with a large appetite, so take from that what you will.

As we always do, we picked two desserts that tickled our fancy and ordered them to pop in the middle of the table and share.

We chose a chocolate and caramel torte with a crushed Oreo base served with homemade vanilla ice cream and a chocolate creme brulee with raspberry coulis (£7.95 each).

Chocolate and caramel torte with a crushed Oreo base served with homemade vanilla ice cream. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The torte was packed full of rich chocolate flavour without being too sweet, like a ganache perched on the biscuit base. If we hadn’t been full we would have ordered another.

The creme brulee was a little thicker than most I’ve had before, but it was still light and thoroughly enjoyable. The portion was generous too and the topping made for a perfect sugar crack.

Chocolate creme brulee with raspberry coulis. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The verdict

If you are in or around Drumnadrochit, you must book a meal at The Loch Ness Inn.

It’s the perfect culmination of wonderful food and gorgeous surroundings, balancing a good ol’ Scottish feed with exciting flavours.

The price point is perfect, we agreed this meal was the best value for money we have had in Inverness and the surrounding area for a long time.

Make sure to book ahead, especially with the summer season well and truly under way.

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4/5

Information

Address: Lewiston, Drumnadrochit, IV63 6UW

T: 01456 450991

W: www.staylochness.co.uk

Price: £74.15 for two drinks, one starter, two main courses and two desserts. A service charge was not added to the bill.

