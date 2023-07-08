Yvie Burnett reflects on real life shared with readers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett reflects on real life shared with readers

Yvie gets some health news she could have done without and thinks about how this weekly column has become a place to share the ups and downs of life

A burger, bun and a sugary drink might be tasty but not something to have too much of. Image: Shutterstock.
A burger, bun and a sugary drink might be tasty but not something to have too much of. Image: Shutterstock.
By Yvie Burnett

For years and years, I’ve had so much wonderful feedback from YL readers no matter what topic we are discussing.

I clearly remember the first time I talked about my husband Gordon’s cancer diagnosis, being quite overwhelmed by your support and stories of many of you going through similar things.

I realised then that over the years this page has become an incredibly honest sharing of our life, whether that be me travelling all over the world, hanging out with glamorous people, moaning about the washing machine breaking down or talking about my anxiety.

It’s real life isn’t it? We all live in bit of a soap opera with ups and downs and it’s been quite cathartic for me to share it with you.

Yvie Burnett hanging out with famous friends. 

In my first column here I discussed how I didn’t eat any refined sugar and felt wonderful.

I remember feeling amazing and I stuck to that for two whole years, losing two stones in the process.

I think I wanted to share that with you because when you feel so great living as certain way, you get a kick about people saying you inspired them to do the same.

Anyway, that was then, and this is now.

I’ve always had a sweet tooth – we have discussed this many times. I do think us Scots have a bit of a tendency towards this. We do love a fly cup with something fine.

Unhealthy snacks look so appealing but there’s a downside.

Somehow the combination of going through an incredibly anxious few years worrying about Gordon and comfort eating, being on world tours where it’s difficult to have a routine and going through the menopause, here I am, three stones heavier and as lot less healthy.

As you know my good friend Carol Vorderman looks and feels incredible for over 60 and she nagged me into doing a full set of private blood tests as there were so many little niggling issues and I don’t know how the GP service is with you but here it has been so hard to see anyone.

One of Yvie’s healthy dishes – baked fish with lemon and herbs.

Anyway, long story short, the blood tests flagged up so many questions, so armed with that knowledge, the doctor saw me immediately.

We are still testing and retesting some of them but the first significant result is that I’m pre-diabetic.

Is it normal to be embarrassed about this?

I’m annoyed with myself. I know how to be healthy, how to exercise regularly but yet I let my health slip.

I can blame stress, menopause, my job, whatever, but it was me who ate the bread and the cakes! I’m the one to blame.

We all love a takeaway pizza but you can have too much of a good thing. 

I had so many symptoms of this but put them down to something else.

I’d love to hear from any of you out there who have developed pre-diabetes or indeed diabetes and whether you too feel guilt.

Now of course Type 1 diabetes is not caused by lifestyle. You unfortunately can just be unlucky enough to have this but Type 2 diabetes is the one that we can try to avoid.

Healthy eating requires some effort but there are rewards.

Somehow though, the guilt I feel has been the kick up the bum I needed.

It’s been a week now since I had this diagnosis and no naughty stuff has passed my lips. I’ve also exercised every day.

Even though this week is scan week for Gordon so my anxiety is of course through the roof waiting for his results, I’m determined not to turn to the biscuits to try to change the way I feel.

The NHS is celebrating its 75th year and so many of us have stories about how a doctor or nurse showed us kindness and went out of their way to help us at time when we were particularly afraid or vulnerable.

Nurses have given us so much support.

I fell apart a bit the other day when Gordon’s oncologist said he felt he needed to scan Gordon “just to be sure”.

For any of you who have loved ones living with cancer. I’m sure that you will agree that you have to put it out of your mind and just live your life or you would go mad but then as soon as you go for an appointment or have a scan, all of the worry just comes flooding back.

Our wonderful cancer nurse, put her arm around me.

She understood that these feelings overwhelm us now and then and she is there for the loved ones as well as the patient.

Thank you to all the nurses and doctors out there who regularly go beyond the call of duty.

We appreciate you very much.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

 

More from Press and Journal

Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss
Durn House is located on Durn Road in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Expect charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus at 18th century Durn House in Portsoy
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel through Edinburgh (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald and Times Group/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Talk about privilege - King Charlie gets two birthdays AND two…
Hoy, Orkney
What we learned this week: Orkney debate, King Charles in Scotland and more woes…
Sharon Burgess
Aberdeen Performing Arts: new CEO Sharon Burgess says city has 'captured my heart'
Camusdarach car park, Arisaig, Lochaber.
Controversial application to extend Camusdarach car park withdrawn after local opposition
Lilly the Golden Irish enjoys the Let'Em Aff Dog Park in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
New dog agility park Let'Em Aff prepares to welcome first visitors
German tourists outside St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen.
'It's better than Edinburgh!' A day in the life of a cruise ship visitor…