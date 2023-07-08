Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident Blue Toon have the right formula for success

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes his Blue Toon squad has the right blend as they ramp up preparations for the start of the new season.

Former Aberdeen youngster Arran Smith became Peterhead’s 10th signing of the summer as they gear up for life in League Two following last season’s relegation.

Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan have recruited a mix of youth and experience this summer with the arrival of Robert Ward (Inverurie Locos), Scott Ross (Cove Rangers), Kieran Gibbons (Open Goal Broomhill), Kieran Shanks (Arbroath), Joe McKee (Dumbarton), Conner Duthie (Clyde), Aaron Reid (Aberdeen, loan), Jordan Armstrong (Cowdenbeath), Blessing Oluyemi and Smith (both Aberdeen).

Brown said: “We have managed to get our recruitment done nice and early and we’ve got to a squad of 21 with the arrival of young Arran on Thursday.

“The squad is at a good level and we could potentially add one or two more before the window closes.

“I’m sure every team would say the same if a good player becomes available.

“But we are pleased with how it has gone so far.

“Ryan and I have worked hard to get the right balance and blend of players into the club.

“We have learned lessons from throughout the years, especially last year.

“We have a good mix of youth and experience as well as a decent mix of boys from north and south with 14 boys from up here and seven from down the road.

“It is a good mix and where we wanted to be at this stage.”

Brown believes the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Smith on a three-year deal highlights the club’s plan to develop young talent.

He said: “It is great to have someone young and local on board.

“We want to show there is a platform for young players from the local area who are good enough.

“He is only 16 and has a lot of development to do but we feel we will give him the right platform, whether that is through a loan initially or with us.

“He will be involved again this weekend and it will all be good for his future development.”

🔟days until our first competitive game v @PartickThistle in the Viaplay Cup.

Get yourselves along to Balmoor on Saturday 15th July at 3pm to support the lads, tickets can be purchased via the link below 👇https://t.co/b8zZ0yw5fc pic.twitter.com/T5R3gbjxB6 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) July 5, 2023

The Blue Toon head to Ian Mair Park to face junior side Dyce today (2pm kick-off) before taking on Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night (8pm) in their final friendly before they begin their Viaplay Cup group stage games with the visit of Partick Thistle to Balmoor a week today.

Tomorrow we welcome @pfcofficial to Ian Mair Park, for our 3rd game of pre-season. KO is 2pm, so why not get yourselves along? Admission is free, with raffles being sold on entry and kitchen is open! #DIGNITY pic.twitter.com/jI978M1u9O — Dyce FC (@FcDyce) July 7, 2023

Brown added: “It is a friendly on a good pitch against a good junior side in Dyce.

“The onus will be on us to take the game to them and try to break them down.

“It is a different type of test and we want to see the guys be clinical when chances come their way.”