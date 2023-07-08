Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident Blue Toon have the right formula for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident Blue Toon have the right formula for success

The Balmoor side have made 10 signings ahead of the new season.

By Danny Law
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes his Blue Toon squad has the right blend as they ramp up preparations for the start of the new season.

Former Aberdeen youngster Arran Smith became Peterhead’s 10th signing of the summer as they gear up for life in League Two following last season’s relegation.

Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan have recruited a mix of youth and experience this summer with the arrival of Robert Ward (Inverurie Locos), Scott Ross (Cove Rangers), Kieran Gibbons (Open Goal Broomhill), Kieran Shanks (Arbroath), Joe McKee (Dumbarton), Conner Duthie (Clyde), Aaron Reid (Aberdeen, loan), Jordan Armstrong (Cowdenbeath), Blessing Oluyemi and Smith (both Aberdeen).

Brown said: “We have managed to get our recruitment done nice and early and we’ve got to a squad of 21 with the arrival of young Arran on Thursday.

“The squad is at a good level and we could potentially add one or two more before the window closes.

“I’m sure every team would say the same if a good player becomes available.

“But we are pleased with how it has gone so far.

“Ryan and I have worked hard to get the right balance and blend of players into the club.

“We have learned lessons from throughout the years, especially last year.

“We have a good mix of youth and experience as well as a decent mix of boys from north and south with 14 boys from up here and seven from down the road.

“It is a good mix and where we wanted to be at this stage.”

Jordon Brown pictured with Kieran Shanks, who signed for Peterhead permanently following a loan spell. Image: Duncan Brown.

Brown believes the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Smith on a three-year deal highlights the club’s plan to develop young talent.

He said: “It is great to have someone young and local on board.

“We want to show there is a platform for young players from the local area who are good enough.

“He is only 16 and has a lot of development to do but we feel we will give him the right platform, whether that is through a loan initially or with us.

“He will be involved again this weekend and it will all be good for his future development.”

The Blue Toon head to Ian Mair Park to face junior side Dyce today (2pm kick-off) before taking on Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night (8pm) in their final friendly before they begin their Viaplay Cup group stage games with the visit of Partick Thistle to Balmoor a week today.

Brown added: “It is a friendly on a good pitch against a good junior side in Dyce.

“The onus will be on us to take the game to them and try to break them down.

“It is a different type of test and we want to see the guys be clinical when chances come their way.”

