Could your dream wedding dress be waiting at one of these local boutiques?

It's time to say yes to the dress!

Bride showing her friends the wedding dress she's chosen.
Find your dream wedding dress ready for your big day.

Your dream wedding dress could be waiting for you at one of these Aberdeenshire bridal boutiques!

It’s important to make the right decisions when shopping for your wedding – especially when it comes to the all-important dress!

Whether you want fairytale drama, modern and elegant, classic and timeless, unique and daring, or anything in between, there are so many options to explore.

Here are some Aberdeenshire bridal boutiques you should check out on your hunt for the dream dress.

6 Aberdeenshire bridal boutiques you need to visit

Etiquette Bridal Boutique

A picture of Etiquette Bridal Boutique in Aberdeen.
Etiquette Bridal Boutique is an official retailer for several sought-after bridal designers.

Located in the heart of Aberdeen city, brides and their bridesmaids are spoiled for choice with the collection at Etiquette Bridal.

As official retailer for some of the most highly sought-after designers in the country, the collection at Etiquette Bridal is varied and extensive.

All wedding dresses in the boutique have been personally selected by proprietor Eilidh and, as a result, the enthusiasm for these dresses is infectious! Having owned the boutique for over 10 years, Eilidh has the knowledge and expertise to help guide you through your appointment and assist you in finding ‘The One!’

Featured designers include: Maggie Sottero, Sophia Tolli, Mark Lesley, Dessy Group, Watters Bridesmaids.

Book your appointment today with Etiquette Bridal. 

Tricker Bridal

Bride in wedding dress from Tricker Bridal
Design a bespoke wedding dress at Tricker Bridal in Aberdeen.

It’s the most important dress you will ever buy, so why not make it a unique one?

You may have a vision in your mind of the dress of your dreams and if you can describe it, it’s highly likely that Beverley at Tricker Bridal in Aberdeen can make it.

Described by many of her brides as the “fairy godmother” of gowns, she can help you express yourself in an exquisite, affordable, one off, tailor-made dress that’s perfect for your body shape and your individual style; from statement ball gowns to vibrant coloured dresses, minis and trouser suits.

You can book a free, no-obligation consultation, where Beverley works with you to discuss your ideas and vision. She’ll show you colours and suitable ranges of fabrics within your budget, then sketch your gown.

Wedding dresses typically range from £1,300 to £2,750 and mother of the bride ensembles from £375 to £750.

Book your appointment at Tricker Bridal.

Magnolia Lane Bridal Boutique

Magnolia Bridal Boutique.
Get exclusive use of Magnolia Bridal Boutique for your bridal party.

Magnolia Lane Bridal is a modern and intimate bridal boutique located in Peterculter.

Each bridal party receives exclusive use of the boutique for the duration of their appointment. Open by appointment only, the goal is to create a relaxed atmosphere for you and your party to truly enjoy your experience.

Wedding dresses range from £1,100 to £2,500 from three main designers: Freda Bennet, Ladybird Bridal and Modeca.

These designers offer designer wedding dresses embraced by fashion-forward brides and timeless, romantic styles with exquisite and distinctive fabrics.

Magnolia Lane Bridal also stocks a range of veils, accessories and bridesmaid dresses.

Book your appointment online or get in touch at Magnolia Lane Bridal Boutique.

Heritage Bridal Boutique

Heritage Bridal Boutique.
Find a wedding dress to suit your budget at Aberdeen’s Heritage Bridal Boutique.

Heritage Bridal Boutique, based on Crown Street, is Aberdeen’s only preloved and ex-sample bridal boutique.

With over 120 stunning bridal gowns in store ready to take home as soon as you say yes to the dress, and everything under £1000, can you afford not to add this unique bridal boutique to your shopping experience?

Open since 2017, Heritage Bridal Boutique has helped hundreds of budget-conscious brides find their dream dress at a fraction of the price.

So, if you are looking for a dress that won’t blow your budget, a visit to Heritage is an must!

Find out more about Heritage Bridal Boutique. 

Carringtons Bridal Boutique

A woman in a bridal gown from Carrington's Bridal Boutique.
Payment plans are available on designers wedding dresses at Carringtons Bridal Boutique.

Carringtons is an independent bridal shop located in Aberdeen. It offers a thoughtfully chosen and unique range of designer wedding dresses, including Justin Alexander, Lillian West, Sincerity and Adore by Justin Alexander. Brides-to-be will be spoiled for choice!

The bridal gowns range from £1000-£2000 and payment plans are available to help spread the cost.

At Carringtons, each bride a is given a completely private appointment with the whole shop to themselves. The appointments are relaxed, friendly and professional with the bride right at the centre.

Book an appointment today at Carringtons Bridal Boutique. 

Opalily Bridal Boutique

A series of women in bridal gowns from Opalily's Bridal Boutique.
Find the dream dress to make you feel confident on your special day at Opalily Bridal Boutique.

From dreamy wedding gowns to exquisite accessories and everything in between, Opalily is there to make your bridal journey an unforgettable experience.

Whether you’re a modern bride seeking a sleek and chic ensemble or a romantic soul yearning for a fairytale wedding dress, Opalily’s carefully curated collection has something to suit every style, preference and budget.

The team focuses on delivering top-notch customer service and personalized attention, ensuring that every bride who walks through the doors feels like a queen.

Enjoy a magical adventure as Opalily helps you find the perfect dress to feel confident, radiant and absolutely breath-taking on your special day.

Book your appointment today at Opalily Bridal Boutique.

