Minke whale dies on same beach just days after mass stranding near Stornoway

A minke whale has died on the same Western Isles beach just days after more than 50 pilot whales were killed in one of the worst mass strandings on record.

Rescue teams were scrambled to Traigh Mhor, on Lewis for a second time this week after a 10ft juvenile whale was discovered washed up on the shore.

Medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called to the scene yesterday. However, their efforts were short-lived as the mammal was already dead.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed the alarm was raised at around 2pm by one of their own team members, who lives in the local area, after being told about it by a friendly neighbour.

BDMLR were notified alongside environmental services and members of the local council.

Upon arrival, medics from the conservation charity examined the animal before confirming it had died.

Members of the Western Isles Council stepped in to take charge and dispose of the animal.

Latest stranding follows tragedy

The stranding is the second of its kind in the area this week.

On Sunday, more than 50 pilot whales died after beaching near Stornoway.

Rescue teams battled for more than eight hours to refloat all 55 whales, however, only one survived.

Just arrived at Stornoway to investigate what seems to be the largest fatal mass #stranding event we've had in Scotland for decades. Over fifty #PilotWhales sadly confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/bOKTnrqD8l — SMASS (@strandings) July 16, 2023

Among the dead was a female whale who had suffered a vaginal prolapse, leading experts to believe whole pod – comprising of both adults and calves – became stranded as the female tried to give birth.

Post-mortems were carried out on the whales by experts from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme in an attempt to pinpoint the root cause of the stranding.