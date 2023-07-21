Minke whale dies on same beach just days after mass stranding near Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minke whale dies on same beach just days after mass stranding near Stornoway

The 10ft juvenile whale was discovered on the same stretch of beach where more than 50 whales died following a mass stranding.

By Michelle Henderson
The young minke whale died on the same stretch of beach where 55 pilot whales died earlier this week with only one survivor. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
A minke whale has died on the same Western Isles beach just days after more than 50 pilot whales were killed in one of the worst mass strandings on record.

Rescue teams were scrambled to Traigh Mhor, on Lewis for a second time this week after a 10ft juvenile whale was discovered washed up on the shore.

Medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called to the scene yesterday. However, their efforts were short-lived as the mammal was already dead.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed the alarm was raised at around 2pm by one of their own team members, who lives in the local area, after being told about it by a friendly neighbour.

BDMLR were notified alongside environmental services and members of the local council.

Upon arrival, medics from the conservation charity examined the animal before confirming it had died.

Members of the Western Isles Council stepped in to take charge and dispose of the animal.

Latest stranding follows tragedy

The stranding is the second of its kind in the area this week.

On Sunday, more than 50 pilot whales died after beaching near Stornoway.

Rescue teams battled for more than eight hours to refloat all 55 whales, however, only one survived.

Among the dead was a female whale who had suffered a vaginal prolapse, leading experts to believe whole pod – comprising of both adults and calves – became stranded as the female tried to give birth.

Post-mortems were carried out on the whales by experts from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme in an attempt to pinpoint the root cause of the stranding.

