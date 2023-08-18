11 stunning historic landmarks to visit across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 stunning historic landmarks to visit across the north and north-east

A historian's day out wouldn't be complete without a trip to these landmarks.

By Jenna Scott
Hundreds gather yearly to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/Eyes Travelling.
Hundreds gather yearly to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/Eyes Travelling.

The north and north-east is full of beautiful architecture and monuments, with so many iconic historic landmarks to choose from there’s plenty to explore.

Eilean Donan Castle

Eilean Donan Castle has been featured on the big screen. Image: Shutterstock.

Eilean Donan Castle is one of the most recognisable landmarks in Scotland. It’s a national treasure that brings countless visitors – locals and tourists alike – into the Highlands every year and offers a fantastic vantage point that overlooks the Isle of Skye.

The popular Eilean Donan Castle has even taken to the the big screen and featured in several blockbusters including 1999 James Bond flick The World Is Not Enough; but it’s most notable appearance was in the 1986 cult-classic Highlander which transformed Dornie into the village of Glenfinnan.

Glenfinnan Viaduct

Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway between Fort William and Mallaig and was the first mass concrete bridge to be built in Britain.
Enter the wizarding world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct has been a prominent tourist attraction in Scotland for years now having featured as the iconic bridge in the Harry Potter franchise. Its popularity has continued to grow, drawing in thousands of visitors hoping to catch sight of the Jacobite steam train.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is a fantastic landmark to see firsthand. The surrounding area, and bridge, is a photographer’s paradise, and it’s just a 20 minute hike from the car park.

Clava Cairns

The ancient tomb is well worth a visit. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s estimated that the Clava Cairns, near Culloden Battlefield, are around 4,000 years old. The Inverness tomb was originally built as a burial site and is just as sacred today as it was when it was formed. Visitors, particularly historians, have grown fond of the Clava Cairns as they can explore passage graves, ring cairns, kerb cairns, standing stones and burial monuments for free.

Neptune’s Staircase

It goes for miles. Image: Shutterstock.

Did you know that Nepture’s Staircase is the longest staircase lock in the country? It runs along at – approximately – 180 feet and can take up to 90 minutes for a boat travel up, or down, the locks, and took nearly two decades to build.

As part of the Great Glen Way route, many cyclists and keen walkers pass by Neptune’s Staircase on a daily basis. The location itself also offers an impressive backdrop with a great view of Ben Nevis looming in the distance.

Whaligoe Steps

Follow in the steps of the fisherwomen of the 1800s. Image: Shutterstock.

The sight of Whaligoe Haven, in Caithness, surrounded on three sides by 250 feet cliffs, may be intimidating at first glance, but the Whaligoe Steps are actually well maintained and would take an average walker around 30 minutes to complete – visitors are advised to be cautious during wet and windy weather.

For years, fisherman would stand catching herring, salmon, whitefish and shellfish at the the harbour down by the foot of the steps. Now, visitors can haul themselves up and down the 365 man-made steps themselves.

Castle of Mey

King Charles stands before the Castle of Mey. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The Castle of Mey has a long-standing history with the Royal Family after falling into the possession of the late Queen Mother in 1952. She went onto renovate and restore the castle, its gardens and the parklands.

Tourists are welcome to explore the castle and visit the rooms used by the Queen Mother during her stay there. They will venture through the Front Hall, Library, Equerry’s Room, Drawing Room, Dining Room, Butler’s Pantry and Kitchen.

Dunrobin Castle and Gardens

One of Scotland’s largest castles. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunrobin Castle is the largest of Scotland’s castles in the Northern Highlands with 189 rooms and is one of the UK’s oldest inhabited houses – once home to the Earls and Dukes of Sutherland.

The castle sits on the east coast overlooking the Moray Firth. Visitors can also embark on a tour inside, exploring the Dining Room and Library, where more than 10,000 books reside.

Bridge of Oich

Built in 1854, the Bridge of Oich was intended to replace the former stone bridge over the River Oich after it was destroyed by flooding. The bridge remained in use until 1932 and was re-opened to pedestrian traffic in 1997.

Visitors are welcome to stop by the bridge year-round for its serene atmosphere and great view.

Old Man of Storr

The Old Man of Storr attracts more than 220,000 visitors per year. Image: Highland Council.

The Old Man of Storr is easily one of the most notable landmarks on Skye and can be seen for miles. Created as the result of a landslide, the area is frequented by photographers searching for the perfect shot.

Urquhart Castle

Urquhart castle
Discover the artefacts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There are a number of excellent and remarkable artefacts held in Urquhart Castle each sharing their own unique history. These include full-sized, working trebuchet siege engine, and a short film.

Urquhart Castle has more than 1,000 years of history to unveil and provides a stunning view of Loch Ness from the castle ruins. Visitors should also stop by the cafe to fully enjoy the experience.

Beauly Priory

Beauly, translated into ‘beautiful place’, Priory is one of the three Scottish-found priories used by monks of the Valliscaulian order – who hailed from France. Today, just the abbey church stands and locals and tourists can visit the stunning place of worship and understand why the monks chose to settle here.

