Flood alerts issued as heavy rain to batter Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend

Forecasters are warning transport could also be affected by the adverse weather.

By Lauren Taylor
Sepa issued flood alert
Heavy rain is predicted to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire this weekend while Storm Betty clobbers much of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which will be in force from 3am on Saturday.

All of Aberdeen city is expected to be affected by the heavy rainfall, as well as parts of Aberdeenshire – including Huntly, Ballater, and Stonehaven.

Persistent heavy rain is expected to batter the area until about noon.

Map of the yellow rain warning. Image: Met Office.

Forecasters have warned the rainfall may bring some disruption throughout Saturday morning.

This comes as Storm Betty beings to bring strong winds and heavy, thundery downpours to parts of the UK.

Sepa has now issued a flood alert covering the city and Aberdeenshire, as well as Argyll and Bute.

Urban areas and the transport network are particularly at risk of experiencing flooding tomorrow. Isolated properties may also be at risk.

Forecasters are warning transport could also be affected by the adverse weather and drivers should take extra care when out and about.

There could be some cancellations and delays to train and bus services as roads could be impacted by surface flooding.

The flood alert is in force until further notice.

