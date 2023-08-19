Yvie Burnett: Paradise lost after wildfires engulf island of Maui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: Paradise lost after wildfires engulf island of Maui

As a visitor to Maui, Yvie is touched by the natural disaster that has befallen the Hawaiian people who have lost their homes, livelihoods and tragically, their loved ones

The historic town of Lahaina has been devastated. Image: Governor Josh Green/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
By Yvie Burnett

All too often now we hear of appalling natural disasters. In fact, we are almost immune to how commonplace they have become.

People were fleeing from fires in Greece this summer and the heat in some Italian regions reached record levels.

Now we hear the news from Hawaii about the fires on the island of Maui and most especially in and around the historic town of Lahaina.

Gordon and I are very fond of Maui and the wonderful Hawaiian people.

We have spent a lot of time in Wailea which is around 30 minutes from Lahaina. We always visit Lahaina when we are there and know the town well.

Yvie’s memories of the Old Court House in Lahaina.

Somehow when you see photographs of the burnt-out streets and iconic buildings it seems like something from a movie.

People were living in that town a couple of weeks ago. Tourists were flocking there, strolling through the streets and then suddenly it’s like a bombsite.

I remember being in Maui previously when an alarm was sent to our phones to say to beware of forest fires which were nearby.

So near the water

We could see the smoke in the sky above the mountains but of course even though the fires were reasonably nearby, there was a sense of calm as we were so near the ocean.

Little did we know that this time, even though Lahaina is a seaside town right on the edge of the water, that couldn’t save the town from the flames.

Indeed many people drowned while fleeing into the sea.

The courthouse before and after the wildfires arrived.

America’s deadliest wildfire for over a century and unbearable heartbreak for those who have lost their homes and most especially for the loved ones of the people who perished in the fires.

With the death toll still rising and so many people still missing, Lahaina has all but vanished. A paradise is tragically lost.

Seemingly those Lahaina residents were living an idyllic life until everything changed in a heartbeat.

Yet again a reminder for us all to be grateful for every minute because we just don’t know what’s around the corner.

A man drinks from the Barcaccia Fountain in the Spanish Steps in Rome on August 15. Image: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock.

So on a much lighter note, as I’m not here to depress you all, are you like me, sitting in the garden in the evening in a cardigan just to eke out every last bit of summer?

My neighbours came round last night. I’m not sure if they were just being polite but they duly sat there until 10pm even though there was definitely a chill in the air.

These are the neighbours who are emigrating to Turks and Caicos next month.

I’m sure they were thinking how much more pleasant it will be for them sitting out in their new Caribbean terrace.

Sitting out in the garden into the evening is one of the highlights of summer. Image: Shutterstock.

Which brings me to a question. What are you jealous of? When does that green-eyed monster appear?

I have to admit to a little bit of envy towards those neighbours off on that big adventure in the sunshine.

But thinking about jealousy in general. I don’t think it’s something that bothers me.

I have clients and friends who are incredibly wealthy and seem to live perfect lives but somehow I don’t want their lives.

Oh yes, I might want their car or their holiday home but I’m content with what I have.

Some people are just plain rich – but Yvie is happy with what she has. Image: Shutterstock.

In fact I think seeing extreme wealth and success so often in my life has made me realise it’s not all its cracked up to be.

Look at the many Lottery winners who wish they had never won.

If I won the lottery I’d buy a few luxury things but I wouldn’t want to move in those circles. I’m quite happy in the real world.

The happiest people I have ever met are those you are content with their lot, whatever that lot is, even though it isn’t much.

Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can fund nice things. Image: Shutterstock.

But if you don’t agree and you want to try the lifestyle of the super wealthy and famous, don’t worry, there is a way.

Gwyneth Paltrow did it and now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are renting out their beach home for a night and will be there to greet the guests.

The actor decided it was “so nice there at the beach” that he wanted some “complete strangers” to come and stay.

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have opened up their home to strangers. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Now of course these complete strangers will probably have to have a fairly impressive bank balance as I’m sure that even though it’s just for a night, it won’t be cheap.

But if you fancy living like a Hollywood star if only for a night, get applying. Maybe we need to buy that lottery ticket after all.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Conversation