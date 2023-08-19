Yvie Burnett: Paradise lost after wildfires engulf island of Maui

All too often now we hear of appalling natural disasters. In fact, we are almost immune to how commonplace they have become.

People were fleeing from fires in Greece this summer and the heat in some Italian regions reached record levels.

Now we hear the news from Hawaii about the fires on the island of Maui and most especially in and around the historic town of Lahaina.

Gordon and I are very fond of Maui and the wonderful Hawaiian people.

We have spent a lot of time in Wailea which is around 30 minutes from Lahaina. We always visit Lahaina when we are there and know the town well.

Somehow when you see photographs of the burnt-out streets and iconic buildings it seems like something from a movie.

People were living in that town a couple of weeks ago. Tourists were flocking there, strolling through the streets and then suddenly it’s like a bombsite.

I remember being in Maui previously when an alarm was sent to our phones to say to beware of forest fires which were nearby.

So near the water

We could see the smoke in the sky above the mountains but of course even though the fires were reasonably nearby, there was a sense of calm as we were so near the ocean.

Little did we know that this time, even though Lahaina is a seaside town right on the edge of the water, that couldn’t save the town from the flames.

Indeed many people drowned while fleeing into the sea.

America’s deadliest wildfire for over a century and unbearable heartbreak for those who have lost their homes and most especially for the loved ones of the people who perished in the fires.

With the death toll still rising and so many people still missing, Lahaina has all but vanished. A paradise is tragically lost.

Seemingly those Lahaina residents were living an idyllic life until everything changed in a heartbeat.

Yet again a reminder for us all to be grateful for every minute because we just don’t know what’s around the corner.

So on a much lighter note, as I’m not here to depress you all, are you like me, sitting in the garden in the evening in a cardigan just to eke out every last bit of summer?

My neighbours came round last night. I’m not sure if they were just being polite but they duly sat there until 10pm even though there was definitely a chill in the air.

These are the neighbours who are emigrating to Turks and Caicos next month.

I’m sure they were thinking how much more pleasant it will be for them sitting out in their new Caribbean terrace.

Which brings me to a question. What are you jealous of? When does that green-eyed monster appear?

I have to admit to a little bit of envy towards those neighbours off on that big adventure in the sunshine.

But thinking about jealousy in general. I don’t think it’s something that bothers me.

I have clients and friends who are incredibly wealthy and seem to live perfect lives but somehow I don’t want their lives.

Oh yes, I might want their car or their holiday home but I’m content with what I have.

In fact I think seeing extreme wealth and success so often in my life has made me realise it’s not all its cracked up to be.

Look at the many Lottery winners who wish they had never won.

If I won the lottery I’d buy a few luxury things but I wouldn’t want to move in those circles. I’m quite happy in the real world.

The happiest people I have ever met are those you are content with their lot, whatever that lot is, even though it isn’t much.

But if you don’t agree and you want to try the lifestyle of the super wealthy and famous, don’t worry, there is a way.

Gwyneth Paltrow did it and now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are renting out their beach home for a night and will be there to greet the guests.

The actor decided it was “so nice there at the beach” that he wanted some “complete strangers” to come and stay.

Now of course these complete strangers will probably have to have a fairly impressive bank balance as I’m sure that even though it’s just for a night, it won’t be cheap.

But if you fancy living like a Hollywood star if only for a night, get applying. Maybe we need to buy that lottery ticket after all.

Have a good week,

Yvie x