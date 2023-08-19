Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall

Lola Mitchell will represent Scotland at the World Junior Surfing Championship in Brazil later this year.

By Chris Cromar

A Fraserburgh teenager is celebrating after finishing in third place at a prestigious surfing championship in Cornwall.

Lola Mitchell, who is going into fourth year at Fraserburgh Academy, only started surfing three years ago during lockdown.

Now the 14-year-old is getting ready to represent Scotland at the International Surfing Association’s (ISA) World Junior Surfing Championship later this year in Rio de Janeiro.

Last week, she showed off her talents at theÂ Broadmasters Open in Newquay, the country’s biggest surfing competition.

Teenagers (two girls/two boys) stand on a podium. Both the boys are holding surfboards.
Lola Mitchell had a successful Boardmasters tournament. Image: Katherine Mitchell.

Competing in the Mystic Junior Open, Lola had the second highest wave score of all of the girls her category.

Most of the competitors in the junior section of the championships were a few years older than Lola, mainly aged 17 and 18.

Girl surfing in sea.
Lola surfing. Image: Katherine Mitchell.

Proud mum Katherine said: “Most of them have probably been surfing since they were five or six, so she’s definitely picked it up very quickly.”

She has been “hooked” on surfing since she tried it with her dad “randomly” when the waves were too strong for swimming.

Lola is the first in her family to surf, but “absolutely loves it”.

And the chilly North Sea has helped the Fraserburgh teen hone her skills and toughen her up.

Girl standing on beach holding surfboard.
Lola with her surfboard at the competition. Image: Katherine Mitchell.

Lola is hoping for a full-time career in surfing, with hopes of joining the WSL World Qualifying Series (QS), which would give her the opportunity to take part in the World Surf League (WSL).

Winners of the WSL get a prize of $100,000 (Â£78,424), and the tournament will take place in Hawaii, Portugal, Western Australia, El Salvador, Brazil, South Africa, French Polynesia and California.

Getting to the finals ‘unexpected’

Discussing her daughter’s recent success in Cornwall, Katherine said: “We actually thought if she got through her first heat it would be an achievement, so the fact that she got to the finals was unexpected.

“The Scottish Junior coach said it wasn’t a surprise to him. People have said she has a lot of talent from the start, but you when you’re against the best of the English girls, you don’t really expect to get very far, but she has done very well.”

