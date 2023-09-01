5 things to do this weekend: Doors Open Days, Braemar Gathering and Distilled festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Doors Open Days, Braemar Gathering and Distilled festival

There's lots happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Fancy a dram? Image: Distilled
Fancy a dram? Image: Distilled

It’s officially here, the first weekend of autumn.

Kids are all back at school and offices are filling up once more.

Luckily there is lots happening across the north and north-east this weekend to soften the blow of the cooler weather – not that we haven’t been experiencing it for a while now already.

Braemar Gathering

The royals enjoying the gathering in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

The world-famous Braemar Gathering takes place in the the Aberdeenshire village this weekend.

Taking place in Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, thousands are expected to attend this year’s games, which have run in their present form since 1932.

The gathering features the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions and tickets can be bought at braemargathering.org. 

You can expect it to be a royal day out too, with the King and Queen expected to be in attendance.

Doors Open Days

The public will be able to see Bon Accord Baths. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival. Every September you can explore hundreds of fascinating buildings across Scotland for free. Some open up once a year, some just once a lifetime.

Different regions host their Doors Open Days on different dates, with Aberdeen Inverness, Black Isle and Easter Ross doing so this weekend.

Places of interest include Aberdeen’s Masonic Temple, Bon Accord Baths and Highland Archive Centre.

Head to doorsopendays.org.uk to find the full list of participating locations near you.

Nairn Book and Arts Festival

💡Spotlight on… live performance & film! From both stage to screen, we have a fantastic line-up of performances this…

Posted by Nairn Book and Arts Festival on Monday, 28 August 2023

Nairn Book and Arts Festival is a celebration of literature, art, music, and drama in the Highlands.

This is the 20th time the event has been held in the town, its programme bursting with talks and readings by high-profile authors, Gaelic language events. live music, film and visual arts exhibitions, creative workshops and more.

For a full programme of events and to buy tickets, head to nairnfestival.co.uk. 

Distilled

Distilled is paradise for whisky lovers. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Distilled unites some of the world’s best whisky distillers under one roof for a weekend that will surely delight whisky lovers.

Held in Elgin Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, sample your way around the hall, meeting and learning from the master distillers, sipping a cocktail, nosing the best local drams and even enjoying local food too.

If you’re not a whisky fan then do not fear, there will also be gin and craft breweries there to celebrate Speyside’s ever expanding portfolio.

More information and tickets can be found at spiritofspeyside.com. 

Autumn Foraging & Wildcrafting

Forage for your own pizza toppings. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Do you like the sound of making your own pizzas with toppings you have foraged yourself? Then head along to The Little Foragers Kitchen’s Autumn Foraging & Wildcrafting: Wild Pizza event.

Held at The Old Garden Nursery in Taynuilt, foragers will be guided around the surrounding hedgerow and meadow to collect ingredients.

They will then shape their bases and cook them over a fire, then settle to enjoy them with a garden salad and sweet wild treats.

Tickets are available for the event, which starts at 10.30am, at eventbrite.co.uk. 

More from Lifestyle

Stonehaven Harbour has played host to countless events over the years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
11 stunning harbours to visit - including Portree and Stonehaven
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's The Tippling House founder 'honoured' to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish…
Andy and I visited Just Greek in Aberdeen's Westburn Park.
Here's what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park
Emeli Sande
Exclusive: Emeli Sande hints at homecoming gig with new album
Professor Sam Eljamel operated on 111 patients in the six months after a legal claim was made against him in February 2013 (Alamy/PA)
More than 200 patients could have been harmed by Eljamel, campaigner claims
Direct Line admitted to an ‘error’ in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line to pay out £30m to overcharged home and car insurance customers
A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is increasing GP workloads and adversely impacting children. Image: Shutterstock
Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Toni-Ann Gurdon expressed concerns for the current generation of youngsters facing homelessness (Yui Mok/PA)
Community worker talks of impact of temporary accommodation experiences as child
Sarah and Gary Andrews holding their daughter, Wynter, who died 23 minutes after being born (Sarah and Gary Andrews/PA)
Couple who lost daughter due to NHS trust care failings call for police review