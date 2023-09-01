5 things to do this weekend: Doors Open Days, Braemar Gathering and Distilled festival

It’s officially here, the first weekend of autumn.

Kids are all back at school and offices are filling up once more.

Luckily there is lots happening across the north and north-east this weekend to soften the blow of the cooler weather – not that we haven’t been experiencing it for a while now already.

Braemar Gathering

The world-famous Braemar Gathering takes place in the the Aberdeenshire village this weekend.

Taking place in Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, thousands are expected to attend this year’s games, which have run in their present form since 1932.

The gathering features the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions and tickets can be bought at braemargathering.org.

You can expect it to be a royal day out too, with the King and Queen expected to be in attendance.

Doors Open Days

Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival. Every September you can explore hundreds of fascinating buildings across Scotland for free. Some open up once a year, some just once a lifetime.

Different regions host their Doors Open Days on different dates, with Aberdeen Inverness, Black Isle and Easter Ross doing so this weekend.

Places of interest include Aberdeen’s Masonic Temple, Bon Accord Baths and Highland Archive Centre.

Head to doorsopendays.org.uk to find the full list of participating locations near you.

Nairn Book and Arts Festival

💡Spotlight on… live performance & film! From both stage to screen, we have a fantastic line-up of performances this… Posted by Nairn Book and Arts Festival on Monday, 28 August 2023

Nairn Book and Arts Festival is a celebration of literature, art, music, and drama in the Highlands.

This is the 20th time the event has been held in the town, its programme bursting with talks and readings by high-profile authors, Gaelic language events. live music, film and visual arts exhibitions, creative workshops and more.

For a full programme of events and to buy tickets, head to nairnfestival.co.uk.

Distilled

Distilled unites some of the world’s best whisky distillers under one roof for a weekend that will surely delight whisky lovers.

Held in Elgin Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, sample your way around the hall, meeting and learning from the master distillers, sipping a cocktail, nosing the best local drams and even enjoying local food too.

If you’re not a whisky fan then do not fear, there will also be gin and craft breweries there to celebrate Speyside’s ever expanding portfolio.

More information and tickets can be found at spiritofspeyside.com.

Autumn Foraging & Wildcrafting

Do you like the sound of making your own pizzas with toppings you have foraged yourself? Then head along to The Little Foragers Kitchen’s Autumn Foraging & Wildcrafting: Wild Pizza event.

Held at The Old Garden Nursery in Taynuilt, foragers will be guided around the surrounding hedgerow and meadow to collect ingredients.

They will then shape their bases and cook them over a fire, then settle to enjoy them with a garden salad and sweet wild treats.

Tickets are available for the event, which starts at 10.30am, at eventbrite.co.uk.