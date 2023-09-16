Les Wilson wouldn’t swap his busy life on Islay for all the tea in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Les Wilson wouldn’t swap his busy life on Islay for all the tea in China

The award-winning author and film-maker has just produced a new TV documentary about the history of wolves in Scotland.

Les Wilson has written books and produced documentaries about edverying from tea and wolves to George Orwell and Lord Lovat.
Les Wilson has written books and produced documentaries about edverying from tea and wolves to George Orwell and Lord Lovat.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s a long time since Les Wilson was a pupil at Ashley Road Primary School in Aberdeen or a trainee at Aberdeen Journals.

Yet, while he has travelled the world, written books and produced documentary series about everything from Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Scots at Waterloo to winning a Scottish Bafta for his involvement in a programme about Chernobyl, he has no plans to wind down at 74 – and has a great story to explain his attitude to age being a number.

As he said: “I’ve managed to make my living from my early teens doing things I enjoy.  Why would I stop? A few years ago, I was on a tea plantation in southern India researching my book [Putting the Tea in Britain: How Scots Invented our National Drink] and found an old tea sorting machine, still working away, that had been made by a Scottish engineering company in Ceylon 90 years earlier.

“Amazed, I pointed it out to my guide. ‘Yes,’ he said, ‘never resting, never rusting.’  And that has been my motto ever since.”

Les Wilson has more than half-a-century’s worth of experience in TV and journalism.

New documentary on wolves

Les lives on Islay, where he divides his time between working in television and creating books with the philosophy that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains.

His wife, Jenni Minto is the SNP MSP for Argyll & Bute and serves as the Scottish Government Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health. And when this stakhanovite fellow isn’t filming, researching, editing or writing, he is a voracious reader and loves going out for walks with a “sheep-shy” Border Collie called Jim.

However, it’s animals of a different proportion which have occupied his attention in recent months and viewers will get the opportunity to watch his new documentary on the history of wolves in Scotland – and the argument for and against rewilding these controversial creatures in the Highlands – on BBC Alba.

Les Wilson returned to Normandy with Bill Millin in 1989. Pic: Les Wilson.

Les has also investigated the turbulent life and times of Eric Blair – who most of us know better as George Orwell – who spent the last years of his life on Jura, a place where he overcame his previously passionate dislike of the Scots. And he has covered the story in depth of how war affected people in the Hebrides.

In short, he’s a beetle-browed journalist with a fascination for his compatriots who stayed at home and fought in conflicts and those who travelled to the other side of the globe to pour their heart and soul into different enterprises.

Picking up Weir’s Way with Tom

As he said: “It was always documentary that interested me, and an early job was Scotland’s Story, a 24-part history of Scotland for STV and Channel 4.

“I travelled far for that – to Canada, America, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, France, the Netherlands, and even England.

Les Wilson lives on Islay with his wife, SNP MSP Jenni Minto.

“The first documentary I made was with Tom Weir, following Bonnie Prince Charlie’s time on the run on the Outer Hebrides and Skye. I even went on to have a few rock climbing lessons with Tom.  He was great fun and a good friend.”

Am Madadh-Allaidh, Les Wilson’s documentary about wolves, is being shown on BBC ALBA on September 26.

 

 

More from Lifestyle

David Sole famously led Scotland to the 1990 Grand Slam, but later fell out with the SRU.
Sport should bring out the best in us, but Scotland v England does the…
Drug consumption room
What we learned this week about drug rooms, Cody's heroics, Scotland's pain and Belmont…
The chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
The roundabout marriage proposal - and rejection - in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Elgin roundabout proposal is more interesting than TV
Bog asphodel.
Candles in the wind deliver enchantment by Loch Ewe 
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
Dr Cal Major, ambassador for the National Trust for Scotland, goes exploring.
Caring about the sea is the first step to protecting it - NTS ambassador…
Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia in the Rocky Horror Show.
Rocky Horror Show: Jackie Clune and cast of iconic show set for Aberdeen's His…
Fierce Beer celebrating at the Scottish Beer Awards in 2021.
North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards
Donna Booth Discovery College manager (centre) with peer supporters. Lisa Androulidakis, Sarah Galloway, Donna, Nicola Mackenzie, Debbi Fraser Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘This is something that can make a real difference’. Highlands’ first Discovery College opens…