11 great dog walking spots – from Aden Country Park to Culloden Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 great dog walking spots – from Aden Country Park to Culloden Woods

There are plenty of fantastic dog walking routes around the north and north-east of Scotland

By Jenna Scott
Forvie National Nature Reserve is perfect for you and your dog. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Forvie National Nature Reserve is perfect for you and your dog. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

There are some great locations across the north and north-east for you and your dog to visit, so why not explore the sights of nature reserves or wander along the beachfront with your furry friend in tow?

Donmouth Local Nature Reserve, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Donmouth Local Nature Reserve was established in 1992.

It’s a great location for some sightseeing as it runs along King Street to Brig ‘o Balgownie and then down to the sea.

It is also generally a lot quieter compared to Aberdeen beach, so it is unlikely you and your pet will be disturbed by any hustle and bustle.  However, you may encounter some of the local wildlife who frequent the area, including seals and a variety of seabirds.there is variety of wildlife on show, including waterfowl and seals.

Members of the public at Donmouth Local Nature Reserve
Donmouth Local Nature Reserve is a quiet and quaint spot for dog walks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Westburn Park, Aberdeen

One of Aberdeen’s most popular green spaces is Westburn Park.

There are both indoor and outdoor tennis courts as well as football pitches, skate ramps, bowling greens and a play area, so there’s more than enough on the go to keep everyone occupied.

Westburn Park also has plenty room for the dogs to roam and explore – and even have a splash in the ponds.

The park is open from 10am – 9pm, Monday – Friday, and 10am – 2pm every Sunday.

Vast open green spaces at Westburn Park.
Plenty room to roam. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kirkhill Forest, Aberdeen

There are a number of great views to enjoy when roaming the Kirkhill Forest, especially from the Tappie Tower.

The forest welcomes all users no matter whether they are walking, cycling or horse riding and offers waymarked trails for visitors to embark on.

The area also features locations for dogs to be let off their leads and enjoy the outdoor freedom in a spacious spot – but dog owners must be wary of other animals they may encounter on certain routes.

Sign for Kirkhill Forest.
Perfect for cyclists. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Forvie National Nature Reserve, Aberdeenshire

Forvie National Nature Reserve is home to some of the UK’s biggest sand dunes.

The beach itself offers enough freedom for your pets and there are also picnic tables located nearby, so why not pack some snacks and make a day of the trip.

As the reserve is a haven for birdlife and various species of wildlife, including seals, dogs must be kept under close watch, particularly as you near the Ythan.

Sand dunes at Forvie National Nature Reserve.
Forvie National Nature Reserve is a must-visit for scenic dog walks in Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Culloden Woods

Culloden Woods is a fairly popular – and easy enough – trail for visitors of all ages.

The trail lets you explore the stunning and hidden gems of Inverness and learn about the area’s fascinating history.

And if you want to challenge yourself or pass the time, extend your walk out to the Culloden Battlefield for another history lesson.

Culloden Woods
What can you find in the woods? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Loch Muick

Near the Balmoral estate is the stunning Loch Muick.

Admire the breathtaking scenery while setting off on one of the many walking routes – be sure to snap up some photos on your travels.

Visitors might be even lucky enough to see some wildlife nearby, including deer.

Cyclists at Loch Muick.
Ideal for photographers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aden Country Park, Aberdeenshire

Embark on an adventure through the heart of Buchan.

The park itself houses a collection of historical buildings, which include the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, Cafe at Aden and a craft and gift to pick up a memento of your trip.

It’s also home to a play area, various picnic and BBQ sites and several trails to explore along the way.

Dog walkers at Aden Country Park.
Venture through the park. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Cullen Bay

Stroll along the sandy shores and visit the rock pools of Cullen Bay.

The quaint beach is usually quite quiet and free of large crowds, making it ideal for an evening walk.

Dogs are welcome all year round, but visitors must ensure they clean up themselves.

Stock image of dog on a walk.
There are plenty of great dog walking spots across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Aberdeen Beach

While they are only a handful of designated dog-friendly areas, Aberdeen Beach is easily accessible to anyone looking to stretch their legs and explore the area – take note of where dogs can venture onto the beach.

But if you’d rather avoid the sandy shores, head out along the boulevard for a lengthy stroll and let the sea air cleanse your mind with the fresh sea air before making your way into city centre.

Members of the public and dog walkers at Aberdeen Beach.
Busy day at the beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Findhorn Sand Walk

Findhorn is a lovely little village on the Moray coast that usually becomes a hotspot for tourists following a nice trip to the seaside.

Though there may be a chill in the air, there is lots to keep you and your pup occupied nearby, so why not see how many landmarks you can spot during your visit.

View of Findhorn Sand Walk.
Lots to do in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Duthie Park is an excellent place to wander around with friends, family and pets. The area is complete with a Victorian-style bandstand, beautiful fountains and ponds as well as play areas for youngsters and a cafe.

The park also welcomes its visitors to roam around the Winter Gardens, which is home to the largest collection of cacti in the UK.

Families at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.
Visit the bandstand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More from Lifestyle

The Elgin Club building in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?
Meallmore's awards ceremony
Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore
Smart motorways without a hard shoulder are three times more dangerous on which to break down than those that keep the emergency lane, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
Breaking down on hard shoulder-free smart motorways is three times more risky
Research found school leaders cited Ofsted pressures as the factor which had the greatest impact on their mental health (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half of school leaders needed professional help with mental health – poll
The CQC rated Cheswold Park Hospital to be inadequate in all areas (Alamy/PA)
Hospital placed in special measures as patients say some staff were vindictive
NHS trusts in south-west England have the highest proportion of ambulance patients waiting more than 30 minutes to he handed over (James Manning/PA)
Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust
The maintenance backlog figure reflects how much it would cost to restore buildings across the NHS estate to certain standards (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS maintenance backlog jumps to £11.6 billion
Lady Hallett’s Covid inquiry has confirmed previously that it has incurred costs of £56m (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
No 10 defends independent Covid inquiry as costs reportedly set to rise to £145m
Shona Robison apologised to those who had waited ‘too long’ for an ambulance (Alamy/PA)
Robison in apology to ambulance service patients waiting ‘too long’
Messages from Lord Sedwill were among those seen by the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)
Cabinet office admits Covid communications not to standard expected by public