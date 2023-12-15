11 great dog walking spots – from Aden Country Park to Culloden Woods

There are some great locations across the north and north-east for you and your dog to visit, so why not explore the sights of nature reserves or wander along the beachfront with your furry friend in tow?

Donmouth Local Nature Reserve, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Donmouth Local Nature Reserve was established in 1992.

It’s a great location for some sightseeing as it runs along King Street to Brig ‘o Balgownie and then down to the sea.

It is also generally a lot quieter compared to Aberdeen beach, so it is unlikely you and your pet will be disturbed by any hustle and bustle. However, you may encounter some of the local wildlife who frequent the area, including seals and a variety of seabirds.there is variety of wildlife on show, including waterfowl and seals.

Westburn Park, Aberdeen

One of Aberdeen’s most popular green spaces is Westburn Park.

There are both indoor and outdoor tennis courts as well as football pitches, skate ramps, bowling greens and a play area, so there’s more than enough on the go to keep everyone occupied.

Westburn Park also has plenty room for the dogs to roam and explore – and even have a splash in the ponds.

The park is open from 10am – 9pm, Monday – Friday, and 10am – 2pm every Sunday.

Kirkhill Forest, Aberdeen

There are a number of great views to enjoy when roaming the Kirkhill Forest, especially from the Tappie Tower.

The forest welcomes all users no matter whether they are walking, cycling or horse riding and offers waymarked trails for visitors to embark on.

The area also features locations for dogs to be let off their leads and enjoy the outdoor freedom in a spacious spot – but dog owners must be wary of other animals they may encounter on certain routes.

Forvie National Nature Reserve, Aberdeenshire

Forvie National Nature Reserve is home to some of the UK’s biggest sand dunes.

The beach itself offers enough freedom for your pets and there are also picnic tables located nearby, so why not pack some snacks and make a day of the trip.

As the reserve is a haven for birdlife and various species of wildlife, including seals, dogs must be kept under close watch, particularly as you near the Ythan.

Culloden Woods

Culloden Woods is a fairly popular – and easy enough – trail for visitors of all ages.

The trail lets you explore the stunning and hidden gems of Inverness and learn about the area’s fascinating history.

And if you want to challenge yourself or pass the time, extend your walk out to the Culloden Battlefield for another history lesson.

Loch Muick

Near the Balmoral estate is the stunning Loch Muick.

Admire the breathtaking scenery while setting off on one of the many walking routes – be sure to snap up some photos on your travels.

Visitors might be even lucky enough to see some wildlife nearby, including deer.

Aden Country Park, Aberdeenshire

Embark on an adventure through the heart of Buchan.

The park itself houses a collection of historical buildings, which include the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, Cafe at Aden and a craft and gift to pick up a memento of your trip.

It’s also home to a play area, various picnic and BBQ sites and several trails to explore along the way.

Cullen Bay

Stroll along the sandy shores and visit the rock pools of Cullen Bay.

The quaint beach is usually quite quiet and free of large crowds, making it ideal for an evening walk.

Dogs are welcome all year round, but visitors must ensure they clean up themselves.

Aberdeen Beach

While they are only a handful of designated dog-friendly areas, Aberdeen Beach is easily accessible to anyone looking to stretch their legs and explore the area – take note of where dogs can venture onto the beach.

But if you’d rather avoid the sandy shores, head out along the boulevard for a lengthy stroll and let the sea air cleanse your mind with the fresh sea air before making your way into city centre.

Findhorn Sand Walk

Findhorn is a lovely little village on the Moray coast that usually becomes a hotspot for tourists following a nice trip to the seaside.

Though there may be a chill in the air, there is lots to keep you and your pup occupied nearby, so why not see how many landmarks you can spot during your visit.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Duthie Park is an excellent place to wander around with friends, family and pets. The area is complete with a Victorian-style bandstand, beautiful fountains and ponds as well as play areas for youngsters and a cafe.

The park also welcomes its visitors to roam around the Winter Gardens, which is home to the largest collection of cacti in the UK.